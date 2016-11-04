(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company
Limited (BAY)
and TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB). Fitch has also
affirmed the National
Long-Term Ratings of BAY, TMB, Thanachart Bank Public Company
Limited (TBANK)
and Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited (TCAP). A full
list of rating
action is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BAY's IDRs, National Ratings and senior debt ratings are driven
by institutional
support. Fitch sees BAY as a strategically important subsidiary
of the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU; A/Negative), which owns 76.9%
of BAY. The
Negative Outlook on BAY's Long-Term IDR reflects the Negative
Outlook on its
parent.
TMB's IDRs, National Ratings and senior debt ratings are driven
by its
standalone strength, as reflected in its Viability Rating.
TBANK's National Ratings reflect its moderate domestic franchise
as Thailand's
sixth-largest commercial bank and its leading market position in
auto hire
purchase. TBANK's overall credit profile has strengthened
further at the current
rating, particularly on asset quality and capital. These
improvements have
narrowed the gap between TBANK and larger domestic peers. The
Stable Outlook on
its National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's expectation that
TBANK will
maintain its improved financial profile and strengthened
buffers, in term of
reserve coverage and capital, allowing the bank to cope with
cyclical economic
slowdowns without affecting its ratings.
TCAP's National Ratings are notched down from its core operating
subsidiary,
TBANK, reflecting the structural subordination of the holding
company and the
presence of large minority interests. The Stable Outlook on its
National
Long-Term Rating is in line with that of TBANK.
VIABILITY RATINGS
BAY's Viability Rating reflects its satisfactory credit profile,
reasonable
franchise as Thailand's fifth-largest commercial bank, proven
earnings record
and acceptable asset quality buffers. BTMU also provides
important ordinary
support to BAY, for example, in funding, marketing, management
and operational
controls.
TMB's Viability Rating reflects its stable asset quality and
profitability and
its sound capital and liquidity positions. TMB is Thailand's
seventh-largest
commercial bank, with a market share of around 6% in loans and
5% in deposits at
end-June 2016. The bank's improving loan loss provisions should
allow it to
negotiate external challenges over the near-term, although Fitch
expects the
weak operating environment to pressure its asset quality.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BAY's Support Rating is based on Fitch's view of an extremely
high probability
of extraordinary support from its parent, BTMU.
TMB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are based on
sovereign support.
Fitch believes TMB to be systemically important, though to a
lesser degree than
the country's four largest commercial banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The Tier 2 subordinated notes, which include legacy and Basel
III notes, of BAY
and TMB are rated one notch below the banks' National Long-Term
Ratings. This
reflects loss-severity risks arising from their subordinated
status and a lack
of mandatory full write-down features. There is no notching for
non-performance
risk as the notes' key terms exclude going-concern loss
absorption features.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BAY's IDRs, National Ratings and senior debt ratings would be
affected by
changes in Fitch's assumptions about the ability or propensity
of BTMU to
support BAY. No upside is possible to the IDR, which is at
Thailand's
(BBB+/Stable) Country Ceiling, or the National Ratings, which
are already at the
highest-end on the Thai national scale. There could be downside
to the ratings
if BTMU is downgraded or BAY's strategic importance to BTMU is
reduced, leading
to a lower propensity to support.
TMB's IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to changes in
its Viability
Rating. Its National Long-Term Rating is also sensitive to
changes in its
Viability Rating, but may be upgraded with a constant Viability
Rating if the
bank's key financial metrics significantly improve relative to
Thai peers.
TBANK's National Rating may be upgraded if it maintains its
improving
performance, particularly on asset quality and capitalisation,
narrowing the gap
with its larger peers. However, a large and sustained reversal
of TBANK's
improving financial profile could lead to a downgrade.
Any change in TBANK's National Ratings would be likely to have a
corresponding
effect on TCAP.
VIABILITY RATINGS
BAY's Viability Rating could face downside pressure if there is
a severe
weakening in asset quality and core capitalisation or a large
decline in
liquidity. There could be upside to its Viability Rating if the
bank can
leverage its integration with BTMU into sustained improvements
in its franchise
and capitalisation.
TMB's Viability Rating could face downward pressure if the
bank's asset quality,
profitability, liquidity or capitalisation deteriorate sharply.
Conversely,
sustained improvements in these factors may lead to an upgrade
of its Viability
Rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BAY's Support Rating could be affected by any decline in BTMU's
propensity to
support BAY. This could be indicated by a large reduction in
shareholding or a
reversal of recent integration measures. However, Fitch believes
this is
unlikely to occur in the short term. BAY's Support Rating could
also be affected
by any downward shift in BTMU's Long-Term IDR.
A significant change to TMB's market shares in loans or deposits
could affect
the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor, although
this is unlikely in
the short term.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BAY and TMB's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
factors affecting their National Long-Term Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BAY
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'
Legacy Basel II subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'
Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'
TMB
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(tha)'
USD3.0bn senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at
'BBB-'
Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt affirmed at
'BBB-'
Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A(tha)'
Legacy Basel II subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A(tha)'
TBANK
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
TCAP
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (international ratings for BAY and TMB)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Parson Singha, CFA (national ratings for BAY)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Venture, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh (TBANK and TCAP)
Director
+662 108 0152
Jackerin Jeeradit (national ratings for TMB)
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Secondary Analysts
Parson Singha, CFA (international ratings for BAY)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Jackerin Jeeradit (international ratings for TMB)
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (TBANK and TCAP, national ratings for
BAY)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Patchara Sarayudh (national ratings for TMB)
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014320
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
