(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SEOUL, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. (TWM) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(twn)' with a Stable Outlook, and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)'. The agency has simultaneously assigned TWM's unsecured debt class rating and ratings on outstanding unsecured bonds at 'AA(twn)'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Market Positions: Fitch expects TWM to maintain its strong market positions over the medium term. The company is Taiwan's second-largest mobile operator, holding a revenue market share of about 29% in 9M16. In the cable TV market, TWM is the fourth-largest multiple-system operator, holding a nationwide subscriber market share of about 10%. It is the de-facto cable TV monopoly in its five operating regions. Its 45%-owned momo.com Inc. is ranked among the top three in both online shopping and TV home shopping businesses. Sound Profitability, Cash Generation: The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that TWM will continue to maintain healthy profitability and operating cash generation over the medium term. We expect improved mobile margins in 2016 and 2017 as the big-three telecoms operators - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., TWM and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - have become more disciplined in 4G data tariffs and handset subsidies. In 9M16, TWM's telecoms EBITDA margin improved to 36%, from 34% in the same period in 2015. Declining Capex: Fitch expects a further reduction in TWM's capex in the next three years, as the mobile capex cycle has peaked. The shut-down of the 2G network by end-June 2017 will save related maintenance capex and opex. We also expect cable TV capex to taper off from 2018 after the major digitalisation upgrade of its cable TV system in 2016-2017. We do not expect Taiwan to rush to issue 5G licences. Consequently, we expect TWM to enjoy a period of moderate capex with solid cash flow from operations (CFO). Significant Spectrum Fee: We expect TWM to spend a significant amount in the spectrum auction in 2017. The spectrum fee payment is likely to raise funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage above 2.5x in the short term, but we expect CFO generation to help deleverage within 12-18 months after the spectrum auction. We believe competition in the bidding may not be as intense as in 2015, as smaller operators may face funding challenges. We expect TWM to spend TWD10bn-15bn to acquire 15MHz in the 2100MHz spectrum. High Dividend Payout: The ratings are constrained by TWM's shareholder-friendly dividend policy. We do not expect the company to cut the dividend payout to reserve cash for 2017's mobile spectrum auction, but to raise new debt to fund the spectrum fee. After the spectrum auction, deleveraging is likely to rely mainly on post-dividend free cash flow (FCF) generation. However, a lower capex should provide the flexibility for TWM to manage deleveraging. Reserving Treasury Shares: Fitch acknowledges the benefit to TWM of using its treasury shares as a financial buffer when facing distress. However, this scenario seems remote as we do not expect net debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 2x. Instead, we expect TWM to reserve the treasury shares to fund a potential cable TV acquisition - and hence continue to hold these shares until legislation is amended to remove restrictions on such an acquisition. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TWM include: - low-single-digit revenue growth in the next three years - stable EBITDA margin at around 30% - spectrum fee of TWD10bn-15bn in 2017 - annual cash dividend payment maintained at current level RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - sustained EBITDA decline - significant M&A that has a negative effect on the operations or business profile - sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage over 2.5x (2015: 2.6x) Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term without a sustained change in market dynamics in favour of TWM. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: TWM has well-established and solid banking relationships in Taiwan and proven access to domestic capital markets, which should allow the company to refinance its debt obligations. TWM had unrestricted cash balance of TWD6.6bn at end-September 2016. This compared with TWD27.8bn in short-term debt and the current portion of long-term debt. However, unused committed bank facilities amounted to TWD44.6bn. The company is planning to raise TWD10bn in zero coupon convertible bonds to refinance its debt. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1+(twn)' Unsecured class rating assigned at 'AA(twn)' The third domestic unsecured bonds assigned at 'AA(twn)' The fourth domestic unsecured bonds assigned at 'AA(twn)' 