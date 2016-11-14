(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending (AHML) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. Fitch has also assigned AHML a senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB-'. The ratings of AHML are equalised with the Russian sovereign's (BBB-/Stable/F3), reflecting its 100% state ownership and important role in the government's housing policy. The ratings also factor in the entity's unique status as state development institution in the housing sector, its tight control by the sovereign and state guarantees over a material share of AHML's domestic bonds. Fitch views AHML as a sovereign credit-linked entity under its "Rating of Public-Sector Entities Criteria". KEY RATING DRIVERS Legal Status assessed as Stronger The ratings are strongly supported by AHML's unique legal status, which was enhanced in 2015 when the government consolidated state entities responsible for the development of the housing market in Russia and granted the agency its status as housing development institution. The agency is listed as a strategic enterprise, immune from privatisation and, due to its unique legal status, protected from bankruptcy. AHML was established in 1996 by the government decree with the state as the sole shareholder of the entity. Strategic Importance assessed as Stronger Fitch views AHML's role as strategically important to the state due to the importance of housing affordability in Russia. AHML's activities cover full-cycle support to the sector starting from provision of land plots to developers to supporting housing demand through the development of the mortgage market and mortgage refinancing. The agency also aims to help develop rental housing in Russia through the promotion of collective investments in the sector. In addition, AHML is the sole operator of the state support programme for distressed mortgage borrowers. The programme is funded by the federal government, which injected RUB4.5bn into the agency's capital in 2015. The state also guarantees most of AHML's domestic bonds (end-2015: RUB96bn out of RUB116bn), which underlines AHML's importance to the state housing development policy. Control assessed as Stronger The state exercises complete control over AHML's activities, including approval of the agency's strategy, appointment of the Supervisory Board and state audit of the agency's operations. The Supervisory Board has seven members, including high-ranking officials, and is chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the federal government. AHML is closely monitored by the Central Bank of Russia and tax authorities and is audited for the use of budgetary funds. Integration assessed as Midrange Fitch views AHML's integration into the general government sector as moderate; the agency's accounts are not consolidated in the central government's budget and debt is not viewed as the general government's liabilities. However, AHML received state funding in the form of equity injections and subsidies for state programmes. AHML also receives agency fees for the sale and lease of federal land plots and benefits from irrevocable state guarantees on the principal amount of its unsecured debt. At end-2015, 64% of AHML's bonds were guaranteed by the state. AHML is also supported by a RUB40bn long-term loan from the Russian development bank Vnesheconombank (BBB-/Stable). In total, state-guaranteed and state-originated funding accounted for 68% of AHML Group's debt at end-2015. Based on the sovereign's solid track record of support for AHML, Fitch assesses the willingness and ability of the Russian Federation to support AHML as very strong. Evolving Group Structure AHML, together with its five subsidiaries and several special purpose entities, form AHML Group. The group structure will change over the medium term with the liquidation of Insurance Company AHML and Agency for Financing of Housing Construction as the group focuses on mortgage securitisation, collective investments in rental housing and sale and lease of unused federal land plots as declared by its government-approved long-term development programme. As of 30 June 2016, the group had 280 employees (31 December 2015: 690). Sound Operating Profile AHML has been profitable for the last five years. Its net interest income-to-earning assets improved to 7.2% in 2015 from an average 5.5% in 2012-2014. AHML's business model leads to a high concentration of mortgage loans, which accounted for 60% of total assets at end-2015 (2014: 63%). Asset quality is adequate with less than 5% of mortgage portfolio in arrears for more than 90 days. AHML has strong capitalisation with an equity-to-asset ratio of 40.2% at end-2015 (2014: 35.9%), providing a buffer against potential losses. AHML has sound liquidity with cash, bank placements and investment in government securities totalling RUB51.8bn at end-2015 (2014: RUB49.7bn). This amount corresponded to 26% of total liabilities and mitigates liquidity and refinancing risks. Potential Risk Under AHML's strategy expansion into the domestic mortgage securitisation market will see 8x growth of the group mortgage portfolio by 2020. This could place a strain on the entity's shock absorption capacity as the support mechanism is not detailed in the strategy. Nevertheless, being a state agent AHML is entitled to implicit state guarantee, which allows it to receive support in case of need. The renewed strategy depends on significant regulatory changes, yet to be implemented, while this new model remains untested. In Fitch's view, regulatory risk could be high for the AHML's new role as a domestic mortgage securitisation development institution due to the evolving nature of the Russian institutional framework. RATING SENSITIVITIES A rating change would be triggered by changes to the ratings of the sovereign. Any dilution of linkage with the sovereign through a weakening of AHML's legal status, strategic role or public control, which could lead to a reduction of state support, could result in the ratings being notched down from the sovereign ratings. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 October 2016.

Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) 