(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of the various subsidiaries of Apollo
Global Management
LLC (collectively, Apollo) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the full
list of ratings at the end of this release.
Today's rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic
peer review of the
Alternative Investment Manager (IM) industry, which comprises
seven publicly
rated global firms. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable,
reflecting the
relative stability of core operating fundamentals, given the
locked-in nature of
a large portion of fee revenue, modest but increased leverage
levels, manageable
near-term obligations relative to available liquidity resources,
increasing
asset under management (AUM) diversity, and investors'
increasing allocation to
alternative investments, particularly those managed by
alternative IMs with
strong franchises such as those included in Fitch's peer review.
Fee-earning AUM (FAUM) growth has slowed considerably for the
rated peer group,
as numerous strategies have record levels of uncalled capital to
invest.
Fundraising is expected to moderate to some extent, as a result,
but management
fees are expected to retain their resiliency, as capital not yet
earning
management fees (shadow AUM) remains elevated and realizations
of legacy
investments have declined. While an increase in market
dislocations would impact
the valuations and realization of existing investments, it could
also result in
stronger management fee growth, as uncalled capital would be
invested at a
faster pace. That said, Fitch does not expect a widespread
distress cycle to
emerge over the near term.
The variable cost structure of the alternative IMs has
contributed to relatively
steady cash flows through cycles. Fee-related earnings before
interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization (FEBITDA) margins rebounded
modestly in 2015 and
2016 as many alternative IMs have begun to realize the scale
benefits of
follow-on funds and adjacent strategies. The FEBITDA margin for
'A' category
alternative IMs averaged 41.6% for the trailing 12 months (TTM)
ended Sept. 30,
2016, which compared to a 35.6% average for 2015 and Fitch's
quantitative
benchmark range of 30%-50% for 'A' category alternative IMs.
Still, dispersion
in the group is significant, with a more than 25 percentage
point differential
between the highest and lowest performer, driven by differences
in strategy and
product mix. Fitch believes higher margins provide enhanced
operating
flexibility through cycles.
Gross realized incentive income has steadily declined since
peaking in 2014,
driven by the length of time valuations have been at elevated
levels, a less
supportive IPO environment, and a reduction in the average age
of fund
investments. Exit activity has declined in 2016 and is likely to
moderate
further, which points to likely reductions in distributable
earnings. That said,
incentive income accruals remain strong and Fitch believes
realized incentive
income may be less volatile than pre-crisis experience given the
increased
diversity of product platforms.
Leverage levels have increased across the industry, as issuers
have taken
advantage of the low interest rate environment to issue
long-duration funding
for the purpose of funding balance sheet co-investments,
acquisitions, and, in
some instances, to pre-fund maturities. Average leverage,
defined as debt
divided by FEBITDA, was 3.16x for 'A' category firms for the TTM
ending Sept.
30, 2016, which compares to Fitch's quantitative benchmark range
of 0.5x-2.5x
for 'A' category alternative IMs. Fitch believes the issuances
have been largely
opportunistic and views the reduction in refinancing risk
favorably. Over time,
Fitch expects leverage levels to generally decline to the
benchmark range as
FEBITDA growth is driven by cost controls, increased scale,
continued
fundraising, and the gradual deployment of FAUM that earns fees
on invested
capital.
Counterbalancing the up-tick in leverage is the maintenance of
strong liquidity
profiles. Several firms remain in a negative net debt position
and 2016 saw the
introduction of perpetual preferred issuances by two issuers in
the sector, with
proceeds, to date, used to improve operating flexibility and
liquidity. Debt
maturities are negligible for the sector in 2016-2018. Payout
ratios remain
relatively high, but Fitch believes alternative IMs retain the
ability to reduce
shareholder distributions as necessary to meet obligations.
While several share
repurchase programs were announced over the last 12 months,
execution is
expected to remain opportunistic and is not expected to impair
the sector's
overall liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmations reflect Apollo's strong competitive
position as a global
alternative IM; its experienced management team; solid
investment track record;
large investor base; predictable management fee streams given
significant FAUM
and limited exposure to assets that earn fees based on net asset
value;
incentive income-generating capability; solid liquidity; and the
subordination
of general partner interests to outstanding indebtedness.
