(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASB Bank
Limited's (ASB,
AA-/Stable/F1+) outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Total outstanding covered bond issuance is NZD4.0bn, of which
NZD3.5bn is issued
by ASB Finance Limited and NZD500m is issued by ASB. ASB Finance
Limited (ASBFL)
is a special purpose vehicle for offshore issuance from its
London branch; its
issuance is guaranteed by ASB. The covered bonds are guaranteed
by ASB Covered
Bond Trust Limited, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle
established
under the laws of New Zealand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ASB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
IDR Uplift of zero notches, an unchanged Payment Continuity
Uplift (PCU) of
three notches and the asset percentage (AP) of 71.7% being the
highest nominal
AP for last 12 months, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis.
This AP is lower
than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.5% and supports a 'AA+'
tested rating on a
probability-of-default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving
credit for
recoveries from the cover assets given default of the covered
bonds. The Outlook
on the covered bonds reflects the one-notch buffer against the
downgrade of the
issuer's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation of 14.3%, is driven by an asset disposal
loss component of
16.7%. This reflects the significant maturity mismatches
modelled in the
programme, with the weighted-average residual life of the assets
at 13.4 years
and the liabilities at 3.2 years. The credit loss component
contributes 3.9%,
and the cash flow valuation component decreases the breakeven
overcollateralisation by 6.3%, due to the available excess
spread modelled by
Fitch in the programme.
The IDR uplift remains at zero notches as New Zealand does not
explicitly exempt
the issued covered bonds from bail-in under the Open Bank
Resolution regime and
there is a risk of cover pool enforcement. Therefore, ASB's
Long-Term IDR
remains the floor of its covered bond rating.
The PCU is unchanged at three notches and is based on the
limited cure period of
up to six months under the 12 month pre-maturity test for the
outstanding
hard-bullet bonds, which remain relevant to the assessment of
liquidity and
three-month protection for interest payments.
The recovery uplift on the rating is capped at one notch as the
programme is
significantly exposed to FX risk from recoveries given default
of the covered
bonds. This is because the assets are denominated in New Zealand
dollars while
87.4% of the covered bonds outstanding are denominated in other
currencies,
although there are swaps in place on the liabilities. The
one-notch uplift for
recoveries is supported by sufficient overcollateralisation
covering the credit
loss value of the cover assets.
As of end-September 2016, the cover pool consisted of 37,037
loans secured by
first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of NZD6.2bn. The cover pool's
weighted-average loan/value
ratio was 47.7% and the weighted-average seasoning of the loans
was 41 months.
The cover pool includes 57.9% of loans linked to orbit-loans (an
at-call secured
line of credit), which in Fitch's opinion, increases the
portfolio's credit risk
as they can trigger a cross default of the loan linked in the
cover pool if not
repaid when called.
Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset Refinancing
Spread Level
(RSL) assumptions for New Zealand, which provide for refinancing
stress on
standard mortgage cover assets in the event they need to be sold
to meet covered
bond payments. ASB's covered bond programme has cover assets
indirectly linked
to an at-call line-of-credit orbit product that is not included
in the cover
pool. These products are linked to the same secured property as
the cover assets
and, in the event the cover assets are sold, the orbit loans
would also need to
be sold. Fitch believes the additional orbit loans increase the
refinancing cost
for the programme, as they could be more difficult to sell to a
third-party as
the orbit product is not standard across New Zealand. It also
increases the
amount of loans needed to be sold, potentially affecting the
sale price of the
cover assets.
Fitch considered an additional stressed refinancing rate
differential of 100bp
above New Zealand's base mortgage refinance stresses for cover
assets linked to
the orbit loans. The agency applied the adjusted refinancing
stress on the
pro-rata value of the cover assets linked. The revised mortgage
refinance
stresses on the 'AA+' tested rating on a probability of default
basis was 334bp.
ASB's refinance spreads at 'AA+' were adjusted to 292bp from the
base rate of
234bp, based on the pro-rata value of the linked orbit loans to
the cover pools.
There was no ratings impact to the covered bonds of ASB as a
result of this
variation to criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon asset
percentage (AP) rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.5%, or
if the bank's
Long-term IDR falls below 'A+'. If the nominal AP in the
programme rises to the
maximum 90% contractual AP stipulated in the programme
documents, the rating on
the covered bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP,
which maintains the
covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sambit Agasti
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ASB
Bank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
