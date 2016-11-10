(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC,
AA-/Stable/aa-)
continues to focus on cost discipline and reducing
capital-intensive activities,
says Fitch Ratings. The bank stepped up its cost-cutting
initiatives with USD1bn
invested in 3Q16 in operations, technology and support
functions. It was the
largest such quarterly charge and amounted to 34% of the
cumulative USD2.9bn in
efficiency investments booked over the last five quarters. At
its strategy
update in June 2015, the bank said it would invest up to
USD4.5bn until end-2017
to facilitate USD4.5bn-USD5bn in annual cost savings.
HSBC's pre-tax profit in 3Q16 was USD5.6bn, slightly higher than
in the first
two quarters, when adjusted for significant items including
USD1.7bn in losses
from the disposal of its subsidiary in Brazil, USD1.3bn in
fair-value losses on
own debt, USD0.5bn in reserves for customer redress and the
above-mentioned
USD1bn in efficiency investments. Return on equity measures
remained weak at
negative 1.4% in 3Q16 and positive 4.4% for 9M16. The quarterly
loss is a
combination of the above non-recurring items, as well as higher
tax charges,
while loan impairment charges were lower.
Adjusted revenue of USD12.8bn in 3Q16 (up USD0.3bn yoy but down
USD1.1bn qoq)
capture good performance in the bank's European fixed-income
business, higher
revenue in wealth management and lower funding costs due to
deposit growth.
Transaction banking and cash management revenues grew moderately
while
trade-related revenue was broadly steady. HSBC's overcapitalised
and
underperforming activities in the US continue to generate
significant referral
revenues to HSBC's international network.
Fitch believes that HSBC's consolidated common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio, which
now is one of the strongest among its Global Trading and
Universal Bank peers,
gives a misleading sense of comfort regarding its
capitalisation. The measure
rose to 13.9% at end-3Q16 from 12.1% a quarter earlier, but
104bp of the
increase was due to a change in the regulatory treatment of
HSBC's 19.03%
investment in China's Bank of Communications (Bocom,
A/Stable/bb-). HSBC's home
regulator, the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority, will from
now on directly
deduct the investment from HSBC's regulatory capital, in line
with the approach
taken by the Hong Kong authorities for the subsidiary that
ultimately holds the
Bocom stake.
Fitch views the change in regulatory approach as generous
because the deduction
of USD5.6bn at end-3Q16 compares with a much higher carrying
value of USD15.4bn
at end-1H16 (and a fair value of USD8.9bn). This change in
treatment resulted in
a USD121bn reduction in consolidated regulatory risk-weighted
assets (RWA), or
12% of total RWA, as the bank will only have to risk-weight the
difference
between the carrying value and the deduction amount at 250%.
Under the old
treatment, HSBC's RWAs included 19.03% of Bocom's RWAs.
In addition, the CET1 ratio was boosted by 50bp by the sale of
HSBC's Brazil
unit net of the full impact of the associated buy-back of HSBC's
own shares. The
ratio was also raised by 20bp from other impacts and 10bp from
profit retention.
HSBC's Pillar 2A total capital requirement increased to 290bp of
RWA in 3Q16
(2015: 200bp, 2014: 150bp), of which 160bp has to be met by CET1
capital. This
has increased HSBC's currently known end-point consolidated
minimum CET1
requirement by 50bp to 11.5%, which compares with management's
12.5%-13%
medium-term CET1 target. HSBC's leverage ratio also benefited
from the changed
regulatory treatment and improved to 5.4% at end-3Q16, up 30bp
from the
preceding quarter.
HSBC has held firm to its measured risk appetite and controlled
growth for its
Asia strategy, which Fitch views as positive for the bank's
ratings. Its risk
concentrations remain manageable. Its China exposure increased
slightly to
USD146bn in 3Q16 due to growth in the corporate sector; this
figure excludes
HSBC's investment in Bocom. Exposure to the oil and gas and
metals and mining
sectors came down slightly to USD30bn and USD17bn, respectively.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited.
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
