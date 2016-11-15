(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, November 14 (Fitch) China's expanding market
for bank-issued
wealth management products (WMPs) makes lenders increasingly
vulnerable to
asset-quality shocks and strains on funding and liquidity,
necessitating higher
capital levels, says Fitch Ratings in a Special Report.
More than three-quarters of outstanding WMPs, totalling
CNY20.2trn, resided
off-balance sheet at end-1H16. These WMPs are, in effect, bank
contingent
liabilities as there is a widely held expectation that issuing
banks will stand
behind their products, and it is exceedingly rare for banks to
pass on losses to
investors. Issuance of off-balance sheet WMPs has grown so large
for some banks
that they are in effect second balance sheets, but with poor
disclosure, and
little to no reserves or capital to cushion losses. Importantly,
reported
capital and leverage ratios do not incorporate risk from
off-balance sheet WMPs.
We estimate that if non-guaranteed WMPs were accounted for as
on-balance sheet
assets, average common equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital
ratios would drop
by 1.4pp for state banks and by 2.5pp for mid-tier banks. We
also looked at the
Fitch Core Capital/unreserved credit exposure (FCC ratio). If
WMPs are taken
into account, average FCC ratios would fall from 12.2% to 10.7%
for state banks
and from 7.3% to 5.7% for mid-tier banks. This means that
mid-tier banks can on
average sustain credit losses of only 5.7% before their capital
is depleted.
China's bank regulators have recently proposed tighter rules on
WMPs. We believe
these are positive moves, and imply a greater recognition by the
authorities of
the moral hazard that exists between banks and their WMPs. The
new rules will
create additional costs to banks at a time when profitability is
under pressure.
However, we believe the impact is too marginal to lead to a
reduction in total
issuance, as banks still have strong incentives to expand
off-balance sheet
activity.
Fitch also believes the regulators have not taken more stringent
measures to
rein in shadow banking activities because they represent an
important
alternative source of credit for the real economy. Significantly
tighter
regulation of WMPs would have the potential to trigger a
disorderly deleveraging
cycle.
Banks do not provide delinquency data on WMPs or other forms of
non-loan credit,
but there are reasons to doubt asset quality. Issuance may be
used to get around
prudential restrictions on lending and to offload assets from
the loan book.
Media reports suggest that WMPs are a preferred form of
financing for companies
in pressured industries, and we believe a portion of WMPs is
likely to be
invested in non-cash-generating assets. It is unlikely that
higher WMP fee
income compensates banks adequately for the additional risk. By
our estimates,
impairment of just 2% of outstanding products would be enough to
wipe out all
profit accumulated from WMP business over the life of the
industry.
The increase in WMP issuance and the shortening in duration make
banks more
susceptible to strains on funding and liquidity due to the
increased mobility of
WMP investors, the pressure to meet cash pay-outs at maturity,
and potentially
poor liquidity of underlying assets. Systemic risk is rising as
more parts of
the financial sector become involved in extending, rolling over,
hiding, or
funding credit. The growing interconnectedness between a range
of financial
institutions adds to the risk that a disruption in WMP issuance
could quickly
spread through the financial system. This contagion risk is
partially mitigated
by the authorities' ability to provide liquidity support.
The report, "Chinese Banks: Impact of Wealth Management
Products" is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+86 21 5097 3038
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
3401, 34/F, Shanghai Tower
No. 479, Lujiazuihuan Road
Shanghai, 200120, China
Jaclyn Wang
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+86 21 5097 3189
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