Rating constraints for the alternative IM space include 'key
man' risk, which is
institutionalized throughout many limited partnership
agreements, reputational
risk, which can impact the company's ability to raise future
funds, and legal
and regulatory risk, which could alter the alternative asset
space.
Rating constraints more specific to Apollo include its large
revenue exposure to
insurance affiliate Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene), which accounts
for a
meaningful percentage of management fees and introduces
potential regulatory and
reputational risks, and leverage above Fitch's tolerance level
for 'A' category
alternative IMs.
FAUM amounted to $148.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2016, up about
13.4%
year-over-year, as inflows, particularly in credit, far
surpassed more modest
realizations and outflows. The sizeable FAUM base provides for a
relatively
stable fee stream over time and only a small percentage of FAUM
(7.1%) earned
fees based on net asset value as of June 30, 2016. However,
there are meaningful
fee concentrations related to Athene and private equity Fund
VIII, L.P. (Fund
VIII) given their sizes. Apollo earns a 40 basis point
management fee, with
certain limited exceptions, on about $66.5 billion of Athene
assets, which
represented approximately a quarter of run-rate base management
fees in third
quarter 2016 (3Q16). Fees for Fund VIII should be relatively
stable over the
near term, but the fund was 65% committed or deployed at Sept.
30, 2016, given a
record quarter of private equity investment activity in 2Q16. As
a result,
Apollo currently anticipated that fundraising for Fund IX will
begin in 4Q16,
and would have to gather as much capital as the largest fund in
the firm's
history (Fund VIII) and the largest buyout fund raised since the
financial
crisis, in order to fully replace the fees (assuming no change
in the blended
fee rate). Fitch believes a potential reduction in private
equity management
fees, in the event Fund IX is smaller, could be offset by
continued growth in
credit and real estate strategies.
Apollo had approximately $24.4 billion of un-invested capital to
put to work at
Sept. 30, 2016, at a time when valuations remain high and credit
market
conditions competitive. Fitch believes outsized concentrations
in current
vintages could lead to fund underperformance down the road.
Still, Apollo has
operated through a variety of market cycles and demonstrated
investment
restraint, and Fitch expects the firm to be very selective,
particularly in this
investing environment. The firm's average entry multiple for
Fund VIII, as of
Sept. 30, 2016, was below 6.0x, compared with an industry
average closer to
10x-11x. While lower purchase multiples are more favorable, all
else equal,
long-term fund performance will determine whether Apollo is able
to underwrite
more conservative transactions or if the lower multiples
corresponded to other
investment risks such as those concerning earnings volatility,
challenged
industries, investment complexity, or otherwise.
Apollo's core operating performance, as measured by FEBITDA, was
strong in the
first nine months of 2016. Management fees ticked-up on FAUM
growth and advisory
and transaction fees benefited from record private equity
capital deployment in
2Q16, which included a meaningful amount of co-investment
capital. The FEBITDA
margin was approximately 49.1% for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016,
which is at the
top end of the peer group. Apollo's business really hit scale in
2012, and the
firm has been able to maintain peer-superior operating margins.
Fitch believes
margins could decline modestly in 4Q16 and 2017, with more
normalized
transaction fees, but they will remain at the upper end of the
peer group.
At June 30, 2016, Apollo had established a $52 million legal
reserve in
connection with an ongoing SEC regulatory matter principally
concerning the
acceleration of fees from fund portfolio companies. Industry
peers have faced
similar inquiries and have settled for various amounts. Fitch
believes the
financial impact is manageable and the question of fee sharing
is not likely to
be an ongoing issue for Apollo, as Fund VIII provides for
management fee offset
to give limited partners 100% of transaction fees.
Apollo continues to generate realized carried interest, although
the amount
declined significantly in 2015 and the first three quarters of
2016 given that
the firm's realization cycle started earlier than the peer
group. Net realized
carried interest was nearly $1.5 billion in 2013, $931 million
in 2014, $221.5
million in 2015, and $31.8 million in the first nine months of
2016. That said,
the potential for future carry remains strong, as Apollo had
$527 million of
carried interest receivable, net of profit sharing expense, at
3Q16, assuming
all funds were liquidated at net asset value. This balance is
linked largely to
private equity funds, and Fund VIII in particular, which began
generating carry
for the firm in 2Q16 - relatively early in the fund's life.
