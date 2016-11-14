(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Danish Covered Bond Programmes - Rating Action Report here LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of five Danish covered bond programmes, following the implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016. The rating actions are as follows: -Realkredit Danmark's (Realkredit) Capital Centre S mortgage covered bonds affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable Outlook -Realkredit's Capital Centre T mortgage covered bonds affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive. -Danske Bank's (Danske) combined mortgage covered bonds affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable Outlook -Danske's domestic mortgage covered bonds affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable Outlook -Danske's international mortgage covered bonds affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable Outlook Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift The covered bonds issued by Danish commercial banks are eligible for a maximum IDR uplift of two notches given their exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario, Fitch's assessment that resolution of the issuer will not result in the direct enforcement of recourse against the cover pool and the low risk of undercollateralisation at the point of resolution (see Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis of the Risk of Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds - Excel file). The three programmes of Danske (combined, domestic and international) have been assigned a two-notch IDR uplift, as this bank's Long-Term IDR is driven by Viability Rating, Realkredit Capital Centre S and T programmes have been assigned a zero-notch IDR uplift, as Realkredit is a specialised mortgage lender not operationally integrated into a parent bank and the bail-in tool is not applicable to specialised mortgage banks in Denmark. Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) Fitch has assigned a PCU of five, instead of six, notches to Danske's programmes for the mortgage covered bonds' 12-month principal maturity extension and three-month protection for interest payment. This is due to the lack of formal provisions to find a refinancing solution without delay in the event of a maturity extension. Realkredit Capital Centre S's mortgage covered bonds have been assigned a PCU of six notches based on the programme's liquidity provision, which Fitch has assessed as equivalent to at least 12-month principal protection. Ninety-four per cent of the bonds have a pass-through amortisation profile while the remaining 6% are hard-bullet, whose redemptions are covered by substitute liquid assets for at least 12 months. The six notches also reflect the government bonds (Danish and French bonds rated respectively AAA and AA) held for overcollateralisation (OC) to cover at least three months of interest payment. Realkredit Capital Centre T's covered bonds have been assigned a PCU of three notches based on the programme's liquidity provision, which Fitch has assessed as equivalent to a six months protection. Sixty-four per cent of the outstanding bonds were issued after March 2014 and thus have an extendible maturity feature that mitigates refinancing risk. As the remaining hard bullet bonds (36%) mature over time, the programme's refinancing risk decreases. The cover pool includes liquid assets that are external to the issuer group and are adequate to provide protection against principal payment interruption risk for six months. Recovery Uplift Danske's mortgage covered bonds have been assigned a one-notch recovery uplift, down from two notches previously for domestic and international programmes, and unchanged for Danske combined programme, due to the programmes' material exposure to recoveries denominated in a different currency than the covered bonds. For Danske's domestic programme, the cover assets are denominated in DKK while the covered bonds are issued in DKK (56%), in EUR (33%), in CHF (6%) and in NOK (5%). For Danske's combined programme, the cover assets are denominated in SEK and NOK while the covered bonds are issued in EUR (67%), in SEK (17%) and in DKK (16%). For Danske's international programme, the cover assets are denominated in SEK and NOK while the covered bonds have are issued in EUR (82%), in NOK (11%), in CHF (4%) and in GBP (3%). For all three Danske programmes, the covered bonds are swapped into the currencies of the assets up to their extended maturity date; however, cash flows from longer-dated assets are not hedged in a recovery given default scenario. Realkredit Capital Centres S's and T's mortgage covered bonds have been assigned a one-notch recovery uplift, reflecting good recovery prospects from the cover pool in the event of a covered bond default. However, the OC Fitch relies upon in its analysis is not sufficient to offset the stressed credit loss in the covered bond rating scenario to achieve the previous two-notch recovery uplift. Breakeven OC for Ratings The breakeven OC for the ratings of Danske's combined and domestic programmes have remained stable. For the combined programme, the updated breakeven OC is related to the same tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of 'AA+' as at the last rating action. For Danske's domestic programme, Fitch-tested rating on a PD basis has changed to 'AA+' from 'AA' but the impact on the breakeven OC was offset by a reduction of the cushion applied on the modelled asset margin. The breakeven OC for the rating of Danske's international programme has increased to 10.5% from 10.0% due to the recovery uplift reduction to one from two notches, and a subsequent change in the tested rating on a PD basis to 'AA+' from 'AA' . The breakeven OC for the rating of Realkredit Capital Centre T's programme has increased to 9.0% from 8.0% due to the recovery uplift reduction to one from two notches, and a subsequent change to the tested rating on a PD basis to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The breakeven OC for the rating of Realkredit Capital Centre S's programme has decreased to 6.5% from 7.5% as maturity mismatches have narrowed. The impact on Capital Centre S is more positive than on Capital Centre T as the tested rating on a PD basis (AA+) has not changed for Capital Centre S. A summary of rating steps for the programmes mentioned in this commentary can be found in the excel file "Danish Covered Bond Programmes - Rating Action Report" dated 14 November 2016 which can be accessed in the link above. KEY RATING DRIVERS Realkredit Capital Centre S Covered Bonds The mortgage covered bonds of Realkredit (A/Stable/F1) Capital Centre S are rated 'AAA'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This is based on a newly assigned IDR uplift of zero notches, a newly assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one notch. The OC of 8.4% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 6.