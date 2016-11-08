(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banco del
Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'/'AA-', and its Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bbb'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
Banco Estado's IDRs and national ratings are driven by the
extremely high
probability of support from its owner, the State of Chile. Banco
Estado
represents an important instrument of the state for developing
credit and
monetary policies, plays a strategic social role for the
government and has
systemic importance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs are
aligned with
Chile's sovereign Foreign Currency IDR ('A+'/Outlook Stable) and
Local Currency
IDR ('AA-'/Outlook Stable), and also underpin its high Support
rating of '1' and
Support Rating Floor of 'A+'.
VR
Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong market share, which places
it as one of
the strongest competitors in the Chilean banking system, being
the third-largest
bank measured by loans, and the first by deposits. Banco
Estado's VR is limited
by its low capital base and its lower-than-peers' profitability.
Although Banco Estado's capital adequacy indicators improved
with the recent
capital injection received and the retention of around 50% of
its 2014 and 2015
profits, Fitch believes that Banco Estado's equity ratios will
remain relatively
low, below those of local and international private sector banks
in the same
rating category. In Fitch's view, capital levels are
complemented by the bank's
ample loan loss reserve (LLR) cushion and the extremely high
propensity and
ability of the state of Chile to strengthen the bank's position
if needed. This
will be especially important as the bank will likely need a
significant amount
of capital when Basel III standards are adopted in Chile, which
are still to be
defined but will happen in the next few years.
Banco Estado's VR also reflects its sound funding structure
based on a wide
customer base, ample liquidity (32% of its total assets were
liquid as of June
30, 2016) and lower, albeit moderately improving, credit
quality.
Banco Estado's profitability has historically been lower than
that of its
private sector and internationally rated peers. However, its
financial
performance has been very stable, with an acceptable level of
profitability
considering it is state-owned, and its tax rate of 40% in
addition to the normal
corporate rate. Similar to other state-owned institutions, Banco
Estado's
operating expenses are high compared with private sector peers.
This is a
consequence of its extensive commercial network and its social
role in fostering
banking penetration levels. Operating profit to risk-weighted
assets was 1.3% on
average over the past four years. Regional peer comparison of
these ratios is
partially affected by tougher risk-weighting rules in Chile.
Banco Estado has been able to consistently improve its
non-performing
loans/gross loans ratio in the past four years (3.21% as of June
30, 2016 from
5.25% in 2010) and reserve coverage levels, significantly
reducing the gap with
local and international peers. Fitch expects a moderate
deterioration in asset
quality ratios in the near term given the slowdown of the
economy, which has
also reduced credit growth in the country.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Banco Estado's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds are rated
at the same
level as the bank's IDR, considering the absence of credit
enhancement or
subordination feature.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Fitch rates the national subordinated debt of Banco Estado two
notches below its
National long-term issuer rating. Fitch used the bank's
long-term National
rating as an anchor rating to notch down the subordinated debt,
based on the
likelihood that sovereign support will remain sufficiently
strong to continue
factoring support into Banco Estado's subordinated bonds with
gone-concern
loss-absorption feature. The two-notch difference considered the
loss severity
due to its subordinated nature (after default).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Outlook for the Long-Term IDRs and National rating is
Stable, the same as
the Outlook for Chile's sovereign ratings. Changes in the bank's
IDRs, Support
Rating, Support Rating Floor and National ratings are contingent
upon sovereign
rating actions for Chile.
VR
Banco Estado's VR could be downgraded if its overall company
profile
deteriorates, if the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio remains
consistently below
7% and if its LLR coverage, including voluntary LLRs, falls and
consistently
remains below 100% of non-performing loans. Upward ratings
potential for Banco
Estado's VR would arise mainly from a significant and sustained
improvement of
its capitalization levels, with its FCC ratio improving and
remaining above 9%.
SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings of Banco Estado's senior unsecured and subordinated
debt are
directly linked to the bank's IDR and National Rating.
Fitch has affirmed Banco Estado's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs at 'F1+';
--VR at 'bbb'
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A+';
--Long-term National rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Committee Chairperson
Veronica Chau Rodriguez
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9169
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014489
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001