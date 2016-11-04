(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Credit
Suisse's muted 3Q16
returns illustrate the challenges in implementing its strategy,
despite
well-executed cost reductions and resilient performances of its
three wealth
management-focused divisions against a backdrop of low
transactional volumes.
Successfully refocusing the group's business profile towards
growth markets and
wealth management will in our view depend on the ability to
continue reducing
legacy exposures, generate sustained and robust profitability in
the resized
sales and trading business, and favourable macroeconomic
conditions,
particularly in Asia-Pacific.
Credit Suisse generated CHF222m reported pre-tax income and a
40bp return on
equity in 3Q16. Reported results were impacted by CHF145m
restructuring charges
and CHF306m major litigation provisions, partly offset by
CHF346m non-recurring
real-estate gains. Excluding these items, adjusted pre-tax
profit stood at
CHF327m in 3Q16, 24% lower yoy on a comparable basis, reflecting
sound execution
on underlying cost reduction (-3% yoy) more than offset by
underlying revenue
declines (6% yoy).
Since the group's new strategy was originally announced in
October 2015, Credit
Suisse has incurred CHF846m restructuring costs over the last
four quarters,
consistent with its guidance of around CHF1bn for 2016 and
related to its
cost-saving plans. The latter saw good progress in the quarter,
as the group
reached its 2016 full-year net savings target of CHF1.4bn by
end-9M16 compared
to the 2015 cost base. Improving the group's operating leverage
will be key to
sustaining profitability in light of revenue pressure in wealth
management
businesses and a reduced revenue base in Global Markets.
Credit Suisse booked a total of CHF357m in net litigation
provisions in 3Q16,
mostly related to mortgage-related matters. We believe a
potential settlement on
US RMBS matters is among the group's most significant contingent
liabilities,
which together with its annual review of defined-benefit pension
plan actuarial
assumptions in 4Q16 could be negative for the group's
capitalisation.
We therefore expect the group to continue building up capital
despite having
reached a Basel III fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 12.0%, the upper
end of its CET1
ratio guidance of 11% to 12% for 2016. The 20bp qoq increase in
the CET1 ratio
reflected technical effects related to share-based compensation
and to a lesser
extent deleveraging. This also enabled an improvement in the
group's CET1 (3.4%,
up 10bp qoq) and Tier l leverage (4.6%, up 20bp qoq) ratios, as
leverage
exposure in the Strategic Resolution Unit shrank by 20% qoq to
CHF115bn.
Potential upward momentum in risk-weighted assets (RWAs) in the
coming years as
a result of regulatory revisions to the capital framework,
including the
fundamental review of the trading book and the standardised
approach to
counterparty credit risk, provides further incentives for
capital accretion.
Subdued client activity and consequently low transaction-based
revenues led to a
3% yoy decline in revenues at the Swiss Universal Bank (SUB),
adjusted for
real-estate gains. The division generated adjusted pre-tax
income of CHF431m (8%
higher yoy), broadly evenly split between private banking and
corporate and
institutional banking. The improvement was led by sound cost
control, as
underlying operating expenses fell by 7% yoy despite continued
investments in
digitalisation and compliance. Net interest income improved yoy
on the corporate
and institutional side due to higher margins on deposits and
loans, while it
marginally fell in the private bank, primarily due to lower
deposit margins.
Cost control was also key in SUB's private banking segment,
where it helped
mitigate adjusted gross margin erosion (134bp in 3Q16, 7bp lower
yoy). Net
margins on assets under management (AuM) were resilient at 35bp
(+1bp yoy). Net
new money (NNM) inflows were marginally positive at CHF0.2bn in
3Q16, as sound
gross inflows were partly offset by CHF0.4bn outflows linked to
client tax
regularisation and CHF0.5bn related to external asset managers.
The SUB division
will constitute the bulk of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
(A(EXP)/Stable/a(exp)),
which the bank expects will start operating by the end of
November. Subject to
the relevant regulatory approvals and market conditions, Credit
Suisse plans to
sell part of this Swiss legal entity in 2H17 through an initial
public offering.
International Wealth Management (IWM) includes private banking
outside
Switzerland and Asia Pacific and global asset management. Asset
management
suffered from 5% yoy lower revenues but broadly stable costs,
resulting in a 2%
yoy decrease in IWM's adjusted pre-tax profit to CHF241m in
3Q16. Decreases in
transaction and commission revenues in the private bank were
offset by a 26% yoy
improvement in net interest income, partly due to higher loan
balances.
Higher loan and deposit volumes contributed to a 39% improvement
in net interest
income in the Asia-Pacific division's private banking segment,
whose revenues
and expenses rose by 14% yoy in 3Q16, resulting in unchanged
private banking
adjusted pre-tax profit in Asia-Pacific of CHF69m. The
division's 4% yoy revenue
increase and 8% adjusted pre-tax profit rise was due to
investment banking
results, which benefited from strong recoveries in fixed-income
sales and
trading and in underwriting and advisory, where the bank
improved its market
share in the region. NNM grew at a sound 12% annualised rate,
also contributing
to a 2bp yoy fall in net AuM margins to 17bp for 3Q16 on flat
pre-tax profit.
The Asia-Pacific division saw an uptick in loan impairment
charges (up 42% to
CHF34m in 3Q16), which still remained modest. The unusual credit
losses
reflected sharp falls in the market value of certain Hong Kong
shares used as
collateral for Lombard lending, where low loan-to-value ratios
(around 55%)
protect the bank against even material declines in collateral
values. While the
loans were originated in 2012, the losses in our view highlight
the possibility
of highly volatile stock values in the APAC region, and
consequently the
importance of measured and conservatively underwritten loan
growth and tight
monitoring of collateral.
Performance in Global Markets illustrated in our view that
substantial progress
will need to be made in repositioning Credit Suisse's franchise
following the
closure of its distressed debt trading and European securitised
trading
businesses in 2Q16. Although cost reductions are ahead of
schedule, potentially
reaching the bank's USD5.4bn 2018 target as early as 2016, we
believe the bank
will have to demonstrate the strength of its remaining
franchises and their
ability to generate sustainable profits. Adjusted pre-tax income
fell by 63% yoy
to CHF150m in 3Q16, as revenues fell 14% to CHF1.4bn. The
revenue decline
largely reflected 38% lower equities trading revenue due to
weaker performance
in Europe.
Investment Banking and Capital Markets (IBCM) posted a sound 16%
increase in
adjusted revenues, but higher operating expenses in part due to
higher variable
compensation led to a 19% yoy decrease in adjusted pre-tax
profits.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
