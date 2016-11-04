(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Renault SA to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. The rating action reflects our view that the group is firmly on track to meet Fitch's current positive rating guidelines at end-2016. We believe that sustained profitability and cash generation have been achieved through both favourable and adverse conditions, providing comfort that earning generation has not been driven only by the successful product line and the recovery in new vehicle sales in Europe but also by the streamlined cost structure and synergies created with partners. Any positive rating action will be dependent on the sustainability of the positive trend in the next 12-18 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS Resilient Earnings and Cash Flow: The ratings reflect Renault SA's resilient profitability and cash generation in a difficult environment in certain regions, especially for volume manufacturers. Group operating margins have continuously increased since 2012 to 5.1% in 2015, and Fitch Ratings expects them to remain above 5% between 2016 and 2018, including a strengthening of core automotive operations, and despite the consolidation of loss making Avtovaz. Renault's restructuring measures have streamlined its cost structure, lowered its breakeven point and made it more resistant to a possible downturn and potential future financial challenges. In particular, we expect conditions to remain difficult in some emerging markets in 2017, although this should be offset by the improving environment in Europe. Strong Credit Metrics: Net financial debt has fallen substantially since 2009 as a result of positive free cash flow (FCF) and asset sales, while earnings and funds from operations (FFO) rebounded in the same period. Net FFO adjusted leverage has declined continuously since end-2009, from 5.6x, to 0.2x at end-2015, providing the group with more flexibility to go through the sector's next cyclical downturn. We expect consistently positive FCF above EUR1bn per annum in the next two to three years to further reduce net leverage. Weak but Improving Mix: Renault's sales retain a bias towards Europe, despite recent diversification outside this region. The group also derives the majority of its revenue from the less profitable mass-market small- and medium-sized car segments, where competition is fiercest and price pressure is strongest. Successful Entry-Level Models: The success of the growing entry range is pivotal in compensating for the sales decline of the core Renault models, and also favours geographical diversification. In addition, the profitability of the entry range is higher than the automotive average and therefore bolsters group operating profit. Recent Renault-branded models have also been received positively and are supporting market shares and sales. Avtovaz Recapitalisation: Renault's participation in Avtovaz's recapitalisation and debt restructuring will make it the majority shareholder and will lead to Avtovaz's full consolidation in Renault's accounts. We believe that the cash impact is limited for Renault in view of its comfortable liquidity and solid FCF and view the moderate dilutive effect on Renault's reported operating profit from the consolidation of Avtovaz's weak earnings as only an accounting treatment with no major credit impact. DERIVATION SUMMARY From a peer comparison perspective, we believe that Renault compares well with global automotive manufacturers at the 'BBB' level. On a standalone basis, Renault is arguably smaller than General Motors Company (GM, BBB-/Positive), Ford Motor Company (BBB) and Hyundai Motors Corporation (BBB+) and about the same size as Kia Motor Company (BBB+, aligned with Hyundai, but assessed as 'BBB' on a standalone basis). However, Renault benefits from the alliance with Nissan to gain economies of scale and develop synergies. Renault's other relative weakness compared to its US peers is weaker brand positioning. However, we believe Renault's relative position should be assessed when incorporating both Dacia and Renault, the former not having a high brand value and leading market shares, but enhancing product and geographic diversification as well as healthily contributing to profitability. Compared with Hyundai and Kia, we see a much closer comparison in terms of competitive position and brand positioning. From a financial standpoint, Renault's operating margin is lower than Ford's, GM's and Hyundai's, but in line with Kia's. FCF margin and net leverage are broadly similar to Ford's, GM's and Kia's, around 2%-3% and slightly negative, respectively. GM's CFO to debt ratio is somewhat stronger above 100% but Renault's compares adequately with Ford's and Kia's. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects affect the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Renault include: - industrial operations revenue up by 12% in 2016, and increasing further by the mid-single digits in 2017-2018; - auto operating margin (ex Avtovaz) increasing to 4.7% in 2016 and remaining between 4.2%-4.5% in 2017-2018; - capex to increase moderately, at 6.5-6.8% of sales; - dividend payment to increase gradually from EUR700m to 800m by 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Sustainable improvement in financial metrics, including - net adjusted leverage below 0.5x - CFO on total adjusted debt above 50% - Sustainable improvement in profitability - in particular, group operating margin above 5% and - auto operating margin above 4% -Further diversification outside Europe -Successful and profitable introduction of a premium model range Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Deteriorating profitability - including auto operating margin remaining below 1.5% and - group operating margin below 3% - FCF margin below 1% - Deterioration of key credit metrics, including - net adjusted leverage above 1.5x - CFO/adjusted debt below 35% LIQUIDITY Healthy Liquidity: Liquidity is ample, including EUR11.2bn of readily available cash and liquid investments for industrial operations at end-2015, according to Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of about EUR1.4bn and not readily available financial assets. In addition, committed credit lines of EUR3.3bn at the automotive division and EUR4.1bn at RCI Banque, were undrawn at end-2015. However, due to an undercapitalisation of the group's financial services business under Fitch's methodology, we adjust the debt of the industrial operations by EUR0.8bn in order to reduce financial services debt to equity to 7x from the reported 8.9x at end-2015. Fitch also adjusts cash balances for minimum operational cash requirements of about EUR1.4bn, adds an 8x multiple of operating leases to debt, totalling EUR1.8bn, and adds EUR0.8bn to debt with respect to derecognised trade receivables. 