While carried
income is inherently volatile over time, the potential for
meaningful incentive
income does help support the firm's credit profile.
On May 24, 2016, Apollo accessed the public debt markets for the
second time,
issuing $500 million of notes that mature in 2026 with a coupon
of 4.4%, and
$200 million of the proceeds were used to pay down the bank term
loan, while the
remainder is expected to be used to boost liquidity and for
general corporate
purposes, including the funding of share repurchases,
co-investment commitments,
seeding new investments and/or for opportunistic acquisitions,
which would be
expected to contribute to FEBITDA growth.
In 2016, Apollo also issued $33.9 million of secured term debt
to fund the
firm's retained interest in its European CLOs. At Sept. 30,
2016, total secured
term debt for this purpose amounted to $66.4 million. In late
2016, Apollo will
also be subject to risk retention requirements in the U.S. Fitch
would view a
sustained increase in debt to fund risk retention negatively, as
it would
increase the firm's consolidated leverage ratio. Fitch believes
risk retention
is akin to co-investments in managed funds and should be funded
with repayments
from legacy investments, retained earnings, and/or available
cash.
Apollo's leverage, as measured by corporate debt divided by
FEBITDA, was 2.67x
at Sept. 30, 2016 on a TTM basis, which was modestly above
Fitch's quantitative
benchmark of 0.5x-2.5x for 'A' category alternative IMs. Fitch
expects the
firm's leverage to decline to 2.5x over the medium term as
incremental fees are
earned from growth in FAUM.
Fitch believes Apollo's liquidity profile is sound. Apollo's
cash balance
amounted to approximately $926.9 million at Sept. 30, 2016 and
availability on
the corporate credit facility was $500 million. Claims on
corporate liquidity
include unfunded commitments to the various funds of
approximately $548 million
at 3Q16, although Fitch believes the company has significant
discretion over the
timing of funding commitments. Apollo distributed approximately
96% of its
distributable earnings year-to-date in 2016, which is at the
high end of the
peer group, but Fitch believes the firm could reduce its payout
ratio to boost
its liquidity profile, as necessary.
In February 2016, Apollo's board authorized the repurchase of up
to $250 million
in aggregate of class A shares, including up to $150 million
through a share
repurchase and up to $100 million through a reduction of class A
shares to be
issued to employees to satisfy associated tax obligations in
connection with the
settlement of equity-based awards granted under the incentive
plan. Apollo spent
$48 million on share repurchases in the first nine months of
2016, including
open-market repurchases and repurchase of shares issued to
employees. Several
peers have also established repurchase programs over the past
year given
unit-price underperformance. Fitch recognizes the potential
accretion provided
by the program and is comfortable with the targeted amount,
given the firm's
liquidity position.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that management
will continue
to generate stable management and advisory fees, grow/retain
FAUM through the
raising of new and expansion of existing funds, albeit at a much
more moderate
pace near term, sustain recent operating margins, reduce
leverage, and retain a
solid liquidity profile in order to meet near-term debt
maturities and
co-investment commitments to funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating momentum could develop from a demonstrated
ability and
commitment to operate with leverage at or below 2.5x, an
increase in fee
diversity, and/or stronger liquidity.
Declines in investment performance, a key-man event, and/or
legislative risk
which negatively impact the company's ability to raise FAUM and
generate fees,
sustained increases in leverage, and/or impairment of the
liquidity profile
could result in negative rating action. Furthermore, ratings
could be adversely
affected if the relationship between Apollo and Athene were to
materially change
as a result of regulatory scrutiny, outsized fines/penalties, or
loss of
management or sub-advisory fees.
Apollo is a global alternative investment manager specializing
in private
equity, credit and real estate. FAUM amounted to $148.7 billion
at Sept. 30,
2016 and total AUM was $188.6 billion. The company's Class A
shares are listed
on the NYSE under the ticker APO.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.
Apollo Management, L.P.
Apollo Capital Management, L.P.
Apollo International Management, L.P.
AAA Holdings L.P.
Apollo Principal Holdings I-X, L.P.
Apollo Principal Holdings XI, LLC
ST Holdings GP, LLC
ST Management Holdings, LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Unsecured debt rating at 'A-'.
AMH Holdings (Cayman), L.P.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jared Kirsch, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0332
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014226
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
