(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telecom Namibia Limited's (TN) Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Negative. The affirmation is supported by the recovery of operating EBITDA in the financial year ending September 2015 (FY15), which we forecast to be sustained for FY16. The government's support for TN's eight-point turnaround strategy along with the government's expected appointment of a new board of directors and managing director further support the affirmation. KEY RATING DRIVERS KEY RATING DRIVERS State Support Under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology and in line with other Fitch rated state-owned Namibian entities, TN is rated on a top-down basis from the rating of its 100% shareholder, the Namibian government (BBB-/Negative). TN has strong operational and strategic links with the Namibian government. This is evident by: an NAD400m equity injection in FY15; TN's ownership links with West African Cable System's (WACS) sub-sea cable landing rights; potential transfer of property from Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings Limited (NPTH) to TN in FY17/FY18; and important network links to local government departments, schools and hospitals. However, the legal links are limited with no sovereign-guaranteed debt. TN previously benefited from a sovereign guarantee for a European Investment Bank loan, which was repaid in FY14. Standalone Rating TN's standalone rating is 'B-', mainly because of its weak liquidity position. TN needs to refinance a significant portion of its debt in FY17. We believe with government support, this is likely to happen. Turnaround Strategy TN has announced an eight-point turnaround strategy, which is focused on improving cash flow, reducing debt and improving coverage and customer service while stabilising the billing platform. Key will be the focus on its fixed-line network and fibre backbone based on the strengths and increasing the utilisation of the WACS cable. Data to Drive Growth We expect the bulk of revenue growth to come from TN's fixed-data services, supported by its fibre backbone. TN's fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) strategy will not be the key driver for growth. Fitch believes this will not result in significant revenue uplift as TN has a weaker mobile coverage than rival Mobile Telecommunications Ltd, the leading mobile operator in Namibia. Stable EBITDA Margins The refocused strategy represents a turnaround for TN as revenue grows and costs are cut. We estimate a stable EBITDA margin of around 16% for FY16 and FY17. TN returned to marginal positive free cash flow in FY15; we expect this to be sustained in FY16 and FY17. Short-Term Debt Level High The company's weak liquidity position constrains its standalone profile. At FYE15, about 60% of TN's debt was short term - even after an NAD400m equity injection in FY15 from its parent was used to repay debt. Management has said it may enter into negotiations with its financing partners to convert short-term facilities to a term loan. If successful, this could take the form of a syndicated loan, structured to allow an early bullet payment from the planned sale of a 10.5% equity stake in Neotel (Pty) Ltd. ZTE Increases Accounts Payable Accounts payable increased by NAD323m in 2014 as a result of growing payables to ZTE Corporation, the Chinese telecommunications equipment company. This resulted in NAD344m positive working capital change at FYE14. TN has entered into payment arrangement with ZTE and we expect a cumulative working capital outflow of about NAD350m in 2016-2019. Delayed Rent Payments to NPTH The unpaid rent to NPTH increased by 63% to NAD134m in FYE15. Fitch expects TN to continue delaying payments, which should have the positive effect of improving cash flow. The increasing liability to NPTH provides an additional element of parent support. Fitch expects NPTH will be willing to continue accepting non-payment until about 20 'free hold' properties are transferred to TN as part of the government's plan to simplify TN's ownership structure. These properties could be used as security to term out the existing short-term debt and provide short-term committed facilities. The transfer of properties to TN has not been considered in the rating case as we have no clear guidance on the timing. We do not expect further equity injections from the government in our rating case. DERIVATION SUMMARY TN has a weaker business and financial risk profile than other state-owned companies in Namibia rated by Fitch. The ratings for TN reflect the company's operational challenges, single geographical concentration, and limited mobile market share, which are balanced against tangible state support, strength of its fibre backbone network and monopoly fixed-line operator. Fitch views TN stand-alone profile versus its international and regional incumbent peer group as weaker. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer Include: - Fixed-voice revenue to decline by an average of 4% annually from FY16 to FY19. - IP and other data services to drive revenue growth as the low level of penetration for data services in Namibia places TN in a competitive position given the strength of its fibre backbone network. - Capex is assumed at an average of 9% of revenue from FY16 to FY19. - NAD400m expected to be refinanced in FY17. - Possible proceeds from the sale of TN's Neotel stake are not included in the rating case. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Positive action on Namibia's sovereign rating, providing that the strength of parent subsidiary linkage does not weaken. - Significant, tangible government support, which could narrow the two-notch differential between TN's ratings and the sovereign's. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Deteriorating of TN's operating profile over the next 12-18 months, particularly any weakness in fixed revenue and signs of margin pressure. - A weakening of financial profile as evidenced by higher FFO-adjusted net leverage sustainably above 4.5x, or negative free cash flow, without tangible indications of financial support from the government. - Downward pressure on the Namibian sovereign rating and/or a reduction in the 100% ownership of TN by the government. Namibia Rating Sensitivities Future Developments That Could Result in a Downgrade Include: - A failure to narrow the fiscal deficit leading to continued rise in the government debt/GDP ratio. - Failure to narrow the current account deficit or significant drawdown in international reserves. - Deterioration in economic growth, for example, due to a worsening of the business environment. Future Developments That Could Result in the Outlook Being Revised to Stable Include: - A narrowing of the budget deficit consistent with a stabilisation of the government debt/GDP ratio. - A marked improvement in the current account balance and increase in foreign exchange reserves. LIQUIDITY Weak Liquidity Expected: As of 30 September 2015 (FYE15), TN held aggregate liquidity of NAD114m, comprising NAD28m of cash and cash equivalents and NAD86m of committed, undrawn bank facilities. This compares with short-term debt maturities of NAD73m due by FYE16 - we understand that this debt was repaid. TN's total debt at FYE15 was NAD546m, which includes NAD330m due in FY17. We expect the amount due in FY17 to be refinanced. Management expect to improve the company's liquidity position by reducing operational expenses and capex, and optimising working capital. Contact: Principal Analyst Richard Barrow Director +44 20 3530 1256 Supervisory Analyst Yeshvir Singh Associate Director +44 20 3530 1810 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 