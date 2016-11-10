(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EFG International AG's (EFGInt) and EFG Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation of the ratings and their removal from RWN reflect the completion of EFGInt's acquisition of BSI on 31 October 2016. In our view, the acquisition should help support investors' and clients' confidence in BSI, which could ultimately help stabilise assets under management (AuM) outflows at BSI. The combined group's capital position is higher than expected in February 2016 because of a lower price paid for BSI. As of the transaction closing, the Basel III fully-loaded pro-forma CET1 ratio for the combined group was 14.7% (around 190bp higher than EFGInt's CET1 ratio at end-2015), and its total capital ratio and leverage ratio were 17.6% and 4.1% respectively. The Negative Outlook reflects our view that the two entities' integration carries significant risk of deviation from management's targets in terms of cost-cutting and benefits from the enlarged franchise. The Outlook also incorporates the risk of a potential impairment in EFGInt's portfolio of life insurance policies. At end-2Q16, the difference between the fair value and carrying value stood at CHF280m, of which CHF247m would be relevant when IFRS9 is introduced. Together with uncertainties around earnings generation, this could put pressure on the bank's capitalisation. Moreover, potential further litigation risk not covered by the existing protection arrangements concluded by EFGInt with BSI's seller, BTG Pactual SA (BTG, BB-/RWN/bb-), could have a material impact on EFGInt's financial profile. The ratings were placed on RWN on 25 February 2016, when the acquisition was announced (see 'Fitch Places EFG International on RWN on BSI Acquisition Plan', at www.fitchratings.com). EFGInt and EFG Bank's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are unaffected by today's rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR EFGInt's and EFG Bank's ratings are driven by the group's intrinsic strength, which we assess on a consolidated basis because the individual operating entities' credit profiles cannot be meaningfully disentangled. This is because their highly cohesive strategy, governance and risk management result in ordinary support being available to EFG Bank from other group companies. The equalisation of the ratings also takes into account EFGInt's role as holding company and the absence of double leverage. The IDRs and VR reflect the bank's well-established private banking franchise in Switzerland and internationally, now enlarged and complemented by BSI. At end-October 2016, EFGInt managed an estimated CHF148bn in AuM, including around CHF70bn at BSI. The latter saw substantial net new money outflows of CHF17.8bn year-to-date (20% of BSI's AuM at end-2015), partly related to negative publicity surrounding the closure of BSI's Singapore operations forced by the relevant regulators in May 2016. We expect the pace of AuM outflows to slow down in the short term, and restoring AuM growth will be an important driver of our assessment of the combined bank's profitability. EFGInt's AuM base, excluding BSI, was broadly unchanged in 3Q16 as inflows in continental Europe and the UK balanced outflows in emerging markets, highlighting, in our view, the challenging outlook for client asset growth. The combined entity's broader footprint includes an improved franchise in Switzerland, particularly in the canton of Ticino where BSI has a strong presence, the addition of AuM in Italy and additional business booked in Monaco, Luxembourg, Latin America and Asia. The last two regions accounted for around 31% of the combined entity's AuM at end-3Q16, according to EFGInt. Although BSI's gross AuM margins at end-2015 were broadly similar to those of EFGInt, BSI's material outflows during 2016 may have resulted in gross margin compression. We expect EFGInt to deliver on its 85bp gross AuM margin target, but we will also watch for evidence that the current AuM base is capable of delivering similar levels of profitability. The ratings also reflect the combined group's adequate capitalisation, with a fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio of 14.7% as of closing. EFGInt will now be bound by, and report regulatory capital ratios under, Swiss GAAP, under which a revaluation of pension liabilities does not have an impact on regulatory capital ratios. Our view of EFGInt's adequate capitalisation takes into account the effect from the inclusion in its regulatory capital of CHF329m of negative goodwill, as the acquisition was made at around 76% of BSI's tangible book value. The combined entity's capitalisation also suffers from the possibility of further legal liabilities, which could exceed existing representations and warranties offered by BTG, and the potential for significant impairment in the bank's life insurance portfolio. EFGInt expects the acquisition of BSI to generate CHF185m in cost synergies by 2019, or around 15% of the combined entity's cost base, predominantly related to the integration of IT systems. We expect EFGInt's performance to be burdened by front-loaded integration costs at least until 2018, as the bank expects 85% of CHF200m restructuring costs to be incurred by end-2017. The ratings also reflect EFGIntl's modest risk appetite, albeit slightly higher than peers. On-balance sheet risks are moderate and reflect the bank's business model, as the bulk of the exposures are to private banking clients and over-collateralised with financial instruments or mortgages. We judge EFGInt's life insurance portfolio (CHF793m held-to-maturity at end-1H16) to be of higher risk than bank loans as it introduces income statement volatility and longevity risk. In addition, the recent introduction of premium increases, which EFGInt is contesting in court, could result in a significant impairment. At end-1H16, the difference between the fair value and the carrying value of these policies stood at CHF280m, of which CHF247m will be relevant when IFRS9 is introduced. EFGInt's asset quality is sound, underpinned by conservative underwriting standards, but we view it as weaker than peers due to the valuation risk around the life insurance portfolio and the addition of BSI's loan exposures, some of which present higher risks than traditional private banking loans. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below the VR to reflect their fully discretionary coupon deferral and high loss severity. The Tier 2 notes issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited and EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFGInt, are rated two notches below EFGInt's VR to reflect high loss severity given the notes' permanent and full point-of non-viability write-down feature. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR A failure by the combined group to restore net new money growth and sustainably reverse the recent confidence-driven AuM outflows by end-2017 and prolonged uncertainty about the group's ability to generate sustainable profitability would likely result in a downgrade. Pressure on profitability and, consequently, on the ratings, could also arise from a failure to reduce the group's cost-to-income ratio materially, most likely due to lower cost synergies than expected or significant delays in implementing efficiency improvements. Should a significant impairment of the bank's life insurance policy portfolio materialise, or should legal risks exceeding existing protection from BTG significantly dent EFGInt's capitalisation, this would also put pressure on the ratings. An upgrade is highly unlikely in the short-term as indicated by the Negative Outlook. However, upside could arise over the longer term once BSI's integration is completed and uncovered litigation risk related to BSI has materially receded. An upgrade would also be contingent on material cost efficiency improvement, a track record of net new money growth underpinning sustainable profitability and an unchanged risk appetite. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes are primarily sensitive to changes in EFGInt's VR. They are also sensitive to changes in their notching, which in the case of the bons de participations could arise if their non-performance risk increases materially, for instance, due to higher regulatory capital requirements. The rating actions are as follows: EFG International Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; off RWN; Outlook Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' off RWN Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' off RWN Support Rating: unaffected at '5' Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'No Floor' Fiduciary certificates (XS0204324890) backed by preferred shares: affirmed at 'BB+'; off RWN EFG Bank Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; off RWN; Outlook Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; off RWN Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'; off RWN Support Rating: unaffected at '5' Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'No Floor' EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN EFG International (Guernsey) Limited Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Luis Garrido Analyst +44 20 3530 1631 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 