(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Banco
de los Trabajadores' (Bantrab) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B+'
from 'BB-'. In addition, the long-term National scale ratings of
Bantrab, and
Financiera de los Trabajadores (Fintrab) and the National scale
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) of Aseguradora de los Trabajadores have
also been
downgraded, to 'BBB(gtm)' from 'A(gtm)'. The Rating Watch
Negative is maintained
for the first two entities, while Aseguradora de los
Trabajadores was placed on
Rating Watch Negative. See the full list of rating actions at
the end of this
release.
Bantrab's IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and National ratings have
all been
downgraded as the capacity for continued timely payment on the
bank's financial
liabilities has materially declined. Nevertheless, Fitch expects
the November
2016 coupon to be paid on time, since, according to Bantrab
management, these
funds have already been transferred to the trustee. Recent
events related to the
arrest of various executives and members of the Board of
Directors by the
Guatemalan authorities on charges of fraud, illicit associations
and
embezzlement to the detriment of the bank's shareholders
highlight the
weaknesses in corporate governance and risk controls and
contributed to the loss
of various correspondent bank relationships.
The Rating Watch Negative is maintained, as Fitch believes that
Bantrab's
correspondent bank relationships could continue to suffer while
deposit
instability may increase, with a negative effect on its funding
and liquidity
profile as well as the bank's ability to make future payments to
bondholders.
Fitch will continue to monitor available information and the
evolution of
Bantrab's relationship with correspondent banks as well as its
operational
capacity to service future debt payments. The next coupon
payment is scheduled
for May 2017.
In line with Bantrab's rating actions, Bantrab Senior Trust's
(BST) IDR has been
downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-' and the Rating Watch Negative
maintained. Fitch
will monitor the evolution of Bantrab's relationship with
correspondent banks
and its operational capacity to make future debt payments.
The National scale ratings of Bantrab, Fintrab and Aseguradora
de los
Trabajadores were downgraded in line with the parent, since
these are driven by
its support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR and NATIONAL RATINGS - Bantrab
Bantrab's ratings are limited by corporate governance weakness
and a funding
profile that is highly sensitive to market sentiment.
The bank is characterized by its high risk appetite, mainly
reflected by weak
risk controls and its focus on segments of middle and low income
customers,
particularly in the Guatemalan public sector. The bank registers
good loan
quality indicators given the debt collection via automatic
payroll deductions,
and its capital position compares favorably with the industry
average and its
main competitors. Bantrab's profitability has dropped slightly
but remains at a
good level. This is based on a high net interest margin,
acceptable operational
efficiency and moderate loan loss provisions.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - Bantrab
Bantrab's SR and SRF of '5' and 'NF', respectively, indicate
that, although
possible, external support cannot be relied upon given the
currently low state
ownership and limited systemic importance.
IDR - Bantrab Senior Trust
BST's seven-year U.S.-dollar loan participation notes' rating is
in line with
Bantrab's VR reflecting that the senior unsecured obligations
rank equally with
the bank's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Fitch has assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' as we expect an
average recovery
in the event of a default.
National Scale Ratings - Fintrab and Aseguradora de los
Trabajadores
In Fitch's opinion, Fintrab and Aseguradora de los Trabajadores'
National
ratings are underpinned by institutional support they would
receive from their
shareholder, Bantrab. Fitch's opinion of the support is based on
the high
integration of the subsidiaries with the parent and the
significant reputational
risk that a default of one of them would pose to Bantrab. As a
result, their
National scale ratings are aligned with Bantrab's credit
profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, RECOVERY RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR AND SRF
The ratings could be downgraded if the bank's ability to service
its debt is
further weakened due to the loss of its correspondent bank
relationship, a
material decline in liquidity or a deterioration of its funding
profile.
Conversely, the Rating Watch Negative could be removed if
actions are taken to
ensure the timely payment of future debt obligations.
IDR - BST
Changes in the notes' rating are contingent with rating actions
for Bantrab.
National Ratings - Fintrab y Aseguradora de los Trabajadores
The National ratings of Bantrab's subsidiaries would mirror
changes in the
National scale ratings of their parent.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco de los Trabajadores:
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Rating Watch
Negative maintained;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B', Rating Watch Negative
maintained;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-',
Rating Watch
Negative maintained;
--Local currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B', Rating Watch
Negative
maintained;
--National Long-term Rating downgraded to 'BBB(gtm)' from
'A(gtm)', Rating Watch
Negative maintained;
--National Short-term Rating downgraded to 'F3(gtm)' from
'F1(gtm)', Rating
Watch maintained;
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-', Rating Watch
Negative
maintained;
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Financiera de los Trabajadores, S.A.
--Long-term national rating downgraded to 'BBB(gtm)' from
'A(gtm)'; Rating Watch
Negative maintained;
--Short-term national rating downgraded to 'F3(gtm)' from
'F1(gtm)', Rating
Watch Negative maintained.
Bantrab Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes downgraded
to 'B+' from
'BB-', Rating Watch Negative maintained.
--Recovery Rating assigned: 'RR4'.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions for Aseguradora de
los
Trabajadores:
--National scale IFS Rating downgraded to 'BBB(gtm)' from
'A(gtm)', Placed on
Rating Watch Negative.
Contact:
Banco de los Trabajadores and Bantrab Senior Trust
Primary Analyst
Ricardo Aguilar
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9124
Av. Prol. Alfonso Reyes #2612,
Piso 8 Edificio Connexity,
Col. Del Paseo Residencial,
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon 64920
Secondary Analyst
Alvaro Castro
Associate Director
+503 2516 6615
Financiera de los Trabajadores
Primary Analyst
Alvaro Castro
Associate Director
Fitch Centro America, S.A.
79 Avenida Sur y Calle Cuscatlan,
San Salvador, El Salvador
Secondary Analyst
Ricardo Aguilar
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9124
Aseguradora de los Trabajadores
Primary Analyst
Riccardo Caruso
Associate Director
(503) 2516-6621
Fitch Centro America, S.A.
79 Avenida Sur y Calle Cuscatlan,
San Salvador, El Salvador
Secondary Analyst
Maria Arango
Associate Director
+503 2516-6620
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Metodología de Calificaciones Nacionales (pub. 13 Dec 2013)
here
Metodología de Calificación de Seguros (pub. 19 Oct 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014563
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
