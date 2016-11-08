(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BA Covered Bond Issuer's (BACBI) USD2.671 billion equivalent mortgage covered bonds at 'AA' following its review of the program under the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 26 Oct. 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AA' rating of the BACBI's mortgage covered bonds is based on the 'A+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Bank of America N.A. (BANA), which acts as the program sponsor, a zero IDR Uplift, a newly assigned Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of one-notch, a one-notch recovery uplift and the asset percentage (AP) Fitch relies on of 72.3%, which provides for more protection than the 'AA' breakeven AP of 75.5%. The 'AA' breakeven AP supports timely payment in a stress scenario equivalent to 'AA-' and allows for a one-notch recovery uplift to 'AA'. The 72.3% relied-upon AP represents the highest nominal adjusted AP calculated by Fitch in the past 12 months. Following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on Oct. 26, 2016, Fitch has revised the IDR uplift for the program to zero from N/A, due to the fact that the U.S. does not have a Bail-In Regime in place. The newly assigned PCU is one notch, which remains unchanged from the former D-Cap of one notch under the previous criteria. The one-notch PCU reflects a 120-day maturity extension period and that the sponsor bank could be subject to a 90-day stay period by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in the event of insolvency, which could impede an administrator's access to the cover pool to arrange for asset liquidation. This presents weakness in the liquidity-gap protection relative to other mortgage covered bond programs that have at least 12 months liquidity-gap protection and sufficient timely interest payment protection needed to achieve a benchmark PCU of six notches. The programme's short-term payment interruption risk is protected by a four-month interest rate swap that will provide for timely interest payments on the covered bond. The asset segregation and alternative management components do not result in further reduction in the PCU. Given the regular management of the cover pool by BANA with recent top-up of the cover pool in Q316, the agency no longer considers the cover pool specific alternative management component to be high risk, although the programme is winding-down. The recovery uplift for this programme is capped at one notch (a reduction from the former two-notch uplift) due to the presence of significant pre-swap FX covered bonds, mainly stemming from the issue of euro-denominated bonds. While the FX on the outstanding covered bond is fully hedged till maturity (including the extension period), upon the covered bond's event of default, the recoveries from USD-denominated assets, which have a longer weighted average life than the covered bonds, could expose holders of euro-denominated bond to FX risk. The 75.5% 'AA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralization (OC) of 32.2%, is primarily driven by both the asset disposal loss of 15.7% and the cash flow valuation component of 12.0%. The 'AA-' credit loss of 4.6% further increases the 'AA' OC. A criteria variation to Fitch's Covered Bond Criteria was applied. Fitch's reliance on the highest nominal AP in the past 12 months of 72.3% to achieve a 'AA' rating rather than the contractual AP of 77.0% is a criteria variation because the programme is dormant and no new issuance is expected. The criteria allow for reliance on the past 12 months' highest nominal AP if the issuer is rated at least 'F2' and the programme is not dormant. The rationale for applying the variation is that BANA is rated 'A+/F1'/Outlook Stable and the only outstanding covered bond is short-dated and due to mature within six months by April 5, 2017. In addition, BANA is actively monitoring and supporting its covered bond program and has maintained more nominal OC than the contractual OC over the past 12 months. Application of the criteria variation resulted in a one-notch higher rating than that with no criteria variation. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) BANA's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'A' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the recovery uplift and the PCU is reduced to one or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 75.5%. Contact: Primary Analyst Susan Hosterman Director +1-212-908-0670 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Kate Lin Director +44 20 7530 1706 Committee Chairperson Suzanne Mistretta Senior Director +1-212-908-0649 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel File (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here U.S. RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria (pub. 15 Apr 2016) here U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria (pub. 12 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014482 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001