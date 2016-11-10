(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'BBB-' to
Solar Capital Ltd's (Solar) unsecured institutional debt
issuance. Fitch does
not expect there to be a material impact on the company's
leverage levels as a
result of the issuance, as proceeds will be used to repay
borrowings on the
secured credit facility, fund new portfolio investments and for
general
corporate purposes. That said, Fitch views the firm's ability to
access the
institutional bond market on an unsecured basis and extend its
debt maturity
profile favorably, as it provides Solar with enhanced funding
flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The rating is equalized with the ratings assigned to Solar's
existing senior
unsecured debt as the new notes will rank equally in the capital
structure. The
equalization of the unsecured ratings with Solar's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
reflects the expectation of average recovery prospects for the
instrument and
Fitch's expectation that proceeds from the issuance will be used
to repay a
portion of secured debt outstanding, thus increasing the amount
of unsecured
funding in the capital structure to 34% on a pro forma basis,
based on Sept. 30,
2016 debt balances.
Solar's IDR reflects its low balance-sheet leverage, focus on
senior debt
investments, sound liquidity, minimal portfolio energy exposure,
low non-cash
income, prudent dividend management and a demonstrated
willingness to moderate
portfolio growth and move the investment capital structure into
more senior
positions in a highly competitive underwriting environment.
Solar's measured
growth and low leverage relative to its long-term operating
target have also
left it well-positioned to capitalize on investment
opportunities at a time when
many of its business development company (BDC) peers are more
capital
constrained, which Fitch views as a strength.
Rating constraints for the BDC sector include the capital
markets impact on
leverage, given the need to 'fair value' the portfolio each
quarter, dependence
on the capital markets to fund portfolio growth, and a limited
ability to retain
capital due to dividend distribution requirements. Rating
constraints for Solar,
more specifically, include weaker-than-peer asset quality
performance since
inception, although this has improved more recently, and higher
relative
exposure to non-qualifying assets, which were 28.4% of the
portfolio at Sept.
30, 2016.
The Stable Outlook reflects the firm's low leverage and strong
dividend
coverage, which, in Fitch's opinion, provide Solar with
additional financial
flexibility to weather the current challenging operating
environment for BDCs,
while also potentially capitalizing on investment opportunities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
Senior debt ratings are primarily linked to changes in the
Long-Term IDR, but
are also sensitive to changes in recovery prospects for the debt
class.
Negative rating momentum for Solar could develop from a material
alteration of
the portfolio risk profile, asset quality deterioration,
declines in operating
performance and dividend coverage, a reduction in funding
flexibility,
impairment of the liquidity profile, and/or an increase in firm
leverage above
the targeted range, with consideration given to the consolidated
leverage of
Crystal Financial LLC and the firm's senior secured loan program
(SSLP).
Upward rating momentum is viewed as limited over the outlook
horizon given
challenging sector fundamentals, but could develop over the long
term with
strong credit performance of recent vintages, improved earnings
consistency,
enhanced funding flexibility, strong dividend coverage, and
proven performance
of the SSLP.
Headquartered in New York, NY, Solar is an externally managed
BDC, founded in
November 2007, and completed an initial public offering in
February 2010. As of
Sept. 30, 2016, the company had investments in 66 portfolio
companies amounting
to approximately $1.4 billion.
Fitch assigns the following rating:
Solar Capital Ltd.
-- Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
Existing ratings for Solar are as follows:
Solar Capital Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR of 'BBB-';
--Senior secured debt of 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt of 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
