(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed nine tranches from five APOLLO Series residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. The transactions are securitisations of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML) (A+/Stable/F1). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the series. A list of rating action can be found at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement supports the notes' current ratings, the agency's forecasts for Australia's economic conditions and that the loans' credit-quality and performance remain within its expectations. The 30+ day arrears for Apollo Series 2013-1 Trust and Apollo Series 2015-1 Trust were below Fitch's Dinkum Index of 1.14% at end-September 2016. The 30+ day arrears for the remaining transactions were above the index, with Apollo Series 2012-1 Trust recording the highest arrears at 1.55%. Four loans had losses totalling AUD198,021, two of which were in the portfolio backing Apollo Series 2012-1 Trust and one loss each in Apollo Series 2009-1 Trust and Apollo Series 2011-1 Trust. Losses on the underlying mortgages in the pool were covered primarily by the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) provider, QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (QBELMI, Insurer Financial Strength AA-/Stable); the overall payout ratio was 99.6%. The remaining losses were covered by excess spread. All loans in each underlying portfolio are covered by LMI from QBELMI. The affirmation of Apollo Series 2009-1 Trust's class B notes at 'BBBsf' reflects Fitch's view that the credit-quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool have remained in line with the agency's expectations. The LMI providers continue to pay a significant portion of submitted claims. Fitch expects the transaction to be large in size at call and have annualised excess spread of at least 0.5%. Net excess spread is likely to be adequate and stable for the remaining life of the transaction and sufficient to cover principal shortfalls from LMI reductions or denials. Fitch also expects the sponsor, SML, which is rated above 'BBB', to call the transaction in a 'BBBsf' scenario. The note can withstand deterioration of economic conditions in line with Fitch's expectations. The default model was not re-run for this rating action as the outstanding ratings are either only 'AAAsf' or a rated junior note is present with no subordination. The transactions do not have a revolving period and a review of pre-determined performance triggers indicates the transactions display stable asset performance. RATING SENSITIVITIES Sequential pay-down has increased credit enhancement for the senior notes of each transaction, with the 'AAAsf' rated notes able to withstand many multiples of the latest reported arrears. The AAAsf rated notes from all transactions are lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) independent and therefore not sensitive to a downgrade of the LMI provider's rating. The note rated 'BBBsf' may be downgraded if there is a deterioration in performance, with losses being above expectations, a significant reduction in payment of LMI claims or a large fall in excess spread. These notes may also be downgraded if Fitch no longer expects the sponsor to call the transaction. USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pools and the transactions. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio as part of its ongoing monitoring. As part of its on-going monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of SML's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: Loan-by-loan data provided by SML as at end-September 2016 Transaction reporting data provided by SML as at end-September 2016 Loan enforcement details provided by SML as at end-September 2016 The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. APOLLO Series 2009-1 Trust: AUD115.2m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0008697) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD147.8m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0008975) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable APOLLO Series 2011-1 Trust: AUD153.8 Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0014502) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD141.3m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0014510) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD36.7m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0014528) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable APOLLO Series 2012-1 Trust: AUD290.1m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0016515) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD35.2m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0016523) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable APOLLO Series 2013-1 Trust: AUD386.0m Class A (ISIN AU0000AORHA1) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable APOLLO Series 2015-1 Trust: AUD726.1m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0026548) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable 