(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA's (ABI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative. The Outlook is Stable. The rating action follows ABI's merger with SABMiller plc (SABM). The agency has also downgraded SABM's IDR to 'BBB' from 'A-' and assigned a Stable Outlook and withdrawn the rating. The downgrade of ABI's ratings reflects a very strong post-merger operational profile that is offset by high pro-forma leverage and limited prospects for debt reduction as a result of the current shareholder distribution policy. While ABI has now become one of the largest and most efficient fast-moving consumer goods companies in the world, we estimate that over 2017-2019 it will generate limited free cash flow (FCF) to reduce its approximately USD100bn debt burden. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Global Industry Leader Following its acquisition of the number two industry player SABM, ABI has further strengthened its industry leadership by gaining a 25% share of the global beer market. The ratings reflect benefits from ABI's superior size in terms of volumes sold and procurement power, a broad portfolio of local and global brands, strong routes to market and highly effective cost management. While enjoying leadership positions in the mature US, Australian and Canadian markets ABI's portfolio of markets is skewed towards emerging markets with longer-term growth perspectives. High Post Merger Leverage Post-merger, we calculate an annualised pro-forma funds from operations (FFO)-based net leverage of close to 6.0x (lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR: 4.8x). These credit ratios are not consistent with the 'BBB' rating and are more reflective of a 'B' category rating. However, the current rating assumes that growing FFO will enable the company to gradually improve leverage metrics closer to levels that are commensurate with a higher rating category. Profitable Markets Face Challenges While ABI's operations in Mexico continue to perform strongly, the company continues to contend with rising consumption of craft beers in the mature markets of North America, Canada and western Europe. This trend has eroded its market share and pressured its operating profit margin and cash flow in the important US market (approximately a quarter of pro-forma group EBITDA) as ABI is fighting back with new product launches and bolt-on acquisitions. Additionally, economic recession and foreign exchange volatility constrain consumer spending and USD-denominated profits in Brazil and South Africa. Large Dividends Constrain De-Leveraging Management recently reiterated its dividend policy that will likely result in approximately USD8bn annual distributions to shareholders. This essentially equals to our projected annual pre-dividend FCF for 2016-2018, which we calculate assuming full delivery of targeted USD1.4bn synergies and a mild recovery of profits from Brazil. Therefore, while ABI has a track record of over-delivering on its synergies targets and could release cash flow from further optimising its working capital, only a substantial reduction in dividend distributions would enable a swift deleveraging (by 2019) towards metrics consistent with 'BBB' (3.5x FFO-adjusted net leverage). If dividends were cut to zero, we estimate that ABI would be able to deleverage by approximately 0.5x per annum. Pari Passu Debt Structure Fitch has aligned the senior unsecured ratings of SABM and ABI debt in consideration of cross default clauses included in the debt documentation of ABI (SABM qualifies as a material subsidiary) and management's intention to extend the cross-guarantee system capturing ABI's major debt-issuing entities to the debt-issuing entities of SABM. Ring-Fenced AmBev The solid 62%-owned subsidiary AmBev, which generates approximately 30% of ABI's post-merger pro-forma EBITDA and runs a cash surplus, is however not a guarantor of debt incurred by other group entities. AmBev supports the ABI group's de-leveraging process due to its recurrent dividend stream to the parent ABI but in this process has a dividend leakage to minorities of approximately USD1.5bn p.a., which we deduct from ABI's consolidated FFO. Fitch also reviews the profile of ABI excluding AmBev and only incorporates the recurrent dividends it pays. On this basis, we calculate pro-forma FY16 FFO-based net leverage approximately 1.0x higher than the consolidated level of 5.8x. DERIVATION SUMMARY Post-Merger ABI has a very strong business profile and operating profitability that positions the group in an upper 'A' category both relative to its major peers within the beer industry (such as Heineken and Carlsberg (BBB/Stable)) and to other leading global FMCG companies (such as Nestle (AA/Stable), Colgate Palmolive (AA-/Stable), Unilever (A+/Stable), PepsiCo (A/Stable) and Diageo (A-/Stable)). However, this is offset by a highly leveraged balance sheet following the SABM acquisition with only a modest ability to deleverage materially over the next two-to-three years should the company maintain its generous dividend distributions. