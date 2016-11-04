(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch)
Fitch Ratings, London, 04 November 2016: Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Netherlands' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on the
Netherlands' senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have been affirmed at
'AAA'. Fitch
has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs
at 'F1+' and
Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' ratings reflect the Netherlands' high value-added,
flexible, open and
diversified economy. The net international investment position
is strong,
supported by current account surpluses above 8% of GDP since
2011. Improving
economic conditions are helping to reduce balance sheet and
financial risks. The
Netherlands has strong financing flexibility, underpinned by its
status as a
core eurozone sovereign issuer with deep capital markets.
General government
debt, at 65.1% of GDP in 2015, is significantly higher than the
'AAA' median of
42.3% but is forecast by Fitch to fall steadily to 62.2% by
2018.
The 'AAA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The Netherlands' public finances are benefitting from
above-trend GDP growth,
earlier structural fiscal consolidation, and low debt service
costs. The general
government deficit fell to 1.9% of GDP in 2015 from 2.3% in
2014, and in
September the government revised its 2016 target to 1.1% of GDP
from 1.7%,
partly due to stronger corporate tax revenues. The new target
accommodates last
year's income tax cuts totalling 0.7% of GDP and a reduction in
gas revenues
equal to 0.3% of GDP. The 2017 budget contains some further
moderate
pre-election measures costing 0.4% of GDP, and targets an
overall deficit of
0.5% of GDP.
Fitch forecasts general government deficits of 1.3% of GDP in
2016 and 0.9% in
2017, 0.2pp and 0.4pp higher respectively than the new targets.
In structural
terms, based on European Commission methodology this equates to
deficits of
around 1.1% of GDP in 2016 and 1.0% in 2017, still outside the
0.5% Medium-Term
Objective of the Stability and Growth Pact. Incorporating stock
flow adjustments
of close to 1% of GDP in 2016, including from the sale of
financial assets,
general government debt is forecast to fall from 65.1% of GDP in
2015 to 64.1%
in 2016 and 63.2% in 2017. According to our long-term debt
sustainability
analysis, the 60% Maastricht threshold will be reached in 2020.
GDP growth in 1H16 broadly matched last year's 2.0%, and Fitch
forecasts
full-year growth of 1.7%, driven by domestic demand. Disposable
income is set to
rise by close to 2.7% this year on the back of low inflation,
income tax cuts,
contract wage increases of around 1.5%, and a fall in
unemployment to 5.7% in
September, from 6.8% a year earlier. Fitch forecasts more
moderate private
consumption growth, of 1.2% in 2016, reflecting consumer caution
and still high
household debt. Investment is expected to rise more than 5% this
year due to
catch-up effects and higher residential construction.
Brexit has so far had a limited impact on the Dutch economy and
confidence
indicators have recovered from an initial fall. The Netherlands,
however, has a
greater-than-average exposure to any Brexit-related weakness
given its direct
trade and investment links with the UK and high export
dependence. Fitch expects
that softer external demand and lower gas production will offset
somewhat
stronger consumer spending next year, with GDP growth moderating
slightly to
1.6% in 2017. Longer-term, Fitch maintains its forecast that GDP
will converge
to a trend rate of around 1.4% as the current negative output
gap closes.
Strengthening domestic demand and the weaker external outlook is
forecast to
result in a trade-driven moderation in the current account
surplus, to 7.7% of
GDP in 2018 from 8.7% in 2015, still well above the 'AAA' median
of 6.0%. Large
current account surpluses reflect the competitiveness of the
Dutch export sector
and a high domestic savings rate (above 30% of GDP) but also a
fall in
investment after the financial crisis to 19.3% of GDP in 2015
from 22.4% in
2008. As a result, net external debt has fallen sharply, and is
forecast to
reach 5% of GDP in 2017, from 31% in 2014.
Inflation has remained low, with HICP averaging 0% this year and
core inflation
0.6%, close to eurozone averages. Fitch forecasts higher oil
prices and the
steady reduction of economic slack will push HICP to 1.3% in
2017 and 1.5% in
2018. House prices continue to recover, reducing contingent
liability risks and
helping to generate a positive feedback loop with private
consumption. Average
property prices rose 5.9% in the year to September, close to 10%
above the 2013
trough, having previously fallen 22%. Prices are expected to
continue to rise,
supported by falling mortgage interest rates, ongoing tax
incentives, and supply
constraints for new development, lowering expected liabilities
from the National
Mortgage Guarantee Scheme.
Risks from the banking sector have similarly reduced somewhat.
The sector has
sound capital and funding positions, and an NPL ratio of close
to 2.5%, broadly
in line with rated peers. Dutch banks have so far managed to
protect their net
interest margins but Fitch expects increasing pressure on
profitability, which
is the key challenge for the sector. More generally, ultra-low
interest rates
could lead to relatively large side-effects for the Dutch
economy given that
household financial wealth, including non-bank pension and life
insurance
assets, is 300% of GDP. Dutch pension funds are facing
particular pressure with
the average coverage ratio in the sector falling from 140% in
2008 to 98% in
3Q16, below the average statutory minimum.
The political landscape is highly fragmented ahead of the
general election in
March. No sharp change of policy direction is expected under the
more likely
election outcomes. It is probable, however, that the next
government will
comprise a broad coalition of several parties. Difficult party
dynamics could
result in a protracted period of negotiation prior to the
formation of a
government, and hamper policy-making. There is a further risk
that the next
coalition does not see out a full term. More generally, the
Netherlands' ratings
benefit from the country's strong institutions, reflected in
high World Bank
governance indicator scores.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Netherlands a score
equivalent to a rating
of 'AAA' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in negative rating action include:
-Weak economic growth or fiscal easing that reverses the
downward trajectory in
public debt.
-Crystallisation of sizeable contingent liabilities, for example
from the
national mortgage/social housing guarantee schemes, or eurozone
bail-out
packages.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes a
primary fiscal surplus
averaging 0.1% of GDP from 2016-2025, trend real GDP growth of
1.4%, a steady
increase in marginal interest rates from 2016, and a GDP
deflator converging to
1.8%.
-Future asset sales of state-owned bank holdings are likely, but
their timing
and size are unclear. Fitch does not therefore assume any such
debt-reducing
transactions or any additional sovereign support to the banking
sector in its
projections for government debt beyond 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
