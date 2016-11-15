(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the 'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for Markel Corporation's (NYSE:
MKL) principal
property and casualty insurance (P/C) subsidiaries.
Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings for MKL:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects MKL's very strong balance sheet
profile, and its strong
business and operating risk profile.
GAAP operating EBIT coverage improved to 6.4x for 2015 and was
5.4x for the
first nine months of 2016. The combined ratio of 88.8% in 2015
improved from
95.4% in 2014 and was 92.9% for the first nine months of 2016,
with no reported
catastrophe losses since 2013. Barring catastrophe losses, Fitch
believes MKL's
improved margins are sustainable as expense synergies and the
company's
specialty market expertise are being incorporated into the
larger business
platform.
MKL's reserving practices contribute to both balance sheet
strength and earnings
quality. MKL posted cumulative reserve redundancies in each of
the last 12
years. Favorable prior-year development continues to exceed
industry trends,
trimming 11.7 points, 16.4 points and 11.3 points respectively,
from the
combined ratio for nine months 2016, and full years 2015 and
2014, respectively.
The prior year development for 2016 was less favourable than
2015 primarily
because of the impact of asbestos and environmental retroactive
reinsurance
transactions completed in 2015.
Consolidated GAAP operating leverage and net leverage were 0.49x
and 1.99x,
respectively, at Sept. 30, 2016. The score for U.S. subsidiaries
on Fitch's
Prism capital model was 'Strong' at year-end 2015. UK and
Bermuda operating
company capital adequacy is consistent with the U.S.
Fitch believes MKL is maintaining pricing and underwriting
discipline in a more
competitive P/C pricing environment, as evidenced by an almost
3% decline in net
premium volume for 2015, from the prior year. Reinsurance net
premium volume
declined due to MKL's decision to exit UK motor reinsurance and
materially scale
back its quota share percentage on U.S. non-standard auto
reinsurance. For the
first nine months of 2016, net premium volume increased 4.6%,
with modestly
declining premium in international insurance and increases in
U.S. insurance and
reinsurance.
Common shareholders' equity grew almost 9% in the first nine
months of 2016 to
$8.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2016. Contributing to the growth were
net income as
well as higher unrealized gains on fixed maturities as well as
equity
investments, for which MKL has a higher than average allocation.
MKL's financial leverage ratio (FLR) was 23.1% at Sept. 30,
2016. Debt servicing
capabilities are augmented by holding company cash and liquid
assets that cover
projected 2016 debt service by more than 12x. Operating company
maximum dividend
capacity is solid and share repurchase activity has been
minimal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of MKL's
ratings include very
strong operating performance with a combined ratio consistently
below 95%, GAAP
operating EBIT coverage consistently at or above 10x,
maintenance of GAAP net
leverage below 2.5x, FLR maintained below 20% and further
increases in operating
scale.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of MKL's
ratings include an
operating EBIT coverage ratio sustained at 5.0x or below, any
unexpected adverse
developments from recent acquisitions, including a goodwill
write down or a
material deterioration in underwriting performance, and a
decline in operating
company surplus or shareholders' equity of 20% or greater.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Markel Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2019 at 'BBB+';
--5.35% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB+';
--4.9% senior notes due July 1, 2022 at 'BBB+';
--3.625% senior notes due March 30, 2023 at 'BBB+';
--7.35% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+';
--5% senior notes due March 30, 2043 at 'BBB+';
--5% senior notes due April 5, 2046 'BBB+'.
Alterra Capital Holdings Limited
--IDR at 'A-'.
Alterra Finance LLC
--IDR at 'A-';
--6.25% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2020 at 'BBB+'.
Alterra USA Holdings Limited
--IDR at 'A-';
--7.2% notes due April 14, 2017 at 'BBB+'.
Alterra America Insurance Company
Associated International Insurance Co.
Essentia Insurance Company
Evanston Insurance Company
Markel American Insurance Company
Markel Bermuda Limited
Markel Global Reinsurance Company
Markel Insurance Company
Markel International Insurance Company Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Tertiary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Director
+44-203-530-1654
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014809
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001