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Key Fitch forecasts are based on ABI-SABM pro-forma basis, so they include the completion of the merger with SABM. Key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Annual organic revenue sales growth at 4%-5% annually over 2016-19, mostly driven by price/mix growth. Foreign exchange movements to erode revenue by as much as 6% and 2% in 2016 and 2017, respectively in our model; - EBITDA margin reduction in 2016 to 34% due to weaker volumes in a number of markets and negative foreign exchange movements. From 2017 we assume a gradual EBITDA margin recovery toward 40% over four years, supported by stabilisation in sales volumes, planned efficiency and synergy gains as well as positive impact from continued trends toward premium brands. - No more dividend inflows from SABM's minorities such as MillerCoors and CRSnow from 2017 and Distell from 2018. Continued dividend leakage to AMBEV minorities of USD1.4bn-USD1.8bn p.a. over 2016-19. - Annual capex constant at approximately USD5bn over 2016-19. - Divestment of SABM's central and eastern European assets and 54% stake in Coca Cola Beverages Africa in 2017 and stake in Distell in 2018. - Annual dividend payment of USD8.3bn in 2016 and stable at around USD8bn thereafter. - Bolt-on acquisitions of up to USD0.3bn annually over 2016-19. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -A positive rating action is currently not envisaged over the coming two years given the material leverage burden of ABI. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -FCF remaining negative over 2017-2018 as a result of a weakening of FFO or shareholder remuneration policy eroding most of pre-dividend FCF -No improvement in FFO lease-adjusted net leverage over 2018-2020 and lack of visibility that it is trending below 5x (fully consolidating AmBev, after adjustment for cash held at AmBev). -FFO Fixed Charge cover not recovering above 4.0x from 2018 (2015: 6.0x; projected 2016 pro-forma: 3.8x) LIQUIDITY Comfortable Liquidity At end-June 2016 ABI had comfortable liquidity with USD5.4bn unrestricted cash balance. It has a USD9bn revolving credit facility (fully undrawn at end-June 2016) used as back-up for commercial paper issuance of up to USD3bn and EUR1bn. In January-March 2016 ABI placed a number of bonds amounting to USD46bn and EUR13.25bn in total, which were used to fund the merger with SABMiller in October. The liquidity profile is moderately constrained by our projection of negative FCF of around USD1bn in 2016. SABM has a somewhat stronger liquidity profile with low short-term debt maturities and positive FCF generation of around USD1.4bn expected in FY17 (ends March-2017). On a combined basis the liquidity profile looks comparable to ABI's standalone but with stronger FCF generation due to positive FCF earned by SABM and some synergy gains expected to be achieved within the first year of the merger. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA --Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN; Stable Outlook --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN --Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; off RWN Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide, Inc. --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance, Inc. --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN SABMiller plc --Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; off RWN; Outlook Stable; withdrawn --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; off RWN --Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; off RWN; withdrawn SABMiller Holdings Inc. --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; off RWN - Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: We adjusted available unrestricted cash for a) intra-year working capital swings (USD950m for 2012-14; USD1bn for 2015 and thereafter); b) 38% of cash held at AmBev (USD1.3bn in 2015) being the portion of year-end cash that is allocated recurrently to dividend payment to minority shareholders and c) USD5m stated as restricted cash in the IFRS financial statements related to outstanding consideration payable to former Anheuser-Busch and Grupo Modelo shareholders who did not yet claim the proceeds from the 2008 and 2013 combinations. - Dividends paid: ABI reports common dividends paid to its shareholders together with dividends paid to minorities. We have estimated the amount of dividends paid to minorities (USD1.5bn in 2015) and deducted the figure from our calculation of FFO. 