(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BA
Covered Bond
Issuer's (BACBI) USD2.671 billion equivalent mortgage covered
bonds at 'AA'
following its review of the program under the updated Covered
Bonds Rating
Criteria dated 26 Oct. 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' rating of the BACBI's mortgage covered bonds is based
on the 'A+'
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Bank of America N.A.
(BANA), which acts
as the program sponsor, a zero IDR Uplift, a newly assigned
Payment Continuity
Uplift (PCU) of one-notch, a one-notch recovery uplift and the
asset percentage
(AP) Fitch relies on of 72.3%, which provides for more
protection than the 'AA'
breakeven AP of 75.5%. The 'AA' breakeven AP supports timely
payment in a stress
scenario equivalent to 'AA-' and allows for a one-notch recovery
uplift to 'AA'.
The 72.3% relied-upon AP represents the highest nominal adjusted
AP calculated
by Fitch in the past 12 months.
Following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria
published on Oct. 26, 2016, Fitch has revised the IDR uplift for
the program to
zero from N/A, due to the fact that the U.S. does not have a
Bail-In Regime in
place.
The newly assigned PCU is one notch, which remains unchanged
from the former
D-Cap of one notch under the previous criteria. The one-notch
PCU reflects a
120-day maturity extension period and that the sponsor bank
could be subject to
a 90-day stay period by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC) in the
event of insolvency, which could impede an administrator's
access to the cover
pool to arrange for asset liquidation. This presents weakness in
the
liquidity-gap protection relative to other mortgage covered bond
programs that
have at least 12 months liquidity-gap protection and sufficient
timely interest
payment protection needed to achieve a benchmark PCU of six
notches. The
programme's short-term payment interruption risk is protected by
a four-month
interest rate swap that will provide for timely interest
payments on the covered
bond.
The asset segregation and alternative management components do
not result in
further reduction in the PCU. Given the regular management of
the cover pool by
BANA with recent top-up of the cover pool in Q316, the agency no
longer
considers the cover pool specific alternative management
component to be high
risk, although the programme is winding-down.
The recovery uplift for this programme is capped at one notch (a
reduction from
the former two-notch uplift) due to the presence of significant
pre-swap FX
covered bonds, mainly stemming from the issue of
euro-denominated bonds. While
the FX on the outstanding covered bond is fully hedged till
maturity (including
the extension period), upon the covered bond's event of default,
the recoveries
from USD-denominated assets, which have a longer weighted
average life than the
covered bonds, could expose holders of euro-denominated bond to
FX risk.
The 75.5% 'AA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralization
(OC) of 32.2%, is primarily driven by both the asset disposal
loss of 15.7% and
the cash flow valuation component of 12.0%. The 'AA-' credit
loss of 4.6%
further increases the 'AA' OC.
A criteria variation to Fitch's Covered Bond Criteria was
applied. Fitch's
reliance on the highest nominal AP in the past 12 months of
72.3% to achieve a
'AA' rating rather than the contractual AP of 77.0% is a
criteria variation
because the programme is dormant and no new issuance is
expected. The criteria
allow for reliance on the past 12 months' highest nominal AP if
the issuer is
rated at least 'F2' and the programme is not dormant. The
rationale for applying
the variation is that BANA is rated 'A+/F1'/Outlook Stable and
the only
outstanding covered bond is short-dated and due to mature within
six months by
April 5, 2017. In addition, BANA is actively monitoring and
supporting its
covered bond program and has maintained more nominal OC than the
contractual OC
over the past 12 months. Application of the criteria variation
resulted in a
one-notch higher rating than that with no criteria variation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) BANA's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'A' or
below; or (ii) the
number of notches represented by the recovery uplift and the PCU
is reduced to
one or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its
analysis increases
above Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 75.5%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Susan Hosterman
Director
+1-212-908-0670
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 7530 1706
Committee Chairperson
Suzanne Mistretta
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0649
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
