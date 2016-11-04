(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French Region of Hauts-de-France's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with Negative Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'.The region's EUR400m commercial paper programme (titres de creances negociables) has been affirmed at 'F1'. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the region's fiscal performance will worsen significantly in 2016 and of the risk of continuing deterioration over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS We expect Hauts-de-France's operating balance to decline by around 30% in 2016 and to represent around 11% of operating revenue, versus 16.9% in 2015 (excluding the share of national fuel taxes designated for environmental projects which is viewed by Fitch as capital revenue). This expected decline is mainly due to cuts in state transfers (EUR48m) and a one-off payment to train operator SNCF Mobilites (AA/Stable/F1+) owed by the former Nord Pas de Calais region. Transfers to SNCF Mobilites have also been budgeted in full for 2016 and consequently represent an additional increase on the previous year. In 2017, the region will be facing new state transfer cuts and additional challenges (including an upward revision of civil servant wages and an expected reduction in proceeds from vehicle registration certificates due to a downward adjustment of the rates set by the region). Fiscal performance will therefore depend on the region's ability to control operating spending in the coming years. The region's administration aims to implement cost-cutting measures totalling EUR300m in 2017-2021 and Fitch will be monitoring the region's next budget in mid-December. Following its peak at EUR908m in 2015, capital expenditure is likely to decrease to EUR830m in 2016 and towards EUR700m a year over the medium term as the region aims to progressively scale down its investment programme. Accordingly, the self-financing capacity ratio before debt repayment is likely to remain close to 70% in 2016 (2015: 74.9%) and may improve in the coming years. However, Fitch views it unlikely that this ratio will reach 100% before 2019, and as a result expects debt to rise. We expect Hauts-de-France's debt to be around EUR3.1bn at end-2016, up from EUR2.9bn at end-2015, and to increase further to EUR3.3bn over the medium term. We expect the region's debt payback ratio to increase to around 16 years at end-2016 (around 13 years excluding the one-off payment to SNCF Mobilites), from nine years at end-2015. Fitch estimates that this figure may remain at around 15 years on a sustained basis, which explains the Negative Outlook. We assess Hauts-de-France's economy as neutral. The region exhibits below-average socio-economic indicators as its economy has suffered from its reliance on the industrial sector. The region's GDP per capita is the lowest in France at 78.6% of the French metropolitan level in 2012 and 83% of the EU28 level (purchasing power standard). The unemployment rate was 12.3% at end-1Q16, above the national metropolitan rate of 9.9%. The share of labour force with qualifications is below average, leading to a strong requirement for vocational training. RATING SENSITIVITIES Deterioration in fiscal performance leading to a debt payback ratio of 15 years on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Pierre Charpentier Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 45 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director + 39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014347 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001