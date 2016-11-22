(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, November 22 (Fitch) The
demonetisation of
large-denomination bank notes has caused short-term disruption
in India's
economy. The move has the potential to raise government revenue
and encourage
bank lending, but Fitch Ratings believes the positive effects
are unlikely to be
strong and sufficiently enduring to support credit profiles.
The withdrawal of bank notes - that account for 86% of the value
of currency in
circulation - has created a cash crunch, and seems to be holding
back economic
activity. Consumers have not had the cash needed to complete
purchases, and
there have been reports of supply chains being disrupted and
farmers unable to
buy seeds and fertiliser for the sowing season. Time spent
queueing in banks is
also likely to have affected general productivity. The impact on
GDP growth will
increase the longer the disruption continues, but we will
already need to revise
down our forecasts to reflect what will almost certainly be a
weak 4Q16.
The ultimate aim of the note withdrawal was to curb the use of
black money,
which is in line with the government's broader reform agenda.
The informal
sector is very large in India, accounting for over 20% of GDP
and 80% of
employment.
The move could boost government revenue to the extent that
demonetisation helps
to move economic activity from the informal to the formal
sector, as more
earnings would be declared. It is possible that this positive
effect would soon
outweigh the drag on revenue collection from lower short-term
GDP growth.
Government finances may also benefit from a proportion of
high-denomination
notes not being traded. This potentially significant amount
would be subtracted
from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) liabilities, and the
authorities would
have the option to transfer this windfall to the government.
India's sovereign credit profile would benefit from an
improvement in government
finances, which currently stand out as a major weakness.
However, there are
considerable uncertainties over the potential positive effects.
Most
importantly, demonetisation is a one-off event. People that
operate in the
informal sector will still be able to use the new
high-denomination bills and
other options (like gold) to store their wealth. There are no
new incentives for
people to avoid cash transactions. The informal sector could
soon go back to
business as usual.
There are similar uncertainties over the impact on the banking
sector. Some
banks have already reported large increases in deposits since
demonetisation
began. A surge in low-cost funding may remove a constraint on
banks that
prevented lending rates from keeping pace with the RBI's policy
rate cuts in
recent years. Reduced lending rates could encourage stronger
credit growth,
supporting the economy. Lower debt-servicing costs might also
speed the
resolution of banks' asset-quality problems.
However, demonetisation could also affect the ability of
borrowers in sectors
that rely on cash transactions to service their loans, with
negative effects on
bank asset quality, which is why the RBI has temporarily allowed
banks to give
small borrowers more time to repay loans before classifying them
as
non-performing. Furthermore, the positive impact on funding
conditions will
depend on deposits remaining in banks beyond the next few
months. There is
nothing to prevent them being withdrawn again. Finally, there
are other factors
holding back lending, most notably the under-capitalisation of
state-owned banks
and weak investment demand. Fitch today reaffirmed our negative
outlook on
India's banking sector - notwithstanding the effects of
demonetisation - which
reflects the fragile standalone position of state banks and the
risks to their
viability ratings in the absence of larger capital injections.
The report "2017 Outlook: Indian Banks" is available on
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link above.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
