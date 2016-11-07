(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Capitalising on fee generation
opportunities in
Societe Generale's (SG) French retail market will be key to
offsetting sharp
pressure on profitability in this division, says Fitch Ratings.
We expect
performance in the French retail segment to remain subdued as
efforts to
streamline processes, improve efficiency and develop commission
income will
initially weigh on operating costs at a time when net interest
income will
likely continue to fall.
For 3Q16, pressure on domestic retail was offset by a strong
quarter in
investment banking. SG's overall sound 9.7% return on equity
(excluding own debt
adjustments) was underpinned by a marked yoy improvement in
sales and trading
revenue in the investment bank, particularly in rates and
credit, where most
global trading and universal banks (GTUBs) also posted good
results. Loan
impairment charges at group level continued to fall as
profitability in the
bank's international operations continued to improve, notably in
Russia, which
the bank expects could also break even in 4Q16.
Reported pre-tax profit increased 26% yoy to EUR772m in 3Q16,
principally helped
by a 27% fall in loan impairment charges to EUR417m, as
underlying revenue
growth (excluding corporate centre, debt valuation adjustments
and provisions
for home loan purchase savings schemes) was a muted 1% yoy to
EUR6.3bn.
Operating expenses remained contained (up 2% at constant scope
and exchange
rates) and in line with the group's stated target of limiting
cost increases,
excluding the impact of the Euribor fine refund and bank levies,
to 1% yoy for
2016 (0.5% for 9M16).
French retail banking generated EUR539m operating profit
excluding provisions
for home loan purchase saving schemes (PEL/CEL), 17% lower yoy,
reflecting the
challenges posed by continued low interest rates, and despite a
13% yoy decrease
in the cost of risk. Excluding PEL/CEL, revenues fell 6% yoy to
EUR2.1bn,
largely reflecting pressure on asset and deposit margins on
higher balances, but
also higher revenue in 3Q15, when the bank benefited from early
redemption fees.
While interest margins on business customers held up well,
individual customers
saw a 6% yoy decrease in interest margins. To offset this trend,
SG intends to
focus increasingly on developing fees and commissions, which
were 3% lower yoy.
Significant volumes of housing loan renegotiations and early
repayments last
year boosted 2015 revenues through early repayment penalties and
renegotiation
fees. Together with lower locked-in loan rates for 2016, these
effects
contribute to sharp reductions in net interest income.
Operating expenses in domestic retail banking increased 2% yoy,
reflecting
ongoing investments in digitalisation, branch closures and the
development of
SG's online retail platform, Boursorama.
A continued reduction in loan impairment charges in the
international retail
segment, particularly in Eastern Europe and Russia, contributed
to improved
results in International Retail Banking and Financial Services
(IBFS), as
operating income rose 17% yoy to EUR677m in 3Q16, the largest
divisional
contribution to the group. IBFS includes SG's international
retail and insurance
operations, as well as financial services to corporates. Revenue
growth remained
overall subdued and negatively affected by foreign exchange
fluctuations, but
was strongest in insurance operations.
Russian retail operations generated positive pre-tax profit in
the quarter,
having also completed the de-risking of the USD mortgage
portfolio, which is now
substantially covered by provisions. The quarter also benefited
from strong
fleet growth in financial services to corporates, which
underpinned a 15% yoy
increase in operating income to EUR212m.
The largest revenue and pre-tax profit yoy improvement came from
Global Markets
and Investor Services, which includes sales, trading, securities
and prime
services. The segment accounted for 53% of the Global Banking
and Investor
Solutions (GBIS) division's RWAs. A 42% yoy improvement in fixed
income,
currencies and commodity trading revenues boosted GBIS's
operating income, which
rose almost 50% yoy to EUR590m, equal to about a third of the
group's operating
income excluding the corporate centre.
Equity sales and trading revenues also rose 17% yoy, a strong
performance
compared with GTUB peers, reflecting SG's smaller structural
exposure to cash
equity flow business and its strong equity derivative franchise.
The bank
continues to develop its prime brokerage franchise, but it
remains a small
contributor to GBIS profits, generating about 6% of divisional
revenues in 3Q16.
Financing and advisory revenues were 1% higher yoy, partly
reflecting continued
activity in acquisition and leveraged finance.
SG disclosed its capital requirements under the 2016 Supervisory
Review and
Evaluation Process (SREP) following the ECB's pre-notification,
which is subject
to confirmation. The Pillar 2 element has now been split into a
binding
requirement (P2R) and an additional undisclosed CET1 guidance
(P2G). SG's P2R
component, in terms of CET1, has been set at 1.5% of
risk-weighted assets
(RWAs), which together with the phased-in 0.5% G-SIB, 1.25%
capital conservation
buffers and the 4.5% Pillar 1 requirement results in a 2017 CET1
requirement of
7.75% on a phased-in basis. Under the ECB's new approach, the
regulator has also
set a 9.25% Tier 1 capital and an 11.25% total capital
requirement for 2017,
subject to final confirmation.
Compared with the 2015 SREP exercise, the binding CET1
requirement which is the
relevant trigger for the calculation of maximum distributable
amounts (MDA) has
now been lowered to 7.75% for 2017 from 9.75% for 2016,
resulting in an increase
in the buffer over MDA triggers of around EUR7bn to EUR14bn.
This should provide
further support for the AT1 market, which will help SG as it
plans to replace
around EUR3bn in legacy instruments with Basel III-compliant AT1
securities.
Once the G-SIB and capital conservation buffers are fully phased
in, and
assuming no changes in SG's P2R or 1% G-SIB buffer, the bank
will be subject to
a 9.5% CET1 requirement from 1 January 2019, 200bp below the
lower bound of SG's
medium-term 11.5% target.
SG continued to make progress towards its capital targets. Its
fully-loaded
Basel III CET1 ratio rose 30bp qoq to 11.4%, close to the lower
band of its
11.5%-12% medium-term target range. The increase in capital
ratios was
predominantly due to earnings generation net of dividend
accruals rather than a
reduction in RWAs, which remained broadly flat qoq. The group's
Tier 1 leverage
ratio also improved 25bp to 4.1% at end-3Q16, reflecting the
seasonally large
leverage exposure in 2Q16 when the group bolstered liquidity
buffers in its US
operations.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
