(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand Local
Government Funding Agency Limited's (LGFA) Long-Term
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+' and Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
at 'AA'. Fitch
has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'. The
Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the senior unsecured
local-currency bonds
at 'AA+', and the short-term domestic debt programme at 'F1+'.
The affirmation of LGFA's ratings reflects its strong links to
the sovereign,
which is a shareholder in the company, and liquidity provider
and derivative
counterparty. It also reflects the robust underlying credit
profiles and asset
quality of LGFA's other council shareholders and borrowers, who
operate under a
strong institutional framework and provide full support of LGFA
debt obligations
through joint and several liability guarantees (JSLG). Fitch
classifies LGFA as
a credit-linked public-sector entity and equalises the ratings
of LGFA with
those of the sovereign.
New Zealand's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is 'AA' and
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR is 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Attribute Assessed as Stronger
LGFA is a council-controlled organisation under the Local
Government Act 2002,
and we believe the sovereign's strong legal links to LGFA are
demonstrated
through its 20% shareholding, the legislation created to support
LGFA's
development and operation, and the strong institutional
framework provided by
the central government.
Specific legislation was created so that all principal
shareholders, and
borrowers with more than NZD20m in loans, can sign the required
JSLG, which is
on demand and can be called without a board or court order.
Under this guarantee
a security trustee can call on guarantors directly following a
payment default
by LGFA. Should a guaranteeing council not pay its share, the
shortfall is
recoverable from the other guarantors on a pro-rata basis.
Creditor protection is further strengthened through LGFA lending
to councils
that is secured via a charge over the council's rates and rates
revenues. The
Local Government Act 2002 allows councils to secure borrowing
with their assets.
The councils' rates revenues are highly predictable and are the
main source of
operating revenue for New Zealand's local authorities. It
totalled NZD5.0bn in
2015, or 60% of total operating revenues.
Integration Attribute Assessed as Stronger
The sovereign provides LGFA with a NZD1bn liquidity facility
(currently set at
NZD400m) via the New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO). The
DMO also provides
derivative services. LGFA received an initial equity
contribution from the
sovereign, but does not require or receive subsidies and
transfers to support
its operations. The strong institutional framework mitigates
potential credit
losses from council borrowers and reduces the need for capital
support.
LGFA is the only dedicated financing vehicle for local
governments in New
Zealand, and it is guaranteed by councils containing the
majority of New
Zealand's population.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed as Stronger
We consider the importance of LGFA as a financing vehicle for
councils to be
very strong. LGFA was established with the support of the
central government as
a means of providing an alternative and cost-effective borrowing
option for
local governments in New Zealand. LGFA is the second-largest
bond issuer in the
country after the sovereign, and the 51 participating local
authorities include
the largest local councils in the country.
Control Attribute Assessed as Midrange
LGFA's board currently consists of six members, of whom five are
independent and
one represents the local government sector. The New Zealand
government does not
have a representative on LGFA's board but appoints a
representative to the
shareholders council. LGFA is monitored by the Department of
Internal Affairs,
which also oversees local councils, and it must comply with
securities laws as
if it were a New Zealand local council. It is not regulated by
the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand.
Financial accounts are published half-yearly and the annual
audit is completed
by KPMG LLP, which was appointed by the Office of the Auditor
General. LGFA is
required to report on its performance to its board, bond
trustee, local councils
(shareholders), the Treasury and the Department of Internal
Affairs.
Strong Credit Quality
The credit quality of New Zealand's local governments is robust,
and is
supported by a strong institutional framework that includes
significant
disclosure, and control and oversight by central government.
LGFA's loan pool is
concentrated among the larger New Zealand councils, in
particular Auckland
Council, which accounted for around 34% of total exposure at
end-September 2016.
This reflects where the majority of New Zealand's population
resides and where
most economic growth is occurring.
Total loans outstanding to the local authority sector increased
by 28% yoy to
NZD6.5bn at end-June 2016, and LGFA provided 70% of the sector's
long-term
borrowing requirements in the financial year to June 2016
(FY16). We estimate
that eligible borrowing councils comprise more than 90% of all
New Zealand
ratepayers. In addition to lowering funding costs, LGFA has
enabled councils to
strengthen their debt profiles through longer-dated debt
maturities, and reduce
potential refinancing risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on LGFA are credit linked to those of the New
Zealand sovereign; a
positive or negative rating action would stem from a similar
move on the
sovereign's ratings.
A reduction in the strength of LGFA's integration with the
sovereign, such as
removal of liquidity support, reduced creditor protection and
legal strength
from removal of the JSLG, or reduced strategic importance, could
result in LGFA
being rated lower than the New Zealand sovereign.
