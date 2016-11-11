(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Israel's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'A+' from
'A'. The Outlooks on the long-term IDRs are Stable. The issue
ratings on
Israel's senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds are
upgraded to 'A+'
from 'A'. Fitch has also upgraded the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
IDRs to 'F1+' from 'F1' and the Country Ceiling to 'AA' from
'AA-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Israel's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Israel's external balance sheet has continued to strengthen. The
country has
returned annual current account surpluses each year since 2003,
and in 2015
posted a record surplus of 4.6% of GDP. The current account
surplus narrowed by
around 20% yoy in 1H16, to USD6.3bn, because of a worsening
trade balance.
Nevertheless, there has been further accumulation of
foreign-exchange reserves,
which had reached USD98bn by end-October 2016 (almost 12 months
of current
external payments), from USD90.6bn at end-2015. Fitch expects
current account
surpluses to persist in 2017 and 2018.
Fitch expects Israel's net external creditor position to be 43%
of GDP in 2016,
an improvement from 35.1% in 2014 and 23% in 2008 when we last
upgraded Israel's
IDRs. This is four times the 'A' median, and in line with the
'AA' median.
Fitch's international liquidity ratio for Israel has also
continued to improve
strongly.
Further gas sector development will lend additional support to
the external
balance sheet. Production at the Tamar gas field off the coast
of Israel, which
commenced in 2013, has reduced the need for gas imports. The
government approved
an amended natural gas framework in July 2016, thus providing
the regulatory
green light for the development of the larger near-by Leviathan
gas field. The
final investment decision has not yet been made, although a
number of supply
contracts have been agreed. The controlling consortium is aiming
for production
to start in 2020.
There has been a sustained reduction in Israel's government
debt/GDP ratio to
63.9% at end-2015 (end-2007: 74.6%, end-2003: 95.2%). The debt
structure is also
favourable; for example, foreign-currency debt fell to 8.7% of
GDP in 2015, from
14% in 2008.
Israel benefits from high financing flexibility. It has deep and
liquid local
markets, good access to international capital markets, an active
diaspora bond
programme, and US government guarantees in the event of market
disruption.
Israel's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Despite the fall in its public debt/GDP ratio, Israel's public
finances remain a
weakness relative to 'A' category sovereigns. The 2017-2018
two-year budget is
expansionary, and we expect government debt/GDP to remain fairly
level in
2016-2018 rather than continuing a downward path.
Israel's ratings will continue to be constrained by political
and security
risks, but its credit profile has shown resilience to periodic
conflict and
political shocks over an extended timeframe. Frequent yet
uncoordinated attacks
by young Palestinians and Arab Israelis have continued with
varying intensity
since September 2015. These incidents reflect the lack of
progress towards peace
between Israel and the Palestinians. Fitch believes prospects
for a realistic
peace process remain bleak.
Although Israel's borders are currently relatively quiet,
conflicts with
military groups in surrounding countries and territories flare
up intermittently
and can be damaging to economic activity. The ongoing war in
Syria poses risks
to Israel and neighbouring countries, which could have an impact
on Israel,
although direct spillover has so far been negligible. Relations
with some
countries in the region can be tense.
Domestic politics can be turbulent, with coalition governments
often not lasting
their full term. The current coalition was expanded in May to a
five-seat from a
one-seat majority, and the government agreed on a two-year
budget for 2017-2018.
Nevertheless, the majority is still narrow, and domestic
political relations can
be fractious and prompt a sudden election.
GDP growth is on a par with peers, but has slowed in recent
years. Annual growth
averaged 3.1% in 2012-2015, compared with 4.5% in 2004-2011, due
in part to
slower working-age population growth, less productive additions
to the labour
force, sluggish world-trade and competitiveness challenges. In
response, the
government is seeking to enact structural reforms to improve
efficiencies in
some markets and the business environment overall, as well as
boosting labour
market participation.
Inflation was negative in 2015 and has remained negative in 2016
due to lower
commodity prices, currency strength (especially against the
euro),
administrative price reductions and measures to stimulate
competition. Fitch
expects robust domestic demand and elimination of one-off
factors to push
inflation into the lower-end of the Bank of Israel's 1%-3%
target range in 2017.
Israel's well-developed institutions and education system have
led to a diverse
and advanced economy. Human development and GDP per capita are
above the peer
medians, and the business environment promotes innovation,
particularly among
the high-tech sector. However, Doing Business indicators, as
measured by the
World Bank, have slipped below peers. The government also faces
socio-economic
challenges in terms of income inequality and social integration.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL AND QUALITATIVE OVERLAY
Fitch's proprietary Sovereign Rating Model (SRM) assigns Israel
a score
equivalent to an 'A+' rating on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its
Qualitative Overlay
(QO), relative to rated-peers, as follows:
- Structural features: -1 notch to reflect political and
security risks, which
could have significant negative effects on the economy and
public finances.
- External finances: +1 notch to reflect the fact that Israel's
strong net
external creditor position relative to peers is not captured in
the SRM. Further
gas-sector development should support Israel's external balance
sheet over the
medium term.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- Significant further progress in reducing the government
debt/GDP ratio.
- Sustained easing in political and security risks.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Sustained deterioration of the government debt/GDP ratio.
- Serious worsening of political and security risks.
- Worsening of Israel's external finances, for example, due to a
loss of export
competitiveness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes regional conflicts and tensions will continue, but
their impact on
Israel will not worsen significantly. Renewed conflict with
Hamas in Gaza is
possible, despite a serious degradation of Hamas's military
capacity. The
tolerance of the rating depends on the economic and fiscal
implications of any
conflict. Fitch does not assume any breakthrough in the peace
process with the
Palestinians or a prolonged serious deterioration in domestic
security
conditions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly,
London, Tel: +44
203 530 1777, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Athos
Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
