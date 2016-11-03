(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Agricole Home Loan
SFH's (CA HL SFH) EUR20.64bn obligations de financement de
l'habitat (OFH) at
'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OFH are rated 'AAA', five notches above Credit Agricole SA's
(CA SA)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', which acts as the
reference IDR
for this programme. This is based on an IDR uplift of two
notches, a Payment
Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches, a recovery uplift of two
notches and the
programme's 82% asset percentage (AP) used for the purpose of
the asset cover
test (ACT), which provides more protection than Fitch's revised
93.0% 'AAA'
breakeven AP.
The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects the significant buffer
against a
downgrade of CA SA's IDR, which is currently on Positive
Outlook. This review
has been performed under the revised Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria, dated 26
October 2016 (see Fitch Summarises Covered Bond Rating Criteria
Changes),
IDR Uplift
The programme is eligible for an IDR uplift of two notches,
given OFH's
exemption from bail-in, Fitch's assessment that resolution of
the issuer banking
group will not result in the direct enforcement of recourse
against the cover
pool, and the low risk of undercollateralisation for OFH at the
point of
resolution, in Fitch's view (see Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis
of the Risk of
Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds - Excel file), and that
CA SA's IDR is
driven by the bank's Viability Rating of 'a'.
Payment Continuity Uplift
The programme has been assigned a PCU uplift of six notches,
which is standard
given the 12 months extension included in the soft bullet
issuance for a
programme secured by French residential mortgages, and the
protection for
interest payment covering at least three months. The programme
also has
outstanding hard bullet covered bonds, which have a funded
pre-maturity test
covering nine rolling months of principal payment. However,
Fitch has not
applied the PCU corresponding to the weaker protection, as they
represent only
12.4% of total outstanding while only soft bullet series have
been issued since
November 2014, which represents 87.6% of the total outstanding
covered bonds.
Recovery Upplift
The programme benefits from a two-notch recovery uplift, as the
AP which Fitch
relies upon in its analysis can cover credit losses in an 'AAA'
rating scenario.
Breakeven Asset Percentage
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 93.0% from 90.5% due
to smaller
asset and liability mismatches and increased interest rate
spread between assets
and liabilities following the repurchase and tender offer
operations conducted
in 2016. The difference between the weighted average life on
both assets and
liabilities has reduced to 0.6 years from 1.9 years in our last
analysis. This
has offset the impact of increased modelled refinancing spreads
compared with
the previous analysis (increased to 2.18% in the tested 'AA'
scenario from 2.01%
(see Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL)
Assumptions - Excel File
at www.fitchratings.com).
The 93.0% 'AAA' breakeven AP is equivalent to a 7.5% breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC). It is based on the combination of a
'AA' tested
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a two-notch
uplift for
recoveries given default.
The largest contributor to the breakeven OC is a cash flow
valuation of 5%. It
is modelled in a high prepayments scenario, which creates
additional maturity
mismatch between assets and liabilities, and in a low interest
rates scenario,
which significantly reduces the excess spread available during
the life of the
programme.
The second driver of the breakeven OC is a credit loss of 4.3%
resulting from
the asset analysis and which is in line with comparable French
portfolios. An
asset disposal loss of 1.3% reflects the reinvestment cost in
the modelled high
prepayments and low interest rate environment while the
extension feature
reduces the need for sale assets to meet timely payment on the
covered bonds if
recourse shifts to the cover pool. Finally, the adjustment of
the breakeven AP
for the presence of a negative carry factor in the ACT reduces
the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 3.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the obligations de financement de l'habitat issued
by Credit
Agricole Home Loan SFH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the
following occurs: (i) Credit Agricole SA's Issuer Default Rating
is downgraded
by six notches to 'BB' or below; (ii) the level of AP that Fitch
gives credit to
in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of
93.0%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raul Domingo
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 70
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Dejan Glavas
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
