(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French
Region of
Occitanie's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Occitanie's French commercial paper
programme (Titres de
creances negociables; TCNs) at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Occitanie's ratings reflect the region's sound operating
performance and
favourable socio- economic profile. The ratings also take into
account expected
increases in debt due to sizeable capital expenditure in the
medium term. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that debt metrics will
remain compatible
with current ratings.
Occitanie's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Fitch expects debt will grow faster than peers, to 135% of
current revenue by
2019 (from 83% expected at end-2016), due to a weaker current
margin and high
capital expenditure. Although the debt-to-current balance ratio
is projected to
reach around six years by 2019 (3.1 years expected at end-2016),
Fitch views
this ratio as still commensurate with current ratings.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and diverse
credit lines.
Occitanie's liquidity management is also underpinned by the
issuance of French
commercial paper with a ceiling at EUR300m. Occitanie has
sufficient available
bank loans and credit lines to cover its needs.
Capital expenditure will remain high and increase progressively
in the medium
term to EUR1bn by 2019, from EUR830.7m expected in 2016.
Flexibility on capital
spending is limited given Occitanie's involvement in large
investment projects,
especially for transport (of which EUR473m is dedicated to a
highway bypass and
its infrastructures).
Fitch expects the operating margin to slightly weaken but to
remain sound at 25%
in 2019 (28.2 % expected at end-2016). Cuts in state transfers
will be slightly
offset by the implementation of cost-cutting measures and the
transfer of VAT
share from 2018. However, as interest expenses will rise in
accordance with
growing debt, the current margin is also expected to weaken to
22.9% in 2019
from 26.7% expected at end-2016, but remain higher than other
'AA' peers rated
by Fitch.
The merger of two regions - Midi-Pyrenees and
Languedoc-Roussillon - to create
Occitanie allows a diversification of its economy, rendering it
less dependent
to one single sector. With EUR144bn of GDP in 2012 (based on the
consolidated
view of the previous two regions), Occitanie accounted for 7.2%
of national GDP.
Despite its economic dynamism, Occitanie continues to show an
unemployment rate
(11.6 % in 2Q16) at above the national average (9.9 %).
From 2017, the main transportation and economic development
competencies of each
French region's departments will be transferred to the region.
Even though the
expenditure related to the transferred competencies is not
finalised, Fitch does
not expect any major impact on Occitanie's budgetary
performance. Fitch also
believes no additional debt will be transferred alongside these
new
responsibilities.
Fitch views Occitanie's financial management as sophisticated
and prudent,
particularly in terms of the region's forecasting ability, which
allows
Occitanie to control its annual budget and debt commitments.
Debt and liquidity
management is conservative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of France's sovereign ratings (AA/Stable), combined
with an
improvement of the region's budgetary performance by an
improving economy could
result in an upgrade.
A downgrade could result from weaker budgetary performance
resulting in a
debt-to-current balance ratio consistently of over eight years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014346
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
