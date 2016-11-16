(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and secured debt rating of Antares Holdings
LP (US LP) at
'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating actions follow the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board's (CPPIB)
announced sale on Nov. 16, 2016 of a 16% equity stake in Antares
to a private
fund managed by Northleaf Capital Partners (Northleaf).
Northleaf is an
independent global private markets manager headquartered in
Canada, with more
than $9 billion of capital commitments. As part of the
transaction, Northleaf
and Antares are forming a broader strategic partnership, which
will include
developing asset management solutions designed for Canadian
investors, with
Antares serving as an entry point into middle market private
credit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating affirmation continues to reflect the one-notch of
uplift from
Antares' stand-alone credit risk profile of 'BBB-' reflecting
Fitch's assessment
of implicit support provided by CPPIB. The sale of the 16% stake
is
incrementally negative given that it reduces CPPIB's ownership
of Antares, just
over one year since CPPIB acquired Antares. Nevertheless, Fitch
continues to
believe CPPIB's investment in the company is long-term and
strategic in nature,
as evidenced by the size of the initial and on-going
investments, expected plans
for growth and its involvement in the management and design of
Antares' capital
structure. As part of the transaction announcement, CPPIB also
publicly
reiterated its commitment to Antares as a strategic, long-term
investment.
Nevertheless, the sale of an additional stake, particularly one
that reduced the
CPPIB ownership below or close to 75%, would negatively impact
ratings.
While Antares is first and foremost an investment that must meet
CPPIB's minimum
long-term return thresholds, it is also complementary to CPPIB's
stated desire
to deploy capital at attractive risk-adjusted returns. The
company has continued
to increase its involvement in proprietary deals in recent
years. Therefore,
Fitch believes that CPPIB may provide modest credit or liquidity
support to
Antares, if necessary, to weather or take advantage of temporary
market
dislocations. Since the closing of the transaction, the CPPIB
has committed
additional capital to fund Antares' investment in the Middle
Market Growth
Program (MMGP); a joint venture with Lone Star Funds.
The rating affirmation also reflects Antares' strong middle
market franchise and
expansive sponsor relationships, which provide access to ample
deal flow, and a
consistent and peer-superior middle market underwriting track
record through a
variety of market cycles. Fitch believes that Antares has a
lower-risk portfolio
profile than other lenders in the middle market, as evidenced by
its focus on
senior lending positions, lower portfolio yields (though strong
risk-adjusted
returns), low portfolio concentrations, minimal exposure to
equity investments,
and strong asset quality. Other factors influencing the ratings
include the
firm's consistent earnings performance through economic cycles,
a strong and
experienced management team, and the strength of the capital
markets business,
which provides a relatively reliable fee stream and allows for
the potential
reduction of balance sheet risk in frothier market conditions.
For Antares, the strategic partnership is expected to help the
firm expand its
asset management capabilities and managed account programs.
Antares currently
has several long-standing strategic investor programs, where
investors commit
prior to syndication based on pre-approved eligibility criteria.
The increased
syndication capacity gives Antares the ability to commit to
larger transactions,
which improves its ability to win deals and helps to solidify
sponsor
relationships.
Rating constraints for Antares include higher-than-peer
leverage, a fully
secured and relatively undiversified funding profile, the
potential liquidity
and leverage impacts of meaningful draws on portfolio company
revolver
commitments, and execution risk associated with the on-going
separation of
Antares from General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC), at a
time when GECC is
managing the transition of a number of recently announced,
large-scale business
sales. Antares' transition to a fully stand-alone operational
platform includes
the purchase and/or creation of a variety of risk management
systems, a Treasury
department, and other back-office functionality.
The ratings also consider the current aggressive underwriting
conditions in the
middle market lending space more broadly, given uneven
supply/demand dynamics,
and the potential for expanded risk appetite associated with
Antares' envisioned
growth in the unitranche lending space.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that, over the
outlook horizon,
Antares will maintain appropriate underwriting discipline,
management acumen and
capitalization and liquidity levels to navigate the currently
competitive middle
market lending conditions while managing the execution risks
associated with
Antares' ownership transition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Positive rating action with respect to Antares' stand-alone
credit profile could
result from a reduction in leverage, improved funding
flexibility, including
demonstrated access to the unsecured debt markets and the term
securitization
markets through a variety of market cycles, an enhanced
liquidity profile,
including targeted cash balances for working capital needs
and/or unsecured
revolving capacity, and a continuation of strong operating
performance despite
higher funding costs, a new capital structure, and a very
competitive operating
environment. Strong execution of the transition to a standalone
company, with no
interruption in market position, business relationships,
financial reporting
and/or risk management functionality, could also contribute to
positive rating
momentum.
Negative rating actions with respect to Antares' standalone
credit profile could
result from an increase in leverage, material deterioration in
asset quality, an
alteration in the perceived risk profile of the portfolio, a
weakening liquidity
profile, material operational or risk management failures,
and/or damage to the
firm's franchise which negatively impacts its access to deal
flow, sponsor
relationships, and syndication capabilities. Negative rating
action could also
result should CPPIB's ownership interest decrease to, or begin
to approach, 75%,
or if Fitch believes there has been reduction in the strategic
importance of the
Antares platform to CPPIB, thereby negatively impacting the
potential for
support.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Antares Holdings LP (US LP)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Secured debt at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dodge
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0379
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
