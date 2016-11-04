(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgrade the Polish City of Opole's National Long-Term Rating to 'A-(pol)' from 'BBB+(pol)'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflects continued strong operating results, supported by sound management practices and a growing national economy, low debt, and robust liquidity. The upgrade also reflects expected improvement of operating results over the medium term due to the city's enlargement. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects the enlargement of Opole's territory to impact the city's operating results, with the operating balance growing PLN15m per year. We expect operating revenue growth to exceed opex growth, which will translate into improved operating margins, debt-to-current revenue ratio and debt payback. The city administration's priority is to strengthen Opole's role as major city in Opolskie Region by making it attractive for investors and inhabitants. As part of this policy from January 2017 Opole will enlarge its administrative area to include a number of surrounding villages. This will expand the city's tax base as Opole will gain large taxpayers and increase the number of investment areas it can offer to new investors. Fitch forecasts Opole will post operating balances of PLN60m annually in 2017-2018, up from an average of PLN35m in 2013-2016, which will be 2x higher than its annual debt-service obligations. Fitch expect the operating margin to rise to 8% (6% in 2013-2016), and the debt payback ratio to five years from eight years. Fitch forecasts Opole's direct debt in 2017-2018 to remain low at under 40% of current revenue. At 2016-end we expect direct debt to be at PLN230m or 38% of current revenue (2015: PLN223m or 39%). Opole's debt policy is focused on incurring debt only to finance investments and minimising the cost of funds so that the operating balance is sufficient to cover debt service. We estimate capex at around PLN150m annually for 2017-2018, or on average 17% of total expenditure. We also assume that the majority will be financed by capital revenue (including EU funding) and the current balance, limiting the city's debt financing needs. The city's goal is to exploit funds available for Polish local governments under the 2014-2020 EU budget, from which they may apply to up to 85% of co-financing. The city's investments are focused on improving local infrastructure including local roads, the transportation system within the city, and new bus fleets. As with other municipalities in Poland, Opole launched the "Family 500+" programme in April 2016, which pays out a cash benefit of PLN500 per month per child to families with more than one child. The local government will disburse the benefit - estimated at PLN35m in 2016 - made by the central government through transfers. As a result the programme is neutral to Opole's operating balance. This means that operating and current margins, as well as debt-to-current revenue between 2016 and 2015, will not be directly comparable. Opole is a medium-sized city in Poland with around 120.000 inhabitants. GDP per capita was 91% of the national average in 2014 (latest available data) for the Opolskie sub-region, which includes Opole and surrounding villages. We estimate the city's wealth indicators are on a par with the national average, as Opole is the strongest area in the region. Opole's economy is well-diversified, but industry and construction remain large contributors to the city's economy. In 2014 (latest available data) both sectors generated 42% of gross value added (GVA - data for the Opole sub-region where the city is located), above the national average of 34%. The city's services sector is well-developed although at 56% its share in GVA is below the national average of 63%. The unemployment rate at end-August 2016 at 5% was well below the national average of 8.6%. The regulatory regime for Polish LGs is stable. Their activities and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by the central administration. There is good disclosure in the local and regional government accounts. The main revenue sources, such as income tax revenue, transfers and subsidies from the central government are centrally distributed according to a legally defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for discretion. Additionally, local tax rates such as real estate tax, which some LRGs are entitled to collect, are capped by the state. This makes LRGs somewhat reliant on decisions made by the central government and limits their revenue-raising flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade may result if operating performance improves on sustainable basis with an operating balance 1.5x higher than debt service, and a direct debt-to-current balance ratio under six years. A downgrade could result from deterioration of operating balance leading to direct debt-to-current balance consistently exceeding 12 years. 