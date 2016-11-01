(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Enstar Group Limited's (Enstar) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior shelf registration at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Enstar's solid business franchise acquiring and managing non-life run-off companies, consistently strong profitability driven by favorable reserve development, reasonable financial leverage, and extremely strong earnings coverage. Offsets to these positives include the company's risk profile that is potentially subject to change based on future acquisitions and capital needs, reserves that are long-tailed and thus highly volatile, sizable reinsurance recoverable balance from run-off business and expansion into active non-life business, and life run-off that adds risk outside of the company's core non-life run-off business. Enstar has a leading position in the specialized niche market for non-life run-off (re)insurance business, with a very experienced, disciplined and highly knowledgeable management team. Overall, the company has, been successful with its run-off acquisition and risk management strategy, generating favorable returns and significant growth in book value per share. Fitch views Enstar's profitability as strong, characterized by high returns on equity (ROEs), with the most recent five-year average (2011-2015) at 11.4%. Enstar posted positive net earnings in every year of its operating history dating back to 2002. The lower 6.7% ROE posted through the first six months of 2016 reflects the seasonality of run-off, with the majority of reserve development and commutations occurring during the fourth quarter, as this coincides with reserve reviews and efforts by companies to finalize deals prior to year-end. The key source of Enstar's positive operating performance is its ability to ultimately settle reserves below acquired fair value through both effective claims management and commutations. Over the most recent five-year period (2011-2015), Enstar reduced its estimates of net ultimate prior-period losses in its non-life run-off business by $1.4 billion, averaging 16% and 10% of total beginning-of-year shareholders' equity and total loss/loss adjustment expense (LAE) reserves, respectively. Enstar's reserve mix continues to change as the company acquires new run-off operations and develops its active underwriting business while paying down existing run-off reserves. As of year-end 2015, the largest exposure is to run-off workers' compensation reserves at 37% of total net non-life loss/LAE reserves, followed by active operations representing 20%. Non-life run-off reserves grew 23% in the first half of 2016 driven by Enstar's reinsurance agreement with Allianz effective Jan. 1, 2016 to assume 50% of certain U.S. run-off portfolios of workers' compensation, construction defect, and asbestos, pollution, and toxic tort business. Enstar assumed $1.1 billion of net reinsurance reserves, with Allianz retaining $1.1 billion, and Enstar providing consulting services for the entire $2.2 billion portfolio. Enstar maintains a reasonable financial leverage ratio of 19.0% at June 30, 2016, down slightly from 19.2% at Dec. 31, 2015. Debt primarily consists of $550 million outstanding borrowings under a revolving credit facility that was primarily utilized to partially fund the company's acquisitions. Fitch expects financial leverage to remain below 25%. Enstar's operating earnings-based interest coverage has been extremely strong, averaging a favorable 18.4x from 2011 to 2015, with 14.9x in 2015. GAAP earnings coverage dropped to 5.1x through the first six months of 2016, reflecting the seasonality of earnings that have historically been more limited in the first half of the year. Fitch expects annual fixed-charge coverage to be maintained at 9x-10x or better. Enstar's consolidated GAAP reinsurance balances recoverables on unpaid losses and loss expenses totaled $1.3 billion at June 30, 2016. This level represents a sizable 51% of shareholders' equity (38% net of collateral) and creates a risk exposure to reinsurers as well as increased potential for reinsurer disputes. Favorably, Enstar includes a conservative allowance for uncollectible reinsurance recoverable of $197 million (13% of total gross recoverables balance) at June 30, 2016. The company's active operations posted underwriting profitability in first-half 2016 with combined ratios of 99% in StarStone Insurance Bermuda Limited (StarStone) and 97.3% in Atrium Underwriting Group Limited (Atrium). This follows 2015 combined ratios of 98.6% in StarStone and 81.5% in Atrium, generating $763 million of active non-life net premiums written in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include continued business profile enhancement such that individual acquisitions and new business transactions have a more muted impact on the overall financial profile; further improvements in the financial strength and credit quality of the active underwriting businesses; and sustained risk-adjusted capital growth commensurate with business and reserve/exposure growth. Any potential future upgrade would likely be limited to one notch; however, due to the nature of the company's business model in acquiring large blocks of runoff business which can materially alter the company's balance sheet within a short time horizon, and thus places some constraints on the rating. While this risk has been managed well to date, it adds potential near-term capital, earnings and business/exposure mix variability at levels greater than experienced by most insurance companies operating under more traditional business models. Key rating triggers that could result in a rating downgrade include failure to generate continued material levels of favorable non-life run-off reserve development (which Fitch views as a key indicator of a successful run-off); additional capital needs to support the current run-off business; significant new transaction(s) that Fitch views as materially increasing the overall risk profile; net leverage ratio above 3.5x; declines in the financial strength of the active business due to sizeable underwriting losses or other factors; financial leverage ratio approaching 30%; and operating earnings-based interest coverage below 5x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Enstar Group Limited --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior shelf registration at 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst James B. 