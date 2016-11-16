(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based GKN Holdings plc's (GKN) Outlook to Stable from Positive while affirming the auto supplier's Long- Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook change reflects Fitch's view that GKN is unlikely to achieve the previously envisaged improvement in its margins, especially the free cash flow (FCF) margin, which was one ofjavascript:togglePRTab(6); confirmation(); the key metrics identified for an upgrade. The company has not met, and is unlikely to meet, in the short- to medium-term, two of the three upgrade guidelines (FCF and EBIT margin), although the overall financial profile remains strong for the 'BBB-' rating. While GKN's liquidity and capital structure are both firmly within the expectations of a 'BBB' rating, these factors are not sufficient to offset the cash flows which, while stable, are commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating and in line with similarly rated peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Margins and Cash Flows GKN's financial results for the past two years have been broadly commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating. Funds from operations (FFO) margin was stable at 9.7% for the last 12 months (LTM) to 30 June 2016, compared with 9.5% in 2015 and 9.9% in 2014, due to tight cost management, the benefits of previous restructuring and an improved product mix. Fitch expects the FFO margin to remain between 9% and 10% in the short- to medium-term. The EBIT margin has been, and is expected to remain, stable. For the LTM to 30 June 2016, it was at 7%, compared with 7.3% in 2015 and 7.7% in 2014 and our upgrade guideline of above 9%. GKN's FCF margin, at 1.7% for the LTM to June 2016, is expected to remain between 1% and 2% over the coming years, largely as a result of expansionary capital expenditure and working capital outflows, slightly below our positive rating trigger of a minimum 2%. Robust Capital Structure The capital structure is in line with a 'BBB' rating. At end-1H16 gross leverage, at 1.7x, was below the 2x upgrade guideline, and Fitch expects it to remain below this level for the next three to four years. Debt levels are expected to fall in 2017 from the proceeds of the Stromag disposal (expected to close in 1Q17 for around GBP177m), which Fitch views positively. GKN also has sound liquidity, with high cash balances, ample committed credit lines and positive FCF. Net working capital has been fairly stable in recent years, and is unlikely to change materially in the short- to medium- term. Leading Market Positions GKN is the world's leading manufacturer by sales of driveline systems and sintered metals for precision components. It also has strong positions in aerospace equipment manufacturing, which has been strengthened by the recent Fokker Technologies acquisition. Fitch views positively GKN's continuing diversification into aerospace as it is a more stable and higher-margin segment relative to auto supply. M&A not a Rating Factor Recent M&A activity has not impacted the ratings negatively and we do not believe that any future acquisitions will either. We believe that any larger M&A activity is likely to include equity-raising, as was the case with Fokker and the previous large acquisition - Volvo Aerospace - in 2012, in order not to strain the capital structure. GKN has spent approximately GBP1.5bn on four acquisitions since 2011, the most recent of which was the GBP450m purchase of Fokker Technologies Group BV in 4Q15. Previous acquisitions at GKN have usually been followed by a period of integration and consolidation; so while we do not expect any significant M&A activity in the short term, further mid-scale acquisitions cannot be ruled out. DERIVATION SUMMARY GKN Holding's 'BBB-' rating is adequately positioned against peers in the auto and aerospace supply sectors. A well-diversified business profile, coupled with a capital structure and liquidity position, which is strong relative to peers such as Metalsa and MTU Aero Engines, is slightly offset by earnings margins and FCF generation which is somewhat weaker than peers such as Delphi. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Low single-digit organic revenue growth -Product mix and cost structure improvements largely offsetting pricing pressure leading to flat earnings margins -Capex at 5% of revenue - -No large scale M&A, which is treated as event risk if it materialises RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: a minimum FCF of 2% of revenues (2015: 1.1%; 2016E: 1.7%), FFO gross leverage comfortably below 2x (2015: 2.0x; 2016E: 1.7x), EBIT margin above 9% (2015: 7.3%; 2016E: 7.3%), all on a sustained basis. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: FFO gross leverage increases above 2.5x, FCF is negative, EBIT margin is below 7% and large debt-funded acquisitions or aggressive shareholder returns weaken the company's financial flexibility. In addition to its reported GBP227m of cash and short-term deposits at end-1H16, GKN has committed long-term banking facilities of GBP800m maturing in 2019. Expected positive FCF generation will allow the company to improve leverage, which are already strong for the rating. GKN has limited debt maturities in the next two years, and maintains good access to the capital markets. For the purpose of liquidity analysis, Fitch assumes that GBP69m of reported cash is not readily available for debt repayment. Fitch assumes that GBP60m is needed for day-to-day operational needs, on top of the GBP9m held by the group's captive insurance company. 