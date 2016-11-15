(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and its subsidiaries, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) and its subsidiaries, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG) and its subsidiaries, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited (SMTB). The Outlooks on MUFG and its subsidiary banks, SMFG and its subsidiary banks, MHFG and its subsidiary banks, and ACOM CO., Ltd. (ACOM) are Negative and the Outlook on SMTB is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS VIABILITY RATINGS The major Japanese banks face a challenging operating environment, which includes rising uncertainty about the sustainability of government initiatives to boost economic growth as well as competitive pressures amid very low, if not negative, interest rates in the domestic market. The four banking groups' Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect their respective strong or very sound domestic franchises, solid liquidity profiles in yen, sound asset quality and adequate capital positions, which Fitch expects to be maintained. However, profitability remains modest and under pressure as interest rates are expected to remain very low. Fitch expects that, in contrast to the major Japanese banks' performance in the past few years, their core domestic banking profits will decrease in the short term, given still-weak demand from borrowers and the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy. To completely offset the decline in net interest income, Fitch believes domestic loans need to grow at an annual rate of 5%-6%, faster than the past three fiscal years' average rate of around 3%. However, Fitch expects relatively low credit costs to continue and the major Japanese banks' diversified sources of earnings to mitigate the negative pressure on their earnings. The four banking groups have taken steps to reduce their exposure to market risks, which stem mainly from their substantial investment portfolios. Fitch expects the banks to continue to trim their investment portfolios to reduce volatility in their earnings and capitalisation. Although growth in the banks' overseas operations has decelerated since the last fiscal year ended 31 March 2016, their overseas business has become more significant as the operating environment for traditional domestic commercial banking remains gloomy. Fitch expects the banks to continue to expand overseas, but probably not faster than in previous years, given the rising uncertainties over the emerging markets, the forthcoming regulatory capital changes, and recent rise in costs of foreign-currency funding. Therefore, the profitability of the banks' overseas operations is not likely to improve significantly. IDRS, SENIOR DEBTS, SRS AND SRFS The Long-Term IDRs of all banks, except MHFG, and its subsidiary banks, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK) and Mizuho Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), are driven by the banks' respective VRs. MHFG group's Long-Term IDRs are based on sovereign support, and are at the banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs). The ratings on the senior debt are based on the banks' IDRs. The Negative Outlooks for MUFG, SMFG and their respective principal bank subsidiaries reflect the constraint of their VRs being equal to Japan's sovereign rating (A/Negative), while the Negative Outlook for MHFG and its subsidiaries reflects the sovereign rating outlook. The Outlook for SMTB reflects its IDR being underpinned by its VR, and it is currently free from any sovereign rating constraint. The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of all the major banks reflect Fitch's view that, as systematically important banks in Japan, they are likely to receive government support in case of need. Fitch believes that the prospects of support for systemically important financial institutions in Japan have not deteriorated, even though there is a global trend towards reducing the extent of sovereign support for banks. SUBORDINATED DEBTS AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Preferred securities issued by the subsidiaries of MUFG, MHFG and SMFG are rated four notches below the respective parents' VRs - two notches for loss severity and two notches for non-performance risk due to the constraint of coupon suspension - in line with Fitch's criteria on performing instruments. For subordinated debt issued under Basel II (B2T2) or Basel III (B3T2), the anchor rating - which best reflects non-performance risk - is the higher of the VR or support-driven Long-Term IDR. This is because, Fitch believes that support can be factored into such instrument ratings - under Japan's Deposit Insurance Law, the government can pre-emptively provide financial assistance to a solvent bank holding company, when a serious systemic disruption is anticipated. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.'s (BTMU) B2T2 bonds are rated one notch (for loss severity) below its VR. Meanwhile, B3T2 instruments issued by SMFG and MHFG's subsidiary are notched twice from the respective IDRs to reflect the prospect of the full and permanent write-down of the securities upon reaching the point of non-viability, resulting in additional loss severity. