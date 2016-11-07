(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Yuzhou
Properties Company Limited's (Yuzhou; BB-/Stable) USD250m 6%
senior unsecured
notes a final 'BB-' rating.
The notes are rated at the same level as Yuzhou's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute the company's direct and senior
unsecured obligations.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 17 October 2016.
The China homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong
contracted sales
growth, region diversification and favourable margin compared
with its peers.
Its recent expansion into the Yangtze River Delta will increase
its leverage,
but Fitch believes a rise to around 40% of net debt-to-adjusted
inventory in the
next 12 months will be reasonable, as it has acquired quality
sites and achieved
a larger operating scale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expansion on Track: Fitch believes Yuzhou's recent expansion in
Shanghai,
Nanjing and Hangzhou will help it set up core markets in two
regions - the West
Strait Economic Zone and the Yangtze River Delta - as well as
improve the
company's inventory quality and diversify its portfolio. Yuzhou
is a leading
property developer in Fujian province and Hefei city, but has
acquired eight
land parcels in Shanghai and Nanjing since 2015. Contracted
sales in the latter
two cities reached CNY5.3bn in January-September 2016, or 28% of
total
contracted sales, compared with CNY1bn, or 7% of total
contracted sales, in
2015. Yuzhou has also acquired sites in Hangzhou through the
purchase of a
company for CNY4.1bn in July 2016. Fitch expects the company's
operation scale
to continue increasing in the Yangtze River Delta.
Leverage Increase to be Reasonable: Fitch expects Yuzhou's
leverage, measured by
net debt-to-adjusted inventory, to increase to 35%-40% by
end-2016 (1H16: 35%).
The increase will be driven by high land premiums as the company
expands. The
attributable land cost-to-contract sales ratio was over 65% in
1H16, which was
higher than its peers' average of 40%-50%. However, a rise in
leverage to about
40% by end-2016 would still be reasonable because of the sound
quality of its
recent land purchases and Yuzhou's enlarged scale. Yuzhou's
contracted sales
jumped 116% yoy to CNY18.7bn in January-September 2016.
Margin Under Pressure; Still Robust: Yuzhou's consistently high
EBITDA margin of
over 30% is likely to come under pressure due to the significant
rise in land
costs. However, Fitch expects the company to maintain a robust
margin because
most of the land purchased is in major cities in the Yangtze
River Delta with
high sales potential; the company has a record of achieving
higher-than-average
selling prices and has low selling, general and administrative
expenses.
Yuzhou's margin has been high mainly because of its low unit
land costs of about
22% of average selling prices in 2014. However, this ratio
quickly increased to
30% in 2015 as land costs climbed and it is likely to rise
further in 2016.
Healthy Liquidity: Yuzhou had total cash of CNY15.7bn at
end-1H16, which is more
than enough to cover its short-term debt of CNY5.7bn and support
its planned
expansion. The company has diversified funding channels to
ensure the
sustainability of its liquidity. Besides bank loans, it has
established channels
for both onshore and offshore bond issuance, as well as equity
placement.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Attributable contracted sales to increase by around 50% in
2016 as Yuzhou
continues its expansion into the Yangtze River Delta and West
Strait Economic
Zone
- Higher average selling prices and unit land costs as Yuzhou
increases exposure
in tier 1 and tier 2 cities like Shanghai, Nanjing and Hangzhou
- Land acquisitions in line with contracted sales growth in 2016
and accounting
for around 60% of total contract sales
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt-to-adjusted inventory sustained above 45% (1H16: 35%)
- Contracted sales-to-net inventory sustained below 0.6x (1H16:
0.8x)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (1H16: 33%)
- Significant drop in contracted sales from current scale (9M16:
CNY18.7bn)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Sustaining a leading status in core markets of both the West
Strait Economic
Zone and the Yangtze River Delta
- Net debt-to-adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
- Contracted sales-to-net inventory sustained above 0.8x
- EBITDA margin sustained above 25%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny WJ Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 July 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001