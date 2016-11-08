(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco del Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'/'AA-', and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS Banco Estado's IDRs and national ratings are driven by the extremely high probability of support from its owner, the State of Chile. Banco Estado represents an important instrument of the state for developing credit and monetary policies, plays a strategic social role for the government and has systemic importance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs are aligned with Chile's sovereign Foreign Currency IDR ('A+'/Outlook Stable) and Local Currency IDR ('AA-'/Outlook Stable), and also underpin its high Support rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A+'. VR Banco Estado's VR reflects its strong market share, which places it as one of the strongest competitors in the Chilean banking system, being the third-largest bank measured by loans, and the first by deposits. Banco Estado's VR is limited by its low capital base and its lower-than-peers' profitability. Although Banco Estado's capital adequacy indicators improved with the recent capital injection received and the retention of around 50% of its 2014 and 2015 profits, Fitch believes that Banco Estado's equity ratios will remain relatively low, below those of local and international private sector banks in the same rating category. In Fitch's view, capital levels are complemented by the bank's ample loan loss reserve (LLR) cushion and the extremely high propensity and ability of the state of Chile to strengthen the bank's position if needed. This will be especially important as the bank will likely need a significant amount of capital when Basel III standards are adopted in Chile, which are still to be defined but will happen in the next few years. Banco Estado's VR also reflects its sound funding structure based on a wide customer base, ample liquidity (32% of its total assets were liquid as of June 30, 2016) and lower, albeit moderately improving, credit quality. Banco Estado's profitability has historically been lower than that of its private sector and internationally rated peers. However, its financial performance has been very stable, with an acceptable level of profitability considering it is state-owned, and its tax rate of 40% in addition to the normal corporate rate. Similar to other state-owned institutions, Banco Estado's operating expenses are high compared with private sector peers. This is a consequence of its extensive commercial network and its social role in fostering banking penetration levels. Operating profit to risk-weighted assets was 1.3% on average over the past four years. Regional peer comparison of these ratios is partially affected by tougher risk-weighting rules in Chile. Banco Estado has been able to consistently improve its non-performing loans/gross loans ratio in the past four years (3.21% as of June 30, 2016 from 5.25% in 2010) and reserve coverage levels, significantly reducing the gap with local and international peers. Fitch expects a moderate deterioration in asset quality ratios in the near term given the slowdown of the economy, which has also reduced credit growth in the country. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT Banco Estado's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds are rated at the same level as the bank's IDR, considering the absence of credit enhancement or subordination feature. SUBORDINATED DEBT Fitch rates the national subordinated debt of Banco Estado two notches below its National long-term issuer rating. Fitch used the bank's long-term National rating as an anchor rating to notch down the subordinated debt, based on the likelihood that sovereign support will remain sufficiently strong to continue factoring support into Banco Estado's subordinated bonds with gone-concern loss-absorption feature. The two-notch difference considered the loss severity due to its subordinated nature (after default). RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The Outlook for the Long-Term IDRs and National rating is Stable, the same as the Outlook for Chile's sovereign ratings. Changes in the bank's IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and National ratings are contingent upon sovereign rating actions for Chile. VR Banco Estado's VR could be downgraded if its overall company profile deteriorates, if the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio remains consistently below 7% and if its LLR coverage, including voluntary LLRs, falls and consistently remains below 100% of non-performing loans. Upward ratings potential for Banco Estado's VR would arise mainly from a significant and sustained improvement of its capitalization levels, with its FCC ratio improving and remaining above 9%. SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The ratings of Banco Estado's senior unsecured and subordinated debt are directly linked to the bank's IDR and National Rating. Fitch has affirmed Banco Estado's ratings as follows: --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs at 'F1+'; --VR at 'bbb' --Support Rating at '1'; --Support Rating Floor at 'A+'; --Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A+'; --Long-term National rating at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National rating at 'N1+(cl)'; --National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA(cl)'; --National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at 'AA(cl)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Committee Chairperson Veronica Chau Rodriguez Senior Director +52 81 8399 9169 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 