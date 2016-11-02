(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas'
(BNPP) 3Q16
results benefited from a strong quarter in fixed income,
currencies and
commodities (FICC) trading for global trading and universal bank
(GTUB) peers,
given the French bank's sound fixed income franchise,
particularly in
euro-denominated bond issuance. The investment bank's improved
revenue
performance in 3Q16 drove a 2.4% yoy increase in group revenues,
which we expect
will remain under pressure in the absence of material interest
rate increases in
the eurozone.
In 3Q16, BNPP generated EUR3.2bn pre-tax profit, adjusted for a
EUR202m loss on
own credit and debt value adjustments and EUR253m restructuring
costs. Adjusted
pre-tax profit was 16% higher yoy, reflecting overall performing
businesses, 13%
lower impairment charges yoy and controlled operating expenses
growth (3.7%).
The bank made progress on its EUR3.3bn cost reduction targets,
which since 2013
have been realised mainly in the domestic markets division,
booking a further
EUR150m in 3Q16 and bringing cumulative recurring savings since
2013 to
EUR3.2bn.
BNPP disclosed it has been pre-notified by the ECB of its
capital requirement
for 2017 pursuant to the Supervisory Review and Evaluation
Process (SREP). The
Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) element will for 2017 amount to 1.25%
of
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) in CET1 capital, which means that
together with the
phased-in 1% G-SIB and 1.25% capital conservation buffers,
BNPP's 2017 CET1
requirement will be 8%. Under the ECB's new approach, the
regulator has also set
a 9.5% Tier 1 capital and a 11.5% total capital requirement,
pending final ECB
confirmation. The ECB's additional Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) for
CET1 capital that
has also been set remains confidential.
Assuming no changes in the group's P2R or 2% G-SIB buffer, BNPP
will be subject
to a 10.25% CET1 requirement including P2R (the relevant trigger
for the
calculation of maximum distributable amounts, MDA) from 1
January 2019, 175bp
below the group's 12% CET1 target. The size of the buffer above
the MDA trigger
(around EUR18bn according to our calculations) is materially
higher than under
the bank's 2015 SREP requirement (buffer of around EUR10bn
according to our
calculations), which is relevant for investors in the bank's AT1
instruments.
This will be important for BNPP to reach its targeted capital
structure
including around 1.5% of RWAs in AT1 instruments by end-2018
(1.1% at end-3Q16).
The persistently negative effect of low interest rates in the
eurozone was
visible in the bank's domestic markets, as revenues in French
and Italian retail
banking each fell 3% yoy in 3Q16 to EUR1.6bn and EUR741m
respectively. Operating
expenses in these two areas remained broadly flat from the
previous year. French
retail's pre-tax profit fell 12% yoy to EUR351m (excluding
provisions for home
purchase savings schemes), while Italian retail's pre-tax profit
rose materially
to EUR78m (EUR8m in 3Q15), the latter helped by a 30% yoy fall
in loan
impairment charges to 110bp of gross loans. Retail operations in
France and
Italy (including local private banking operations) accounted for
22% of the
group's revenues in 3Q16.
We expect loan impairment charges in Italy to continue a gradual
reduction as
the bank focuses more on lower-risk corporate clients, but the
group's weak
asset quality in Italy means that impairment charges will remain
elevated.
Italian retail and personal finance together accounted for 62%
of the group's
loan impairment charges in 9M16.
Pressure on net interest income was less pronounced in Belgian
retail operations
because the bank was able to post healthy loan growth, up 5% yoy
and 1% qoq,
principally led by mortgages. In contrast to France, the lack of
regulated rates
on savings in Belgium provides some additional pricing
flexibility on the bank's
liabilities. Together with 4% revenue growth and cost
containment, this
contributed to pre-tax income in this segment increasing 7% yoy
to EUR323m.
Results were also positive in Luxembourg retail and leasing,
where pre-tax
profit increased 12% to EUR301m in 3Q16, 8% higher at constant
scope and
exchange rates. BNPP's leasing operations benefited from a wider
footprint
following the addition of the GE Fleet Services Europe fleet.
International financial services, which include personal
finance, international
retail banking, insurance and wealth and asset management,
continued to be the
largest contributor to group pre-tax income among the group's
three divisions. A
4% yoy increase in divisional revenues to EUR3.9bn was largely
driven by 17%
higher insurance revenues to EUR679m, reflecting market
appreciation and higher
capital gains. Pre-tax profit for the division was 8% higher yoy
as a result of
controlled expense growth and a 10% yoy fall in loan impairment
charges,
principally in personal finance. The latter is benefiting from
low interest
rates and a shift towards lower-risk products, including car
loans.
Political instability in Turkey resulted in higher loan
impairment charges
(182bp in 3Q16, up 53bp qoq and 52bp yoy), which were more than
offset by wider
net interest margins, reflecting upward asset repricing. The
depreciation of the
Turkish lira (-9% vs the euro in 9M16) also negatively affected
reported
results.
BNPP made progress in its stated objective of selling First
Hawaiian Bank (FHB),
as a 17.4% stake was sold through an initial public offering
(IPO) in August
2016. The timing of the sale of further stakes will depend on
market conditions
as BNPP aims to maximise pricing, subject to a timeline it deems
appropriate.
BancWest, which includes FHB and Bank of the West, posted a 6%
yoy pre-tax
profit fall to EUR210m, as resilient 4% revenue growth was more
than offset by
9% higher operating expenses (at constant scope and exchange
rates), partly
related to costs associated with FHB's IPO. Results in wealth
and asset
management were weak and affected by a challenging environment,
as pre-tax
income fell 16% yoy to EUR161m despite sound net new money
inflows in 9M16.
Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) generated EUR812m
pre-tax profit, up
42% yoy reflecting positive revenue developments in corporate
banking,
securities services and global markets. Consistent with GTUB
peers, FICC
revenues rose 41% yoy to EUR1.1bn in 3Q16, driven by stronger
client activity in
rates and foreign currencies. Equity sales and trading revenues
decreased 15%
yoy, reflecting a more challenging environment for equities this
quarter and a
sound performance in 3Q15. Corporate banking revenues were up 9%
yoy as a result
of higher volumes and sound performances in cash management and
trade finance.
BNPP's RWA-based capitalisation improved in 3Q16 as the Basel
III fully-loaded
CET1 ratio increased by a significant 30bp qoq to 11.4%,
reflecting the benefits
of a diversified franchise for capital generation and a small
benefit (around
5bp) from FHB's part-IPO. RWAs fell marginally to EUR633bn at
end-3Q16, driven
by foreign exchange movements, which overall had a neutral
impact on the group's
CET1 ratio. The bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio remained unchanged
at 4% at
end-3Q16, suggesting a qoq increase in leverage exposure.
