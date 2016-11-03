(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', and its Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. RIL's ratings are supported by its strong business profile - a large-scale refinery with capacity of around 1.24 million barrels per day - and robust asset quality, which enables it to consistently deliver gross refining margins (GRM) above regional benchmarks. The company also has a strong market position in petrochemicals. Large investments nearing completion will further enhance the company's competitiveness in these areas. RIL launched its telecommunications business under the Jio brand in September 2016 and has made a substantial investment in this operation. The robust operating cash flows from its refining and petrochemical businesses and relaxed investment requirements in these businesses will provide some cushion against any weak cash generation from the telecom operations for some time. RIL's financial profile places its unconstrained credit profile at the 'BBB' level, which is reflected in the company's Local-Currency IDR; its Foreign-Currency IDR is constrained by India's 'BBB-' Country Ceiling. KEY RATING DRIVERS Robust Refining and Petrochemical Operations: RIL's refining and petrochemical operations are supported by their large scale, asset quality and the company's leading position in the two segments. RIL's highly complex refineries and its flexibility to optimise both the crude diet and product slate enable it to consistently outperform regional refining benchmarks. During the six months to 30 September 2016 (1HFY17), RIL recorded GRM of USD10.8 per barrel (1HFY16: USD10.5). We expect the GRM to narrow in the near term in line with the industry trends; although the commissioning of a gasification unit in FY17 should result in a sustained increase in RIL's GRMs by around USD1.5-2.5 per barrel. Refining-Petrochemical Capex Near Completion: RIL plans to complete the capex in the refining and petrochemical business by 1HFY18, with the majority being completed during FY17. Fitch expects the benefits from its investments in the refinery and petrochemical operations to start accruing from FY18 and support improvement in its profitability and operational cash flows. The expanded paraxylene capacity, along with refinery off-gas cracker and ethane sourcing, will help improve RIL's downstream integration and strengthen its competitive position in the petrochemical business. We also expect lower overall capex after FY18 although the company may continue to invest in its telecom business. For its telecom business, RIL has planned total capex of INR1.5trn (INR1.0trn spent up to 1QFY17) and acquired additional spectrum for INR137bn in the recently held government auction in October 2016. Strong Growth Potential in Telecoms: We expect RIL to be able to take advantage of the strong growth potential in the India telecoms market. RIL's has invested significantly in its telecom infrastructure and expects to cover 90% of the population by end-FY18 (over 70% currently). We expect the robust infrastructure along with its affordable 4G data offerings to support Jio's growth. Jio will face intense competition from the financially strong incumbent Indian telecom players; but we believe falling data tariffs will support significant expansion of overall data consumption in India over the medium term. We also expect Jio's wide range of offerings, including media and entertainment content (offered free till end-2017), to help in subscriber additions and data consumption, which will drive cash generation. Future capex relating to Jio will depend on the growth of its customer base. Challenging E&P Operations: RIL continues to face challenges in its upstream operations with declining production and weak oil and gas prices. This resulted in RIL recording EBIT losses of INR8bn in 1HFY17 (1HFY16: EBIT loss of INR 7.9bn excluding exceptional items). We expect RIL's upstream operations to remain weak over the short term because of weak oil and gas prices, and geological challenges in its domestic fields. Financial Profile to Improve: We expect the ongoing investments to drive up RIL's debt levels in FY17, increasing its financial leverage, as measured by net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR, above 3.0x (FY16: 2.9x). However, Fitch expects its financial profile to improve from FY18 onwards with higher cash generation from its refining and petrochemical operations. We expect its financial leverage to improve to below 3.0x by FY19. This provides some rating headroom under its unconstrained-'BBB' credit profile during its ongoing heavy investment in the telecom operation. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Moderation in refining margins in FY17 in line with the industry and an improvement thereafter from completion of a large capex programme - Improvement in petrochemical margins from FY18 - Oil prices of USD42 per barrel for FY17, USD45 for FY18 and USD55 for FY19 in line with Fitch's base-case price deck, as outlined in "Corporate Oil Price Assumption Raised for 2016; Slow Recovery From Here", dated 27 July 2016 - Telecom business to break even on an EBITDA basis in 2018 - Lower capex after FY18 RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: Long-Term Local-Currency IDR - Net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) below 1.5x on a sustained basis; and - Generation of positive FCF; and - No material increase in the overall business risk profile of the company, including a successful implementation of its telecoms business strategy Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR - India's Country Ceiling is raised, provided RIL maintains its unconstrained credit profile of 'BBB' Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: Long-Term Local-Currency IDR - net financial leverage sustained above 3x, which could arise due to sustained substantial negative FCF beyond FY17. 