(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASB Bank Limited's (ASB, AA-/Stable/F1+) outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. Total outstanding covered bond issuance is NZD4.0bn, of which NZD3.5bn is issued by ASB Finance Limited and NZD500m is issued by ASB. ASB Finance Limited (ASBFL) is a special purpose vehicle for offshore issuance from its London branch; its issuance is guaranteed by ASB. The covered bonds are guaranteed by ASB Covered Bond Trust Limited, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle established under the laws of New Zealand. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ASB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an IDR Uplift of zero notches, an unchanged Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of three notches and the asset percentage (AP) of 71.7% being the highest nominal AP for last 12 months, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis. This AP is lower than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.5% and supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability-of-default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries from the cover assets given default of the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the one-notch buffer against the downgrade of the issuer's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.5%, corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation of 14.3%, is driven by an asset disposal loss component of 16.7%. This reflects the significant maturity mismatches modelled in the programme, with the weighted-average residual life of the assets at 13.4 years and the liabilities at 3.2 years. The credit loss component contributes 3.9%, and the cash flow valuation component decreases the breakeven overcollateralisation by 6.3%, due to the available excess spread modelled by Fitch in the programme. The IDR uplift remains at zero notches as New Zealand does not explicitly exempt the issued covered bonds from bail-in under the Open Bank Resolution regime and there is a risk of cover pool enforcement. Therefore, ASB's Long-Term IDR remains the floor of its covered bond rating. The PCU is unchanged at three notches and is based on the limited cure period of up to six months under the 12 month pre-maturity test for the outstanding hard-bullet bonds, which remain relevant to the assessment of liquidity and three-month protection for interest payments. The recovery uplift on the rating is capped at one notch as the programme is significantly exposed to FX risk from recoveries given default of the covered bonds. This is because the assets are denominated in New Zealand dollars while 87.4% of the covered bonds outstanding are denominated in other currencies, although there are swaps in place on the liabilities. The one-notch uplift for recoveries is supported by sufficient overcollateralisation covering the credit loss value of the cover assets. As of end-September 2016, the cover pool consisted of 37,037 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD6.2bn. The cover pool's weighted-average loan/value ratio was 47.7% and the weighted-average seasoning of the loans was 41 months. The cover pool includes 57.9% of loans linked to orbit-loans (an at-call secured line of credit), which in Fitch's opinion, increases the portfolio's credit risk as they can trigger a cross default of the loan linked in the cover pool if not repaid when called. Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) assumptions for New Zealand, which provide for refinancing stress on standard mortgage cover assets in the event they need to be sold to meet covered bond payments. ASB's covered bond programme has cover assets indirectly linked to an at-call line-of-credit orbit product that is not included in the cover pool. These products are linked to the same secured property as the cover assets and, in the event the cover assets are sold, the orbit loans would also need to be sold. Fitch believes the additional orbit loans increase the refinancing cost for the programme, as they could be more difficult to sell to a third-party as the orbit product is not standard across New Zealand. It also increases the amount of loans needed to be sold, potentially affecting the sale price of the cover assets. Fitch considered an additional stressed refinancing rate differential of 100bp above New Zealand's base mortgage refinance stresses for cover assets linked to the orbit loans. The agency applied the adjusted refinancing stress on the pro-rata value of the cover assets linked. The revised mortgage refinance stresses on the 'AA+' tested rating on a probability of default basis was 334bp. ASB's refinance spreads at 'AA+' were adjusted to 292bp from the base rate of 234bp, based on the pro-rata value of the linked orbit loans to the cover pools. There was no ratings impact to the covered bonds of ASB as a result of this variation to criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied upon asset percentage (AP) rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.5%, or if the bank's Long-term IDR falls below 'A+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum 90% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP, which maintains the covered bond rating, will remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Sambit Agasti Analyst +61 2 8256 0337 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The source of information used to assess these ratings was ASB Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel File (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014510 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001