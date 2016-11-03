(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of El Pacifico Vida Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Pacifico Vida) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Pacifico Vida's rating reflects sound performance ratios, which is the result of adequate pricing and claims control. In Fitch's opinion, stable net income has strengthened Pacifico Vida's equity base, as evidenced by stable and low leverage compared to its peers. As of June 2016, Pacifico Vida's leverage ratio (liabilities/equity) was stable at 6.5x, which was lower than the previous 12 months period 7.0x due to stable internal capital generation. Its leverage remains lower than the subgroup of Peruvian companies active in the annuities segment (7.5x). Fitch does not expect the company's leverage to increase above its historical averages, particularly considering the industry-wide annuities premiums contraction in 2016. During June 2015-June 2016, the company's aggregated premiums fell by 0.6%, mainly as a result of regulatory changes in pension regulation effective from the end of April 2016, which allowed people to withdraw of up to 95.5% of the retirement saved amounts, which has significantly reduced the annuity business for Pacifico Vida and also for the Peruvian life insurance industry. As of June 2016, Pacifico Vida's annuities premiums volume declined by 34% compared to the previous period; however, in Fitch's view, premiums in the annuity segment should stabilize in the short term. Pacifico Vida maintained a competitive performance, and posted net income of PEN101 million in June 2016, and ROAE and ROAA profitability ratios of 25.3% and 3.2%, respectively, comparatively higher than the Peruvian companies focused on annuities (ROAE 17.1%, ROAA 1.8%). Financial income from its investments remains the company's main revenue source, reaching a yield on its investment portfolio of 6.8%, slightly higher than its peer group (6.6%). Controlled administrative expenses, low claim losses and stable investment returns are reflected in Pacifico Vida's operating ratio of 76.8%, which remains highly competitive compared to other Peruvian companies and also to other companies in the region. The company's liquidity is adequate, with a liquid assets-to-liabilities ratio of 1.01x, in June 2016, consistent with its historical averages. Main assets remain investments in securities with manageable credit risk, primarily local and foreign bonds, while liabilities are essentially made up of long-term reserves. Like other life insurance company, Pacifico Vida's premium-retention level remains high at 97.1% in June 2016. The largest volume of ceded premiums corresponds to workers- complementary-occupational insurance with a cession rate of 13%, distributed in a group of reinsurers of adequate credit profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Rating Actions: Rating upgrades could be driven by sustained profitability, especially that driven by more stable investments results, while the company maintains its favorable market position and low leverage. Negative Rating Actions: A rating downgrade could result from a sustained net income slowdown, from either lower operational performance, increasing financial income volatility or tighter capital adequacy. Contact: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Director +55-21-4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Secondary Analyst Santiago Recalde Associate Director +56-2499-3327 Committee Chairperson Eduardo Recinos Senior Director +503-2516-6606 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 