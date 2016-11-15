(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sapphire XV Series 2016-2 Trust
SYDNEY, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Sapphire
XV Series 2016-2 Trust's residential mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes. The
issuance consists of notes backed by Australian non-conforming
first-ranking
residential loans originated by Bluestone Group Pty Limited
(Bluestone) and
Bluestone Mortgages Pty Limited. The ratings are as follows:
AUD140.0m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD22.0m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7.8m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD10.5m Class C notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD8.1m Class D notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.0m Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.0m Class F notes: 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD3.6m Class G notes: 'NRsf'
AUD2.0m Class H notes: 'NRsf'
AUD5.0m Class X1 notes: 'NRsf'
The notes were issued by Permanent Custodians Limited in its
capacity as trustee
of Sapphire XV Series 2016-2 Trust.
The total collateral pool at the 3 November 2016 cut-off date
had a balance of
AUD200.2m, consisting of 536 loans and 472 obligors, with an
average borrower
balance of AUD424,171.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Support: The class A1 and A2 notes benefit
from credit
enhancement (CE) of 30% and 19%, respectively, provided by the
subordinate class
B, C, D, E, F, G and H notes; from the liquidity facility; and
Bluestone's
servicing and underwriting capabilities.
Experienced Originator/Servicer: Bluestone Mortgages Pty Limited
is a specialist
non-conforming originator and servicer. Bluestone Servicing Pty
Limited is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Bluestone. Bluestone Group has
originated more than
AUD6.0bn worth of loans and completed 21 residential mortgage
securitisations in
Australia and New Zealand.
Delinquent Loans Included: The portfolio contains loans that
were in arrears at
the cut-off date. The 30+ day arrears were 4.6%, with 90+ day
arrears totalling
0.9% of the pool. The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the
portfolio is six
months, with a WA indexed loan/value ratio (LVR) of 65.7%.
Low-documentation
loans make up 55.9% of the portfolio and credit-impaired loans
comprise 37.2%.
Loans with a LVR greater than 80% comprise 10.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base-case
and are likely to result in a decline in CE and remaining
loss-coverage levels
available to the notes. Decreased CE may make certain note
ratings susceptible
to negative rating action, depending on the extent of the
coverage decline.
Hence, Fitch conducts sensitivity analysis of the ratings by
stressing the
transaction's initial base-case assumptions.
Its analysis found that the class A1 notes were only affected
under a
combination stress of 30% increase in defaults and 30% decrease
in recoveries,
in which the rating deteriorated to 'AA-sf'.
The ratings on the remaining rated classes would deteriorate by
one notch under
all stressed default rate scenarios tested, including Fitch's
moderate and
severe (15% increase and 30% increase) default rate scenarios.
The remaining rated classes also were also sensitive to
weakening recovery
rates, with the ratings on the class A2, B, C, D, E and F notes
vulnerable to
deterioration by at least two notches under all stressed
recovery rate scenarios
tested, including Fitch's moderate and severe (15% reduction and
30% reduction)
stressed recovery rates.
Under combination stress scenarios of 15% increase in defaults
and 15% decrease
in recoveries, and 30% increase in defaults and 30% decrease in
recoveries, the
ratings on the class A2, B, C, D, E, and F notes deteriorated by
several
notches.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the
appendix referenced
under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these
RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as
detailed in the
Special Report titled "Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016
DATA ADEQUACY
As part of its on-going monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of
a small targeted
sample of Bluestone's origination files and found the
information contained in
the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch sought to receive a
third-party
assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information, but
none was made
available to Fitch.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled, "Sapphire XV Series
2016-2 Trust",
published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
- Loan-by-loan data provided by Bluestone as at 4 November 2016.
- Legal documentation provided by Clayton Utz, the issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+612 8256 0320
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Courtney Miller
Associate Director
+612 8256 0347
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
Related Research
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
Sapphire XV Series 2016-2 Trust - Appendix
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
