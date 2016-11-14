(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of OJSC LSR Group at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating of the outstanding bond issues at 'B'. The affirmation of the ratings reflects the company's solid performance in the Russian real estate market and stable operational dynamics. Although the Russian macroeconomic environment is challenging, the property market is improving as the Central Bank's lower refinancing rate drives the mortgage volumes to historical levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS Mortgage Market Stabilising The macroeconomic environment in Russia continues to be challenging highlighted by the bankruptcy of major Russian real estate player (SU-155), which was hard hit by the economic downturn due to its high leverage and inability to cover working capital outflows. Fitch expects mortgage market volumes to be below the peak levels of 2014, although the Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates has stabilised the market as the number of mortgage approvals is rising. Fitch expects the Russian government's subsidy of the mortgage interest rates to be extended into 2017, which is likely to support volumes. LSR Can Weather Cycle Macroeconomic risks are somewhat mitigated by LSR's position in Russia's key markets of St. Petersburg and Moscow along with financial flexibility as evidenced by its ability to cut dividend distributions. LSR's resilience to the adverse market conditions has improved since the 2008/09 crisis due to its moderate debt level and minimal capex requirements. However, the extent of possible medium-term negative market pressure remains uncertain. Top-Five Developer in Russia LSR is one of the top-five real estate developers in the highly fragmented Russian residential construction market. The company is the leading homebuilder for high-end residential real estate, and is also one of the leading mass market real estate players in St. Petersburg and Moscow. LSR is also the leading building materials producer in north-western Russia. Increasing Geographical Diversification LSR's real estate portfolio is mainly located in the St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region (70% of the net sellable area and 60% of the market value). However, the geographical diversification has increased with the acquisition of the ZiL and Luchi projects of 2.5 million sq. m. of gross buildable area in Moscow in mid-2014. This should boost sales over 2017-2018 when the revenue from the presales of the Moscow projects begin to be realised. Fitch believes that these projects will significantly reduce LSR's high regional concentration over the medium term. Higher Leverage Expected Fitch expects LSR's EBITDA and FFO to remain solid over 2016-2019. However, the agency expects adverse market conditions and the development of the large ZIL project to result in large working capital outflows in 2016-2017 on the back of a lower-than-normal level of prepayments from customers. This could lead to an increase in the company's FFO net leverage to above 3.0x over 2016-2019 from the current 1.4x. Even at the higher level leverage would remain within our negative rating guideline of 4.0x. Integrated Business Model LSR's integrated building materials operations contributed 19% of revenue and 21% of EBITDA in 2015, a decrease from 23% and 29%, respectively, a year earlier. Vertical integration supports the ratings due to better input cost control and exposure to the less volatile infrastructure construction, which in turn is supported by the government. Fitch expects the share of building materials to decrease further as the company has sold its cement business. Operating Environment Discount Fitch applies a one-notch discount for the company's exposure to the Russian operating environment from the standalone rating level of the company of 'B+'. DERIVATION SUMMARY LSR's ratings incorporate industry cyclicality and capital intensity, high execution risk should the company develop too many projects simultaneously, lack of medium-term certainty over project development, and higher-than-average risks associated with the Russian business environment and jurisdiction. This is partly mitigated by LSR's relatively low leverage (FFO net-adjusted leverage of 1.4x in FY15) as well as increasing geographical diversification. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer Include - 10%-15% cut of prepayments received by the company from the normal rate - 5%-10% drop of prices in building materials and real estate - Average annual capex of RUB2.2bn in 2016-2019 - Average cost of new borrowings of 15% vs current 12% - Dividend pay-out at 80% of net profit RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That Could Lead to Positive Rating Action Include - Improved visibility on the short-term direction of the Russian real estate market environment over the next 12 months. - Sustainable improvement in the financial metrics leading to EBIT margin above 15%. - FFO-adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 3x. - Positive FCF generation on a sustained basis. Future Developments That Could Lead to Negative Rating Action Include: - Market deterioration leading to EBIT margin below 10% and/or worsened liquidity. - FFO-adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 4x. LIQUIDITY Overall, the liquidity position is satisfactory in our view, with short-term debt standing at RUB12.4bn at 31 August 2016, while the company's cash position stood at RUB19bn. This, coupled with available undrawn credit facilities of RUB21.4bn from VTB, Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, should be sufficient to cover immediate liquidity. We note that the company does not pay commitment fees for the undrawn credit facilities, which is a common practice in Russia. The company is not exposed to FX risk, as all of the debt is raised in roubles. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable -Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4' Contact: Principal Analyst Alexey Evstratenkov Analyst +44 20 3530 1089 Supervisory Analyst Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet Associate Director +44 20 3 530 1606 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3 530 1244 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 11, November, 2016. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: - Fitch adjusts the company's cash position for the intra-year working capital swings. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. 