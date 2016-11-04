(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Affirms Pernod Ricard SA at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pernod Ricard SA's Long-Term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation reflects Pernod's strong business profile and demonstrated ability to maintain a healthy operating performance despite a challenging environment in some markets. In addition, credit metrics are returning to levels consistent with its 'BBB-' rating. We expect further leverage reduction over FY17-FY18, creating some headroom under the current rating. The deleveraging path will be subject to maintaining a prudent approach to M&A and shareholder distributions, together with control over investments into ageing stocks. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile Pernod's ratings reflect its number-two position in the global spirits industry, its geographically diverse operations and powerful brands in several international consumption categories. This results in operating performance resilience, healthy profitability and ability to generate solid free cash flow (FCF) over the long term. Pernod's large exposure to emerging markets (financial year ended June 2016, FY16: 38% of sales) remains a driver for long-term organic sales growth, while a combination of pricing power of Pernod's higher-end exclusive products and its innovation capabilities supports revenues in the event of volume weaknesses. Resilient Profitability Pernod has continued to demonstrate relative stability in its operating margins despite the recent weakening of some emerging markets and foreign-exchange (FX) headwinds. Group profitability resilience stems from wide geographical diversification, pricing power and a strong brands portfolio, together with an active, market-tailored cost management, in particular advertisement and promotion spending. We expect Pernod to be able to maintain EBITDA margins at 28%-29% over the next four years, also thanks to net savings associated with the on-going efficiency programme. Improving Operating Performance Fitch expects organic sales growth to increase gradually from 2% a year over FY15-FY16 up to 3%-4% annually in the following four years. In our view, this will stem from an improving operating environment in some emerging markets, including Brazil and Russia. While we expect China to remain a challenging market in FY17, this will likely be offset by strong growth in other Asian markets, such as India, the company's second-largest country by sales globally. Organic sales growth in Western Europe and US is likely to remain in the low single digits in the medium term due to high competition and moderate scope for further premiumisation. Recovered FCF Generation FCF recovered strongly in FY16 to EUR0.6bn or 6.6% of revenue (FY15: 1.6%) mostly due to reduced working capital outflows following lower investments in ageing whisky and cognac inventories. Recent weakening of the pound (the currency of purchase of whisky) against the euro and expected benefits from the undergoing efficiency program are likely to result in continued moderate cash outflows for working capital needs in the near term. Together with lowering interest burden and modest dividends growth, this should lead to stable FCF generation at 6%-7% or EUR0.5bn-EUR0.7bn a year in the next four years, which is considered strong for the rating. Declining Debt Burden FFO adjusted net leverage dropped to 5.1x by end-FY16 (FY15: 6x), which is still above the maximum threshold that Fitch considers consistent with Pernod's existing 'BBB-' IDR. The rating affirmation is based on our expectation that solid cash flow generation should enable FFO adjusted net leverage to further reduce to 4x-4.8x over FY17-FY19, creating a comfortable headroom under the current rating. Low M&A Risk Assumed Our ratings assume that management will maintain its cautious approach to M&A over the medium term, relying mostly on organic growth. We take comfort from the company's good and diversified base of brands, which makes it possible to generate at least low-single-digit organic growth rates as well as from management's continued commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating. We therefore assume only small bolt-on M&A in our rating case of up to EUR100m-EUR150m a year. We deem any potential larger debt-funded transactions as an event risk given that the rating has limited headroom to absorb them. DERIVATION SUMMARY Pernod's business profile and profitability are well-positioned in the 'A' rating category relative to such peers as Diageo and Brown-Forman. However, this is offset by Pernod's highly leveraged balance sheet and weaker financial flexibility which results in a lower rating of 'BBB-'. We expect the company to generate strong cash flows with mid-to-high single digit FCF margin over the medium term, but the deleveraging pace could be delayed by currency movements (a strengthening of the US dollar against the euro) or a step-up of M&A activity. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Organic sales growth of about 2% in FY17 strengthening towards 3.0%-3.5% over FY18-FY20 thanks to some recovery in emerging markets. Fitch expects less than 1% positive FX impact on sales in FY17. - EBITDA margin gradually increasing towards 29% (FY16: 28.4%) over the next four years benefiting from operating efficiency programme implementation and the increasing share of more profitable Asian operations in the group revenue. - FCF margin of 6%-7% over FY17-FY19 thanks to operating margin gains and moderate investments in ageing inventories (cognac and whisky) over the period. - Modest M&A activity of EUR100m-EUR150m annually. - No change in dividend policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Although Fitch considers the scope for an upgrade to be limited over the next two years, upward rating pressure could materialise if the following occurred: - FFO adjusted net leverage (adjusted for leases and factoring) sustainably below 4.0x (FY16: 5.1x). - FFO Fixed charge cover ratio above 4.0x on a sustained basis (FY16: 3.5x). - A condition for an upgrade would be maintaining FCF in the mid-to-high single digits as a percentage of sales and preserving a top three position in the industry. Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Evidence of weakening market position, operating efficiency and/or pricing power resulting in sustainably weak sales growth and profit margins. - FCF margin reduction towards low single digits on a sustainable basis due to erosion of operating profitability, increased dividend distributions or material FX headwinds. - FFO adjusted net leverage (adjusted for leases and factoring) sustainably above 5.0x. - FFO fixed charge cover ratio under 3.0x. - Material M&A spending if not offset by divestments or equity injections. LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity: Pernod had EUR2.77bn liquidity available at end-FY16, split between a EUR2.5bn revolving credit facility due in October 2018 and EUR269m in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (based on Fitch's definitions) (which compares with EUR569m of reported cash). Together with our estimates of strong FCF of around EUR0.5bn for FY17, this is enough to cover Pernod's debt repayments due in FY17 of EUR2bn (EUR2.5bn if adjusted for factoring). Contact: Principal Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA via Morigi 6 20123 Milan Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 3 November 2016 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Fitch adjusts the company's net debt by adding back factoring lines (EUR520m utilisation in FY16). Additionally, Fitch adjusts working capital cash movements by increasing it by the year-on-year decrease in outstanding factoring funding (EUR71m in FY16) and by the same amount decreasing cash flows from financing. Interest expense in income statement is increased by the assumed interest paid on factoring debt. Fitch deducts EUR300m from readily available cash, as an estimate of the average extra use of bank facilities during the year in order to fund a peak-to-trough EUR600m-EUR700m swing in trade receivables (including factoring) between end-December and end-June. 