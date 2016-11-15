(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for
Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings for Alleghany's wholly owned
subsidiary,
Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. (Transatlantic) as follows:
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
for Transatlantic's property/casualty reinsurance subsidiaries
and the 'A' IFS
rating for RSUI Group, Inc.'s (RSUI) property/casualty insurance
subsidiaries.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Alleghany's ratings reflects the
company's strong
earnings, conservative capitalization, modest financial
leverage, strong fixed
charge coverage, and favorable financial flexibility. These
positive factors are
partially offset by exposure to possible adverse reserve
development due to the
relatively large portion of loss reserves related to casualty
lines as well as
Fitch's negative sector outlook on global reinsurance.
Alleghany posted net income of $387 million through the first
nine months of
2016, compared with $404 million in the first nine months of
2015. These results
are driven by solid underwriting performance in both its
reinsurance and
insurance segments, with manageable catastrophe losses and
favorable loss
reserve development at Transatlantic and RSUI.
Alleghany reported a nine-month 2016 consolidated combined ratio
of 92%, which
included 4.3 points for catastrophe losses and 7.1 points of
favorable reserve
development. This is up from 89.3% for the first nine months of
2015, which
included lower catastrophe losses of 1.7 points and reduced
favorable reserve
development of 4.8 points. Alleghany continues to report
reasonable underlying
run-rate accident-year combined ratios normalized for average
catastrophes in
the mid-90s.
Transatlantic posted a combined ratio of 93.9% for the first
nine months of
2016, which included 4.1 points of catastrophe losses and 7.4
points of reserve
releases. RSUI's nine-month 2016 combined ratio of 79.4%
included catastrophe
losses of 6.6 points and a prior year reserve release benefit of
7.1 points.
Notably, Transatlantic's net premiums written (NPW) increased a
sizable 26% in
the first nine months of 2016 driven by a large whole account
quota share treaty
with Farmers Insurance entered into in the fourth quarter of
2015.
Transatlantic recently entered into a five-year agreement with
General
Reinsurance Corporation (GenRe) under which Transatlantic acts
as the exclusive
underwriting manager on behalf of GenRe for U.S. and Canadian
broker market
treaty reinsurance business written on and after Aug. 1, 2016.
This partnership
favorably expands Transatlantic's reinsurance business
opportunities and adds
fee income for managing the underwriting and liabilities, while
providing GenRe
broker reinsurance market access, which is beyond its
traditional direct-only
capacity.
Fitch believes Alleghany utilizes a reasonable amount of
operating leverage
comparable to (re)insurer peers, with statutory NPW to
policyholders' surplus in
2015 of approximately 0.6x in both its reinsurance operations
and insurance
operations. Total GAAP stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion at
Sept. 30, 2016 is
up 7% from $7.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2015. This growth is due to
continued net
income and an increase in unrealized gains on debt securities,
partially offset
by share repurchases and a slight decrease in unrealized
investment gains on
equity securities.
Alleghany's financial leverage ratio was reasonable for the
rating category at
14.9% as of Sept. 30, 2016, down slightly from 15.5% at Dec. 31,
2015 due to
strong shareholders' equity growth. Operating earnings-based
interest coverage
was a strong 8.7x in the first nine months of 2016 and 8.4x in
full-year 2015.
Fitch expects Alleghany to maintain coverage levels of at least
7x.
Alleghany maintained a beneficial amount of holding company cash
and marketable
securities of $948.7 million at Sept. 30, 2016. Fitch believes
this resource
provides the company an additional cushion in meeting potential
operating
subsidiary company cash flow shortages and liquidity to service
its debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
significant adverse
loss reserve development; movement to materially below-average
underwriting or
operating performance; sizable deterioration in subsidiary
capitalization that
caused net written premiums-to-surplus to exceed 1.0x for
reinsurance operations
and 1.2x for insurance operations; financial leverage maintained
above 25%;
run-rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred
dividend coverage of
less than 7x; significant acquisitions that reduce the company's
financial
flexibility; and a substantial decline in the holding company's
cash position.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include
continued favorable
underwriting results in line with higher rated property/casualty
(P/C)
(re)insurer peers and enhanced competitive positioning into a
larger market
position and size/scale while maintaining strong profitability
with low earnings
volatility. In addition, the ratings of its subsidiary, RSUI,
could be upgraded
should Fitch consider the ratings core relative to Transatlantic
and apply a
single group IFS rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Alleghany Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--$300 million 5.625% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$400 million 4.95% senior notes due June 27, 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 4.9% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2044 at 'BBB+'.
Transatlantic Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--$350 million 8% senior notes due Nov. 30, 2039 at 'BBB+'.
Transatlantic Reinsurance Company
Fair American Insurance and Reinsurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
RSUI Indemnity Company
Covington Specialty Insurance Company
Landmark American Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
