(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chinese Banks: Impact of Wealth Management Products here SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, November 14 (Fitch) China's expanding market for bank-issued wealth management products (WMPs) makes lenders increasingly vulnerable to asset-quality shocks and strains on funding and liquidity, necessitating higher capital levels, says Fitch Ratings in a Special Report. More than three-quarters of outstanding WMPs, totalling CNY20.2trn, resided off-balance sheet at end-1H16. These WMPs are, in effect, bank contingent liabilities as there is a widely held expectation that issuing banks will stand behind their products, and it is exceedingly rare for banks to pass on losses to investors. Issuance of off-balance sheet WMPs has grown so large for some banks that they are in effect second balance sheets, but with poor disclosure, and little to no reserves or capital to cushion losses. Importantly, reported capital and leverage ratios do not incorporate risk from off-balance sheet WMPs. We estimate that if non-guaranteed WMPs were accounted for as on-balance sheet assets, average common equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratios would drop by 1.4pp for state banks and by 2.5pp for mid-tier banks. We also looked at the Fitch Core Capital/unreserved credit exposure (FCC ratio). If WMPs are taken into account, average FCC ratios would fall from 12.2% to 10.7% for state banks and from 7.3% to 5.7% for mid-tier banks. This means that mid-tier banks can on average sustain credit losses of only 5.7% before their capital is depleted. China's bank regulators have recently proposed tighter rules on WMPs. We believe these are positive moves, and imply a greater recognition by the authorities of the moral hazard that exists between banks and their WMPs. The new rules will create additional costs to banks at a time when profitability is under pressure. However, we believe the impact is too marginal to lead to a reduction in total issuance, as banks still have strong incentives to expand off-balance sheet activity. Fitch also believes the regulators have not taken more stringent measures to rein in shadow banking activities because they represent an important alternative source of credit for the real economy. Significantly tighter regulation of WMPs would have the potential to trigger a disorderly deleveraging cycle. Banks do not provide delinquency data on WMPs or other forms of non-loan credit, but there are reasons to doubt asset quality. Issuance may be used to get around prudential restrictions on lending and to offload assets from the loan book. Media reports suggest that WMPs are a preferred form of financing for companies in pressured industries, and we believe a portion of WMPs is likely to be invested in non-cash-generating assets. It is unlikely that higher WMP fee income compensates banks adequately for the additional risk. By our estimates, impairment of just 2% of outstanding products would be enough to wipe out all profit accumulated from WMP business over the life of the industry. The increase in WMP issuance and the shortening in duration make banks more susceptible to strains on funding and liquidity due to the increased mobility of WMP investors, the pressure to meet cash pay-outs at maturity, and potentially poor liquidity of underlying assets. Systemic risk is rising as more parts of the financial sector become involved in extending, rolling over, hiding, or funding credit. The growing interconnectedness between a range of financial institutions adds to the risk that a disruption in WMP issuance could quickly spread through the financial system. This contagion risk is partially mitigated by the authorities' ability to provide liquidity support. The report, "Chinese Banks: Impact of Wealth Management Products" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Jack Yuan Associate Director Financial Institutions +86 21 5097 3038 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 3401, 34/F, Shanghai Tower No. 479, Lujiazuihuan Road Shanghai, 200120, China Jaclyn Wang Associate Director Financial Institutions +86 21 5097 3189 Dan Martin Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001