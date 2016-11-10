(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 10 (Fitch) This is a correction to a
commentary published on
9 November. The forecast for the FY16/17 fiscal deficit has been
corrected to
KD1bn (3% of GDP), from KD400m (1.2% of GDP) previously.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs have
been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kuwait's key credit strengths are the sovereign's exceptionally
strong fiscal
and external metrics and, at a forecast USD46/bbl, one of the
lowest fiscal
breakeven Brent oil prices among Fitch-rated oil exporters.
These strengths are
tempered by Kuwait's heavily oil- dependent economy,
geopolitical risk, and weak
measures of governance and ease of doing business. A generous
welfare state and
the large economic role of the public sector present challenges
in the long
term, given robust growth of the Kuwaiti population.
Assets and performance of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA)
are not
disclosed. We estimate that KIA assets exceeded USD500bn or 444%
of GDP at
end-2015. Of this amount, the Reserve Fund for Future
Generations (RFFG) was an
estimated USD384bn and continues to increase, due to investment
income and the
statutory transfer of 10% of government revenue. Meanwhile, the
value of the
General Reserve Fund (GRF), which holds the accumulated
government surpluses of
previous years, is estimated to have fallen for a second year in
a row, to
USD117bn, as the government tapped the GRF for financing.
In a scenario where fiscal deficits remain at the level expected
for the fiscal
year ending March 2017 (FY16/17), the transfer to the RFFG
continues and the GRF
remains the sole source of financing, the GRF would only be
exhausted in five
years, while tapping the RFFG would allow Kuwait to sustain its
current deficits
for decades.
However, the government has announced the intention to issue
KD2bn of local debt
and KD2.9bn of foreign debt. Local issuance has already picked
up considerably,
increasing by KD1bn since April 2016. Foreign issuance could
take place at the
beginning of 2017 or later, and although the government has
initiated the
process it is still working on establishing a debt management
office and on
developing a financing strategy. The total issuance of KD5bn
would push the
debt/GDP ratio to around 25% in FY16/17.
We estimate the general government surplus at 0.3% of GDP
(around KD90m) in
FY15/16, including an estimated investment income of KD4.7bn,
and excluding the
statutory RFFG transfer (KD1.4bn). Authorities exclude
investment income and
subtract the RFFG transfer from their calculation, resulting in
a deficit of
almost KD6bn. Revenues declined in FY15/16, by 46% for oil
revenues and by 35%
for non-oil revenues. Expenditure was 5% below budgeted levels,
due to subdued
wage bill growth, falling fuel costs, and a suspension of
recapitalisation
payments to the pension fund. Capital spending increased 13%,
reaching 89% of
the budget level, the highest execution rate achieved in recent
years.
Under our baseline Brent oil price assumption of USD42/bbl in
2016 and USD45/bbl
in 2017, we expect a fiscal deficit of around KD1bn (3% of GDP)
in FY16/17.
According to the government's reporting convention, our forecast
deficit would
be KD7.4bn, which roughly corresponds to financing needs, as the
government does
not intend to tap the RFFG. The government's own headline budget
deficit figure
is KD9.7bn for FY16/17, based on an oil price assumption of
USD35/bbl.
The most visible elements of Kuwait's reform agenda are the
increase in fuel
prices from 1 September this year and in electricity tariffs for
non-Kuwaitis,
second residences, and commercial consumers starting around
August 2017. The
government is aiming for these increases to ultimately net as
much as KD960m. In
FY15/16, the Ministry of Finance also began a concerted effort
to restrain
spending across the central government and attached entities,
which it targets
full-year fiscal impact of up to KD1.2bn. In FY16/17 and
FY17/18, it plans to
rationalise the pricing of government services, which could
yield around KD300m
per year.
We assume that fiscal measures will be implemented only partly
and that some of
the gains will be offset by growing expenditure. Execution risks
are also high
for other proposed reforms, such as privatisation and increased
usage of
public-private-partnerships, as they could prove to be complex
and politically
contentious.
Opposition by the parliament to the government's reforms has
triggered its
dissolution by the Emir on October 16, shortly before it was due
to begin its
last legislative session. New elections are scheduled for 26
November. The next
parliament will be less government-friendly than the outgoing
one, since much of
the opposition boycotted the 2013 election but have announced
their intention to
participate in the coming polls. If the next parliament and the
government are
unable to cooperate, Kuwait could return to the kind of
uncertainty that it saw
in 2011-2013, which saw three parliamentary dissolutions and
popular protests.
This could reverse Kuwait's recent progress on the country's
development
programme and on economic reform.
The low oil price environment has not yet meaningfully dented
economic sentiment
and activity, but this may change as the utility price increases
feed through to
inflation in 2017-2018. We expect GDP growth of 3.2% in 2016,
supported by
strong growth in oil production, government capital spending,
and private
credit. Banks remain highly capitalised, liquid, and profitable
and would be
well-placed to cope with any foreseeable deterioration in their
loan portfolios.
The combination of robust domestic demand growth and low export
revenues is
expected to lead to Kuwait's first-ever current account deficit
in 2016.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Kuwait a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could individually or collectively lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Sustained low oil prices that erode fiscal and external
buffers.
- Spill-over from a regional shock that impacts economic, social
or political
stability.
- Adverse domestic political developments that are significantly
more severe
than the 2012 protests.
The main factors that could individually or collectively lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Improvement in structural factors such as reduction in oil
dependence, and a
strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We forecast that Brent crude will average USD42/bbl in 2016,
USD45/bbl in 2017
and USD55/bbl in 2018.
