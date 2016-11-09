(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, November 09 (Fitch) The devaluation of the
Egyptian pound and
the central bank's stated intention to allow the currency to
float are major
steps in Egypt's external, monetary and fiscal adjustment and
are positive for
the sovereign's credit profile, Fitch Rating says. But such a
large currency
adjustment puts the spotlight on social and political risks in
an already
challenging policy environment.
The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) last week devalued the pound and
said the
currency would float freely. It also raised its policy rate by
300bp to tighten
monetary conditions. The currency has since dropped further, to
USD/EGP17.5 on 9
November. The CBE had previously devalued by 13% in March, to
USD/EGP8.8.
The key near-term impact of the shift in the exchange rate
regime is to open the
door to IMF board approval of the USD12bn Extended Fund Facility
announced in
August. The Egyptian government followed the exchange rate move
by reducing fuel
subsidies, a fiscal reform wanted by the IMF. We expect the IMF
board to approve
the deal when it meets to discuss it on Friday 11 November and
release the first
tranche of funding.
IMF funding will support the CBE's stock of foreign reserves
(USD19bn at
end-October) and boost confidence among economic agents and
investors. It may
also pave the way for international bond issuance.
Over the medium term, the exchange rate shift should also
support external
rebalancing, raise portfolio inflows, and ease FX shortages,
which have weighed
on economic activity, including domestic manufacturing. The
currency crisis has
resulted from worsening trends in the balance of payments since
2011 and
especially in 2015-2016: declining tourism, fairly flat Suez
Canal revenues, the
emergence of a net energy export position and a widening trade
deficit. Some of
these factors will remain, but the exchange rate shift should
gradually allow
Egypt's external position to adjust.
Further exchange-rate adjustment had become inevitable since the
March
devaluation in the face of persistent pressures on the currency.
These have
stemmed from worsening trends in the current account, low
reserves, and
entrenched expectations of additional devaluation (the Egyptian
pound hit a
record low in the parallel market last month). Therefore, the
weaker rate was
partly incorporated into forecasts, but was larger than
anticipated.
Such a major FX "regime change" does present risks, especially
when compounded
with other reforms to control spending. It will push up
inflation, which was
already high at 14.1% yoy in September, beyond our forecasts (we
had projected
inflation to average 12.9% this year and 13% in 2017). This will
be unpopular,
and could precipitate some social unrest. If such unrest were to
mount this
would in turn raise the risk to further implementation of fiscal
consolidation.
The fiscal impact of devaluation is mixed. Public sector
external debt is low as
a percentage of total public debt, but the weaker currency will
increase the
size of the debt, and the interest rate rise will push up the
interest payment
bill yet further. The weaker currency will also put pressure on
the government's
import costs. But the increase in fuel prices and the likely
approval of the IMF
programme will help control spending (although the IMF loans
themselves will
also add to debt).
We rate the Egyptian sovereign 'B'/Stable.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/883297">Click here
for our most
recent Full Rating Report on Egypt.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
