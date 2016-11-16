(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Business Models of European
G-SIBs
here
LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Large European banks' ability to
modernise their
banking platforms and improve digital services will be critical
to remaining
competitive in the long term, Fitch Ratings says.
But the cost of these new systems is high and comes at a time
when record low
interest rates are weighing heavily on earnings and burdensome
regulatory
changes are eating up time and resources. Banks that take too
long, or which
cannot afford to invest on a continuing basis, may see their
franchise fall
behind.
Banks are investing to ensure their support systems are
compatible with their
product offerings so they can service clients' needs as
seamlessly as possible.
This is part of a wider shift from product-focused to
client-focused business
models, which we believe perform better over time. They are also
responding to
smaller, digitally focused challenger banks.
These challenger banks have shown some success in retail banking
niches, but we
believe economies of scale should give Europe's large banks an
advantage once
they have successfully updated their infrastructure. The costs
of compliance,
credit risk management, and regulatory systems and staff will
weigh particularly
heavily on challenger banks as they develop. Small retail banks,
like their
larger rivals, also need to invest to address the threats of
digitalisation,
such as cybercrime, which we see as one of the greatest risks
facing banks and
one of the hardest to control.
As banks plan these investments, they are also having to adapt
their business
models to cope with a lower-for-longer interest-rate environment
and regulations
that are heightening capital and liquidity needs and, in some
cases, driving
changes to their legal structures.
The clearest impact of low rates is in traditional retail
banking, where even
interest-free deposits are no longer attractive and very low
interest rates on
mortgage loans are hurting net interest margins. Low rates are
also making it
harder for Europe's banks to generate revenue from corporate
lending and
fixed-income products as investment demand is very low. Wealth
management
operations are feeling pressure due to the disappearance of
risk-free returns on
client deposits and a reduction in client activity.
The ability to adapt business models to meet these challenges
can be critical
for ratings. Over the past year we have downgraded Credit Suisse
Group and
Deutsche Bank based on our view that their capital
markets-focused business
models have become less resilient to changes in regulation and
their business
environment, especially as the banks are undergoing costs of
implementing
turnaround strategies, in Deutsche Bank's case including
substantial IT spend.
Successful execution of the strategies introduced by new chief
executives of
both banks in 2015 depends on building up stronger core client
franchises. For
Deutsche Bank, this is primarily with European corporates, for
Credit Suisse it
is largely with Asian high-net-worth individuals.
For more information on how business models are factored into
our ratings, see
the report "Business Models of European G-SIBs" published today
and available
from www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director, co-head Financial Institutions EMEA
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
