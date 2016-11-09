(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 9M16
here
MOSCOW, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of
the "Russian Banks Datawatch", a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance-sheet numbers as of 1 October 2016, as well as changes
during
September 2016 and since 1 January 2016.
- Profit and loss statement for 9M16.
- Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 9M16 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
- Special report on the main changes in the figures and trends
in the Russian
banking system in 9M16 and 3Q16.
Fitch notes the following developments in September 2016.
Sector corporate loans nominally decreased by RUB289bn (0.8%),
but grew by
RUB65bn (0.2%) after adjusting for the 3% appreciation of the
rouble against the
US dollar. The big currency-adjusted increases were reported by
Credit Bank of
Moscow (RUB92bn, 11%, mainly due to booking of rouble
reverse-repo exposures)
and Alfa-Bank (RUB28bn, 2%), while notable decreases were seen
in B&N group
(RUB72bn, 14%, of which RUB61bn in rescued Rost bank and RUB11bn
in MDM) and
Nordea (RUB23bn, 13%).
Retail loans grew by a moderate RUB54bn (0.5%) largely due to
RUB52bn (0.7%)
growth in state banks, mainly RUB17bn (0.4%) in Sberbank and
RUB28bn (1.8%) in
VTB24. Among specialised retail banks, Orient Express
deleveraged by 4%
(probably due to write-offs and/or loan sales) and Russian
Standard and Home
Credit only modestly contracted (by less than 1%), while
Tinkoff, OTP and
Rencredit grew by 1%-2%.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
nominally decreased
by RUB167bn (0.4%), but foreign-exchange (FX)-adjusted increased
by RUB310bn
(0.7%), of which RUB67bn (0.3%) were corporate accounts and
RUB243bn (1%) of
retail deposits. The considerable outflows of corporate accounts
were in VTB
(RUB136bn, 3%), Absolut (RUB15bn, 15%) and Novikombank (RUB11bn,
8%) while
notable inflows were seen at Citibank (RUB17bn, 8%) and
Surgutnetegazbank
(RUB26bn, 57%). Retail funding growth was relatively even across
the sector.
State funding nominally increased by RUB269bn (6%), or by
RUB288bn adjusted for
rouble appreciation. This was a net result of RUB344bn of new
borrowings from
the Finance Ministry (mainly by VTB group and Gazprombank (GPB),
which borrowed
RUB190bn and RUB103bn, respectively) and repayments to the
Central Bank of
Russia (CBR, RUB19bn), regional and federal budgets (RUB29bn)
and other
government bodies (RUB8bn). Total state funding was RUB3.6trn
(excluding
RUB0.6trn of FX repo and the CBR's RUB500bn subordinated loan to
Sberbank), of
which the main users were VTB Group (53% of total) and GPB
(13%).
The inflow of customer funding was mainly driven by the CBR's
rouble issuance
(RUB1.2trn in 9M16) in exchange for foreign currency in the
government's reserve
funds used to finance the budget deficit. The CBR is concerned
about the
emerging liquidity surplus and has absorbed excessive liquidity
by making three
increases to mandatory deposit reserve requirements, selling
OFZs from its own
portfolio to banks and holding (since August) deposit auctions.
In September
2016, the CBR held three one-week deposit auctions, each time
attracting
RUB180bn to RUB400bn from the banks.
The sector reported a RUB51bn net profit in September (8%
annualised ROAE),
while Sberbank's profit was higher RUB54bn (24%). Rost also
reported RUB18bn net
profit, driven by a RUB22bn decrease in loan impairment
reserves, although the
nature of this recovery is unclear. The largest loss was
recorded by Globex bank
(RUB14bn, 47% of end-August equity) as the bank created
additional reserves in
line with CBR requirements after the RUB30bn recapitalisation by
its parent
Vnesheconombank in August-September.
Large impairment-driven losses were also reported by
Rosgosstrakh Bank (RUB3bn,
20%), Absolut (RUB3bn, 17%), and Novikombank (RUB6bn, 39%)
although the latter
two received equity injections of RUB5bn and RUB12.8bn,
respectively,
sufficiently covering the losses.
Among specialised retail banks, Home Credit and Tinkoff
outperformed others,
reporting profits equal to 4%-6% of end-August equity, Rencredit
earned 2%, OTP
and Russian Standard were around break even, while Orient
Express lost 2% of
equity.
The sampled banks' average capital ratios increased by 20bp-30bp
in September
mainly due to deflation of FX-denominated risk-weighted assets
stemming from
rouble appreciation. The average core Tier 1 (N1.1) and Tier 1
(N1.2) ratios
were 8.7% and 8.9%, respectively, (required minimums of 4.5% and
6%) and the
total capital ratio (N1.0) was 12.8% (minimum 8%). However, of
Russia's 10
D-SIBs, three had only moderate headroom in the Tier 1 ratio
(the main potential
bottleneck) over the minimum level (6.7% including buffers; it
will be increased
to 7.6% in 2017), these are GPB, Alfa-Bank (both at 7.9% at
end-9M16) and PSB
(6.8%). However, GPB may get up to RUB85bn capital injection
(which would boost
the Tier 1 capital ratio by up to 170bp) from Gazprom based on
company's revised
investment program for 2016, and Alfa has just placed a USD400m
perpetual bond
(110bp).
We estimate that at 1 October 2016 capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 38 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed
and rescued banks,
and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to
absorb potential
losses equal to less than 5% of loans while three - VTB24, UBRIR
and Moscow
Industrial Bank - could absorb less than 1%.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
