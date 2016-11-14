(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian
Agency for
Housing Mortgage Lending (AHML) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and a Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR of 'F3'.
The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. Fitch has also
assigned AHML a
senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB-'.
The ratings of AHML are equalised with the Russian sovereign's
(BBB-/Stable/F3),
reflecting its 100% state ownership and important role in the
government's
housing policy. The ratings also factor in the entity's unique
status as state
development institution in the housing sector, its tight control
by the
sovereign and state guarantees over a material share of AHML's
domestic bonds.
Fitch views AHML as a sovereign credit-linked entity under its
"Rating of
Public-Sector Entities Criteria".
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status assessed as Stronger
The ratings are strongly supported by AHML's unique legal
status, which was
enhanced in 2015 when the government consolidated state entities
responsible for
the development of the housing market in Russia and granted the
agency its
status as housing development institution. The agency is listed
as a strategic
enterprise, immune from privatisation and, due to its unique
legal status,
protected from bankruptcy. AHML was established in 1996 by the
government decree
with the state as the sole shareholder of the entity.
Strategic Importance assessed as Stronger
Fitch views AHML's role as strategically important to the state
due to the
importance of housing affordability in Russia. AHML's activities
cover
full-cycle support to the sector starting from provision of land
plots to
developers to supporting housing demand through the development
of the mortgage
market and mortgage refinancing. The agency also aims to help
develop rental
housing in Russia through the promotion of collective
investments in the sector.
In addition, AHML is the sole operator of the state support
programme for
distressed mortgage borrowers. The programme is funded by the
federal
government, which injected RUB4.5bn into the agency's capital in
2015. The state
also guarantees most of AHML's domestic bonds (end-2015: RUB96bn
out of
RUB116bn), which underlines AHML's importance to the state
housing development
policy.
Control assessed as Stronger
The state exercises complete control over AHML's activities,
including approval
of the agency's strategy, appointment of the Supervisory Board
and state audit
of the agency's operations. The Supervisory Board has seven
members, including
high-ranking officials, and is chaired by the Deputy Chairman of
the federal
government. AHML is closely monitored by the Central Bank of
Russia and tax
authorities and is audited for the use of budgetary funds.
Integration assessed as Midrange
Fitch views AHML's integration into the general government
sector as moderate;
the agency's accounts are not consolidated in the central
government's budget
and debt is not viewed as the general government's liabilities.
However, AHML
received state funding in the form of equity injections and
subsidies for state
programmes. AHML also receives agency fees for the sale and
lease of federal
land plots and benefits from irrevocable state guarantees on the
principal
amount of its unsecured debt. At end-2015, 64% of AHML's bonds
were guaranteed
by the state.
AHML is also supported by a RUB40bn long-term loan from the
Russian development
bank Vnesheconombank (BBB-/Stable). In total, state-guaranteed
and
state-originated funding accounted for 68% of AHML Group's debt
at end-2015.
Based on the sovereign's solid track record of support for AHML,
Fitch assesses
the willingness and ability of the Russian Federation to support
AHML as very
strong.
Evolving Group Structure
AHML, together with its five subsidiaries and several special
purpose entities,
form AHML Group. The group structure will change over the medium
term with the
liquidation of Insurance Company AHML and Agency for Financing
of Housing
Construction as the group focuses on mortgage securitisation,
collective
investments in rental housing and sale and lease of unused
federal land plots as
declared by its government-approved long-term development
programme. As of 30
June 2016, the group had 280 employees (31 December 2015: 690).
Sound Operating Profile
AHML has been profitable for the last five years. Its net
interest
income-to-earning assets improved to 7.2% in 2015 from an
average 5.5% in
2012-2014. AHML's business model leads to a high concentration
of mortgage
loans, which accounted for 60% of total assets at end-2015
(2014: 63%). Asset
quality is adequate with less than 5% of mortgage portfolio in
arrears for more
than 90 days. AHML has strong capitalisation with an
equity-to-asset ratio of
40.2% at end-2015 (2014: 35.9%), providing a buffer against
potential losses.
AHML has sound liquidity with cash, bank placements and
investment in government
securities totalling RUB51.8bn at end-2015 (2014: RUB49.7bn).
This amount
corresponded to 26% of total liabilities and mitigates liquidity
and refinancing
risks.
Potential Risk
Under AHML's strategy expansion into the domestic mortgage
securitisation market
will see 8x growth of the group mortgage portfolio by 2020. This
could place a
strain on the entity's shock absorption capacity as the support
mechanism is not
detailed in the strategy. Nevertheless, being a state agent AHML
is entitled to
implicit state guarantee, which allows it to receive support in
case of need.
The renewed strategy depends on significant regulatory changes,
yet to be
implemented, while this new model remains untested. In Fitch's
view, regulatory
risk could be high for the AHML's new role as a domestic
mortgage securitisation
development institution due to the evolving nature of the
Russian institutional
framework.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating change would be triggered by changes to the ratings of
the sovereign.
Any dilution of linkage with the sovereign through a weakening
of AHML's legal
status, strategic role or public control, which could lead to a
reduction of
state support, could result in the ratings being notched down
from the sovereign
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2406
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 125047
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 October 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014710
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001