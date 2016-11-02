(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas' (BNPP) 3Q16 results benefited from a strong quarter in fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading for global trading and universal bank (GTUB) peers, given the French bank's sound fixed income franchise, particularly in euro-denominated bond issuance. The investment bank's improved revenue performance in 3Q16 drove a 2.4% yoy increase in group revenues, which we expect will remain under pressure in the absence of material interest rate increases in the eurozone. In 3Q16, BNPP generated EUR3.2bn pre-tax profit, adjusted for a EUR202m loss on own credit and debt value adjustments and EUR253m restructuring costs. Adjusted pre-tax profit was 16% higher yoy, reflecting overall performing businesses, 13% lower impairment charges yoy and controlled operating expenses growth (3.7%). The bank made progress on its EUR3.3bn cost reduction targets, which since 2013 have been realised mainly in the domestic markets division, booking a further EUR150m in 3Q16 and bringing cumulative recurring savings since 2013 to EUR3.2bn. BNPP disclosed it has been pre-notified by the ECB of its capital requirement for 2017 pursuant to the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) element will for 2017 amount to 1.25% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) in CET1 capital, which means that together with the phased-in 1% G-SIB and 1.25% capital conservation buffers, BNPP's 2017 CET1 requirement will be 8%. Under the ECB's new approach, the regulator has also set a 9.5% Tier 1 capital and a 11.5% total capital requirement, pending final ECB confirmation. The ECB's additional Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) for CET1 capital that has also been set remains confidential. Assuming no changes in the group's P2R or 2% G-SIB buffer, BNPP will be subject to a 10.25% CET1 requirement including P2R (the relevant trigger for the calculation of maximum distributable amounts, MDA) from 1 January 2019, 175bp below the group's 12% CET1 target. The size of the buffer above the MDA trigger (around EUR18bn according to our calculations) is materially higher than under the bank's 2015 SREP requirement (buffer of around EUR10bn according to our calculations), which is relevant for investors in the bank's AT1 instruments. This will be important for BNPP to reach its targeted capital structure including around 1.5% of RWAs in AT1 instruments by end-2018 (1.1% at end-3Q16). The persistently negative effect of low interest rates in the eurozone was visible in the bank's domestic markets, as revenues in French and Italian retail banking each fell 3% yoy in 3Q16 to EUR1.6bn and EUR741m respectively. Operating expenses in these two areas remained broadly flat from the previous year. French retail's pre-tax profit fell 12% yoy to EUR351m (excluding provisions for home purchase savings schemes), while Italian retail's pre-tax profit rose materially to EUR78m (EUR8m in 3Q15), the latter helped by a 30% yoy fall in loan impairment charges to 110bp of gross loans. Retail operations in France and Italy (including local private banking operations) accounted for 22% of the group's revenues in 3Q16. We expect loan impairment charges in Italy to continue a gradual reduction as the bank focuses more on lower-risk corporate clients, but the group's weak asset quality in Italy means that impairment charges will remain elevated. Italian retail and personal finance together accounted for 62% of the group's loan impairment charges in 9M16. Pressure on net interest income was less pronounced in Belgian retail operations because the bank was able to post healthy loan growth, up 5% yoy and 1% qoq, principally led by mortgages. In contrast to France, the lack of regulated rates on savings in Belgium provides some additional pricing flexibility on the bank's liabilities. Together with 4% revenue growth and cost containment, this contributed to pre-tax income in this segment increasing 7% yoy to EUR323m. Results were also positive in Luxembourg retail and leasing, where pre-tax profit increased 12% to EUR301m in 3Q16, 8% higher at constant scope and exchange rates. BNPP's leasing operations benefited from a wider footprint following the addition of the GE Fleet Services Europe fleet. International financial services, which include personal finance, international retail banking, insurance and wealth and asset management, continued to be the largest contributor to group pre-tax income among the group's three divisions. A 4% yoy increase in divisional revenues to EUR3.9bn was largely driven by 17% higher insurance revenues to EUR679m, reflecting market appreciation and higher capital gains. Pre-tax profit for the division was 8% higher yoy as a result of controlled expense growth and a 10% yoy fall in loan impairment charges, principally in personal finance. The latter is benefiting from low interest rates and a shift towards lower-risk products, including car loans. Political instability in Turkey resulted in higher loan impairment charges (182bp in 3Q16, up 53bp qoq and 52bp yoy), which were more than offset by wider net interest margins, reflecting upward asset repricing. The depreciation of the Turkish lira (-9% vs the euro in 9M16) also negatively affected reported results. BNPP made progress in its stated objective of selling First Hawaiian Bank (FHB), as a 17.4% stake was sold through an initial public offering (IPO) in August 2016. The timing of the sale of further stakes will depend on market conditions as BNPP aims to maximise pricing, subject to a timeline it deems appropriate. BancWest, which includes FHB and Bank of the West, posted a 6% yoy pre-tax profit fall to EUR210m, as resilient 4% revenue growth was more than offset by 9% higher operating expenses (at constant scope and exchange rates), partly related to costs associated with FHB's IPO. Results in wealth and asset management were weak and affected by a challenging environment, as pre-tax income fell 16% yoy to EUR161m despite sound net new money inflows in 9M16. Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) generated EUR812m pre-tax profit, up 42% yoy reflecting positive revenue developments in corporate banking, securities services and global markets. Consistent with GTUB peers, FICC revenues rose 41% yoy to EUR1.1bn in 3Q16, driven by stronger client activity in rates and foreign currencies. Equity sales and trading revenues decreased 15% yoy, reflecting a more challenging environment for equities this quarter and a sound performance in 3Q15. Corporate banking revenues were up 9% yoy as a result of higher volumes and sound performances in cash management and trade finance. BNPP's RWA-based capitalisation improved in 3Q16 as the Basel III fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased by a significant 30bp qoq to 11.4%, reflecting the benefits of a diversified franchise for capital generation and a small benefit (around 5bp) from FHB's part-IPO. 