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The IDRs of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited (SMBCE) are in line with the ratings of its 100% parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), given its role as the European operational arm of SMBC. The Long-Term IDRs of ACOM were affirmed following the affirmation of the Long-Term IDRs of subsidiary banks of MUFG, a 40% shareholder of ACOM. ACOM, one of the leading providers of consumer financial services in Japan, is viewed as a strategically important subsidiary within the group, and its rating is notched down one level from MUFG. RATING SENSITIVITIES VIABILITY RATINGS VR upgrades for MUFG and its subsidiaries, BTMU and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB), as well as SMFG and its subsidiary, SMBC, are unlikely in light of the ratings' proximity to the Japanese sovereign's IDRs (A/Negative) and the banks' still-large exposure to Japanese government bonds. For MHFG and its subsidiaries (MHBK and MHTB), and SMTB, positive rating action would be aided by a sustained improvement in the wider domestic real economy, including sound growth in demand for capex/investment. For MHFG, although its capitalisation has improved in the past few years (which had contributed to prior upgrades of its VR), the agency is looking for further and sustained improvement of capitalisation and earnings performance if the VR is to be upgraded again, given uncertainty about risks inherent to the operating environment. Negative rating action on all the banks' VRs is currently not envisaged due to their stable asset quality and adequate capital buffers. However, the VRs may be negatively affected if sudden and unexpected deterioration in the operating environment - such as due to uncertainty or failure of Abenomics - adversely impacts the banks' financial profiles. Downward pressure may also result from an unexpected substantial increase in risk appetite (without a corresponding increase in risk buffers) or an increase in exposure to equities, leading to potentially higher volatility in earnings and capital. A significant acquisition - although not expected - could also lead to a change in the banks' ratings. In the case of MUFG, SMFG and their respective principal bank subsidiaries, VR downgrades are likely to occur if the Japan sovereign rating were downgraded. IDRS, SENIOR DEBTS, SRS AND SRFS The IDRs of MUFG and its subsidiary banks, BTMU and MUTB, are driven by their VRs and any change in the VRs could result in a change to their IDRs and the ratings of outstanding senior debts. The IDRs of SMFG and SMBC are also driven by their VRs and any change in the VRs could result in a change to their IDRs and the ratings of outstanding senior debts. Currently, the VRs of MHFG, MHBK and MHTB are one notch below their 'A-' IDRs. Therefore, the upgrade in the VRs of the group would not lead to an upgrade of their IDRs unless it is by more than one notch. Any downgrade of the VRs of MHFG and its subsidiaries would not immediately affect their IDRs, since their IDRs are at the SRFs. Upgrades of the IDRs of SMTB would follow upgrades of their VRs. However, downgrades in the VRs would not necessarily affect the IDRs, which are aligned with the SRFs. Any negative action on the IDRs would likely be a reflection of negative action on the sovereign ratings. The banks' '1' SRs and 'A-' SRFs has been maintained based on Fitch's belief that the government's propensity to support the major banks, if necessary, remains intact. Further downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs to below 'A' would lead to a review of the SRs and SRFs of all banks. A downgrade of BTMU's VR would lead to a downgrade of the rating on its B2T2 instruments. Also, a downgrade of SMFG's VR would lead to a downgrade of the ratings on its B3T2 instruments as its IDR of 'A' is currently underpinned by its 'a' VR. For MHFG's subsidiaries, a downgrade of their VRs would not affect the ratings of their B3T2 instruments as their IDRs would remain underpinned by the 'A-' SRFs. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Any change in the rating of SMBC would lead to a corresponding change in the ratings of SMBCE. Any change in the notching approach for ACOM's rating would likely be driven by changes in MUFG's ability or propensity to support ACOM, including due to changes in ownership or ACOM's strategic importance to the group. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Entities under MHFG MHFG: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - B3T2 affirmed at 'BBB' MHBK: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' MHTB: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) 3 Limited - B3T2 affirmed at 'BBB' Entities under SMFG SMFG: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - B3T2 affirmed at 'BBB+' SMBC: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' SMBCE: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited, SMFG Preferred Capital USD 1 Limited: - Preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB-' Entities under MUFG MUFG: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' BTMU: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' - B2T2 affirmed at 'A-' MUTB: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' MUFG Capital Finance 4 Limited and MUFG Capital Finance 5 Limited: - Preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB-' ACOM: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group SMTB: - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Naoki Morimura (MUFG, MHFG) Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Kaori Nishizawa (SMFG, SMTB) Director +81 3 3288 2783 Secondary Analyst Naoki Morimura (SMFG, SMTB) Director +81 3 3288 2686 Kaori Nishizawa (MUFG, MHFG) Director +81 3 3288 2783 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 