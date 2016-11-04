(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
eight German
federated states (Laender) of Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Lower
Saxony, North
Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and
Schleswig-Holstein at
'AAA' with Stable Outlooks as well as their senior unsecured
debt ratings at
'AAA'/'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed the Laender's
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
The rated outstanding bonds of the State of Thuringia, the State
of
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and the State of Saarland; the
German Laender's
rated joint bond issues (Laender 27; 32 and 38-51) and the
German Laender's and
Bund's joint issue Bund-Laender-Anleihe 1 have all been affirmed
at 'AAA'.
The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect unchanged
assumptions of Fitch's
rating approach to the German Laender, under which the ratings
are equalised
with those of the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany,
AAA/Stable/F1+).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are driven by the strong institutional framework
under which the
German Laender operate.
The Laender's ratings reflect the stability of the solidarity
system that
underpins the creditworthiness of all Laender. The solidarity
system is
enshrined in the German constitution and reflects the
institutional framework of
the Laender. According to the German constitution, all member
states of the
federal republic are jointly responsible for supporting a Land
in financial
distress. If a Land experiences "extreme budgetary hardship", it
is entitled to
financial assistance from all other Laender and the Bund. This
principle has
been reaffirmed by the constitutional courts on more than one
occasion in the
past, the last time being in 2006.
Extensive equalisation systems and a broad-based solidarity pact
compensate for
financial disparity. This equalisation framework requires
financially stronger
Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to
the financially
weaker ones. The framework partly offsets the differences among
Laender's tax
revenue base and their financial strength.
Fitch also recognises the reforms of the approved Federalism
Reform II, which
require the Laender to operate their budgets without taking on
net new debt
starting in 2020. Fitch recognises that these reforms improve
the budgetary
discipline of the Laender as they will constitutionally not be
allowed to
increase debt from this date. In Fitch's view, this change
should make extreme
budgetary hardship less likely, following the Laender's
implementation of
appropriate cost-cutting measures to consolidate their budgets
to comply with
the debt brake.
Moreover, the well-established and active liquidity management
system that is in
place, together with the Laender's solid access to capital
markets and
corresponding strong refinancing capacity as well as appropriate
treasury
facilities should prevent any temporary delays in the provision
of support. The
liquidity risk of a single Land is avoided through bilateral and
mutual
agreements linking all Laender as well as the federal
government, and ensuring
their ability to assist one another. Liquidity would only fail
to be forthcoming
for any given Land in the event of a complete federal breakdown,
in which
neither the other Laender nor the federal government itself
could provide
liquidity.
According to preliminary figures for 1H16, the German Laender
aggregate capital
market debt fell 0.7% to about EUR537bn, which remained large in
proportion to
their revenues (167% of current revenue). Servicing costs vary
by issuer, but
lengthy maturity structures and low interest rates
(predominantly fixed interest
rates debt) currently support the Laender's efforts of cost
consolidation.
Fitch views the large stock of publicly issued debt (equivalent
to around half
of Germany's general government debt and amounting to about
EUR1.1trn at
end-2015) as a distinctive feature of the Laender, which should
reinforce their
efforts to comply with the debt brake.
The Laender also face large contingent liabilities. This is the
debt they
guarantee on behalf of their
development banks and former Landesbanks, as well as their
largely unfunded
pension liabilities. Fitch assesses the risk stemming from the
pension
liabilities as high on a net present value basis but annual
commitments to their
retirees are manageable. The risk stemming from their
commitments provided to
banks is mitigated by adequate assets and the conservative
business profiles of
their development banks.
According to the most recent tax estimate of November 2016
provided by the
working group "tax estimates" (Arbeitskreis Steuerschaetzungen),
the Laender's
tax revenues are expected to increase 4.8% in 2016 and 2.6% in
2017, underpinned
by Fitch's forecast that Germany's GDP will grow by 1.7% and
1.4%, respectively.
Compared with the last tax estimate of May 2016, taxes are
estimated to be
EUR3.2bn higher in 2016 for Laender at EUR280.9bn, EUR1.4bn
higher for the Bund
and EUR0.7bn more for the municipalities. This should help
support the Laender's
efforts to consolidate their budgets, in addition to measures
aimed at limiting
expenditure growth. It should also partly compensate for
additional costs
following the significant number of immigrants (support for the
municipalities).
Cost consolidation efforts realised so far, combined with lower
interest
expenditure resulting from favourable funding costs, have
allowed 13 Laender to
report a surplus before debt variation in 1H16. Moreover, the
accumulated net
funding surplus improved to EUR3.9bn in 1H16 from EUR2.8bn in
2015. Given the
current tax estimate and economic recovery, Fitch expects the
Laender to report
a cumulated surplus again in 2016. Based on Fitch's rating
approach for the
German Laender, the improving fiscal performance of Laender is
not in itself a
direct driver of their ratings, but only through its
contribution to the general
government finances, which is a rating factor for the sovereign
rating.
Germany's 'AAA' rating, which Fitch last affirmed on 23
September 2016, is
primarily driven by the country's strong institutions and a
diversified, high
value-added economy. Germany reported a large current account
surplus of 8.5% of
GDP in 2015, supporting the country's net external creditor
position. General
government debt (70.9% of GDP in 2015) is higher than the 'AAA'
median (36.9%),
but is showing a downward trend due to economic growth and
strong budgetary
discipline ahead of the debt brake starting in 2020.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings would lead to a downgrade
of the Laender.
An adverse change to any of the important institutional features
- solidarity
principle, equalisation system, liquidity exchange mechanism -
which is
currently unlikely in Fitch's view, could also lead to a
downgrade of the
Laender's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 69 768076 134
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+34 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014346
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001