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on Realkredit's Long-Term IDR and the significant buffer against a downgrade due to different uplift factors above the bank's IDR. Realkredit Capital Centre T Covered Bonds The mortgage covered bonds of Realkredit (A/Stable/F1) Capital Centre T are rated 'AA+'/Stable, four notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This is based on a newly assigned IDR uplift of zero notches, a newly assigned PCU of three notches and a recovery uplift of one notch. The OC of 8.3% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides less protection than the breakeven OC of 9.0% for a 'AA+' rating. However, Realkredit committed to increase the nominal OC in Capital Centre T to at least 9.0% within a month. The breakeven OC corresponds to a 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on Realkredit's Long-Term IDR. The outlook on the rating was revised to Stable from Positive given that the rating is currently constrained by the relied-upon OC. Danske Banks's Combined Covered Bonds The combined mortgage covered bonds of Danske (A/Stable/F1) are rated 'AAA'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This is based on a newly assigned IDR uplift of two notches, a newly assigned PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of one notch. The OC of 25.9% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 23.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on Danske's Long-Term IDR and the significant buffer against a downgrade due to different uplift factors above the bank's IDR. Danske Banks's Domestic Covered Bonds The domestic mortgage covered bonds of Danske are rated 'AAA'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This is based on a newly assigned IDR uplift of two notches, a newly assigned PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of one notch. The OC of 12.9% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 10.0% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on Danske's Long-Term IDR and the significant buffer against a downgrade due to different uplift factors above the bank's IDR. Danske Banks's International Covered Bonds The international mortgage covered bonds of Danske are rated 'AAA'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR. This is based on a newly assigned IDR uplift of two notches, a newly assigned PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of one notch. The OC of 12.5% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 10.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects that on Danske's Long-Term IDR and the significant buffer against a downgrade due to different uplift factors above the bank's IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES Realkredit Danmark Capital Centre S Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of Realkredit Capital Centre S's mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by three notches to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the relied upon overcollateralisation (OC), which is the lowest level of OC over the last 12 months, decreases below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 6.5%. Should the OC decrease to the legal minimum, the covered bonds would be downgraded to 'A+'. Realkredit Danmark Capital Centre T Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AA+' rating of Realkredit Capital Centre T's mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by one notch to 'A-' or below, or if the relied upon OC decreases below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC of 9.0%. Should the OC decrease to the legal minimum, the covered bonds would be downgraded to 'A+'. The programme could be upgraded to 'AAA' if the hard bullet bonds decrease significantly, so that eligible liquid assets would cover refinancing risk on a nine-months rolling basis, or if the OC relied upon by Fitch increases. Danske Bank Combined Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of Danske's combined mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by four notches to 'BBB-' or below, or if the relied upon OC, which is the lowest level of OC over the last 12 months, decreases below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC of 23.5%. Should the OC decrease to the legal minimum, the covered bonds would be downgraded to 'AA'. Danske Bank Domestic Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of Danske's domestic mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by four notches to 'BBB-' or below, or if the relied upon OC, which is the lowest level of OC over the last 12 months, decreases below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC of 10.0%. Should the OC decrease to the legal minimum, the covered bonds would be downgraded to 'AA'. Danske Bank International Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of Danske's international mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by four notches to 'BBB-' or below, or if the relied upon OC, which is the lowest level of OC over the last 12 months, decreases below Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC of 10.5%. Should the OC decrease to the legal minimum, the covered bonds would be downgraded to 'AA'. Fitch's breakeven OC for a given covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Anne-France Chane Analyst +44 20 3530 1491 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Andrea Gallina Analyst +44 20 3530 1251 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 29 9140 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Criteria Addendum: Denmark - Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 11 Dec 2015) here Criteria Addendum: Norway - Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 31 Mar 2016) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) (pub. 10 Oct 2016) here Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds (pub. 10 Dec 2015) here EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2016) here Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel File (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014738 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001