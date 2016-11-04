(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Ferrovie dello
Stato Italiane
S.p.A (FS) and revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable.
This follows the
Outlook change on FS's 100% owner, Italy (see "Fitch Revises
Italy's Outlook to
Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'", dated 21 October 2016, at
www.fitchratings.com),
as FS is rated using a top-down approach in line with Fitch's
Rating of
Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States criteria.
Fitch has also
affirmed FS's EUR4.5bn Euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme
and related bond
issues at 'BBB+'.
FS is the holding company for Italy's national railway group,
providing
transport services and infrastructure management, among other
things. The
alignment of the ratings/Outlooks with those of Italy reflects
Fitch's view that
FS's integration with and strategic importance to the national
government imply
a high probability of financial extraordinary support in case of
need. The
'BBB+' IDRs also assume that FS will maintain profitability and
indebtedness
roughly at current levels, as well as in line with Fitch's
base-case scenario,
despite expansion plans for investments and operations, in Italy
and abroad.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Integration - Stronger Attribute: Fitch expects the public
sector to continue to
account for 40% of FS's income in 2016-2018, or about EUR3.7bn a
year, on the
back of 1%-2% growth in transfers for railway services and
subsidies for
infrastructure development. Acquisitions of subsidised subway
rail services and
bus transport operations in major cities would require political
support but
could offset risks from rising exposure to competition as
regions, which account
for EUR2bn or nearly a quarter of FS's income, may tender out
their transport
services.
Control - Stronger Attribute: The government will retain full
ownership of the
FS holding company, which is also subject to a public-sector
audit. FS holding
is the issuer of bonds and recipient/manager of FS's EUR3.7bn
public funding,
which underpins the group's cash pooling function. This is one
of the
assumptions underpinning Fitch's equalisation of FS's IDRs with
Italy's and the
non-subordination to operating subsidiaries as nearly 60% of the
group's debt is
on the balance sheet of the holding, which has a small,
unconsolidated income
stream.
Legal Status - Mid Range Attribute: Despite being a limited
liability company,
FS's status as a public service entity, fully owned by the
government, leads us
to believe that legislative input would ultimately be needed to
liquidate it in
case of financial disruption. Fitch therefore views the legal
status as
moderately supportive of the likelihood of extraordinary
support.
Strategic Importance - Stronger Attribute: FS's business plan
envisages: nearly
EUR100bn in investment in 2017-2026 in the government-sensitive
sectors of
railway transport and mobility; the eventual incorporation of
the road agency
ANAS; the development of municipal and long-haul bus transport;
and synergies
with metropolitan subways in order to double revenue and EBITDA.
Switching the
listing from the holding to the high-speed business supports
expectations that
the government is unwilling to deprive itself of key assets,
which will be
supported with nearly EUR35bn of transfers to subsidise the
spending plan.
Standalone: Fitch expects FS's financial metrics to remain
commensurate with a
'BBB+' rating in 2016-2018, with an EBITDA margin of 25%, gross
debt/EBITDA of
around 6 years (+0.4 years to 6.2 years if ANAS's 2015 debt is
included) and
EBITDA interest coverage of 6-7x. FS's domestic market shares of
90% in
conventional rail and 80% in high-speed rail, plus its attempts
to double
revenue from operations abroad from the current 13%, underpin
Fitch's
expectations of 1%-2% yoy organic market revenue growth, while
freight revenues
could rise to EUR1bn by 2018, from a flat EUR850m in 2012-2015
on the back of a
renewed rolling stock fleet. Ferrovie's policy is to maintain
liquidity at about
EUR1.5bn, matching debt servicing requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sovereign Linkage: FS's IDRs and Outlooks will continue to
mirror those of Italy
in light of the credit linkage. Weaker sovereign linkage as
evidenced by
dilution of government control, group debt growing to higher
than the expected
EUR13bn-14bn, or a material shrinkage of the liquidity cushion
with
corresponding growth in current receivables towards the public
sector could be
negative for the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 879087 293
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014335
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
