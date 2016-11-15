(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Bank of
Bahrain's (NBB) and BBK B.S.C.'s (BBK) Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Arab
Banking
Corporation's (ABC) at 'BBB-', Ahli United Bank B.S.C. (AUB) at
'BBB+' and Gulf
International Bank (GIB) at 'A-'.
The Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable except
GIB's which is
Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Long-Term IDRs of NBB and BBK are driven by their standalone
strength, as
reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs).
Their Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs)
reflect Fitch's
expectation of a moderate probability of support from the
Bahraini authorities,
if required. Our view of support is based on the banks' systemic
importance as
major retail and corporate banks in Bahrain, and the Bahraini
authorities' high
propensity to support domestic commercial banks, albeit with a
weakening ability
to do so.
The Bahraini government holds significant stakes in both banks -
32% at BBK and
via Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co (the investment arm of the
Government of
Bahrain) 44.2% in NBB - which is also a factor in Fitch's view
on sovereign
support.
Although the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) regulates all
licenced banks in
Bahrain, Fitch does not factor any Bahraini sovereign support in
the ratings of
the wholesale banks, GIB and ABC.
GIB's IDRs and SR are driven by Fitch's expectation of an
extremely high
probability of support from the bank's longstanding majority
shareholder, the
Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Negative; 97.2%
stake), despite the
bank being licenced and headquartered in Bahrain. Our view of
support is driven
by the bank's ownership and a demonstrated strong record of
support from the
shareholder, and is the main reason GIB's Long-Term IDR is
currently in line
with that of the smaller Saudi-domiciled banks.
The ratings of GIB are not constrained by the Bahrain Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+',
reflecting the bank's wholesale banking licence, its primarily
US dollar-based
balance sheet and offshore banking business with minimal
exposure to Bahrain
(both assets and liabilities), and our view that it would
therefore not be
subject to Bahraini convertibility risks.
ABC's Long-Term IDR is driven by the bank's standalone strength,
as reflected by
the VR. Its SR is driven by potential institutional support from
one of its
founding shareholders, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA).
Although the other
founding shareholder, the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), has
historically been
supportive of ABC, its ability to provide support and timeliness
of support
cannot be relied upon.
AUB's IDR and SR reflect the high probability of institutional
support from the
bank's core shareholder, the Public Institute for Social
Security (PIFSS), an
arm of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable), which holds an 18.7%
stake. The strong
links between PIFSS and AUB include PIFSS's strong interest as
shareholder in
both AUB and its Kuwaiti subsidiary (13% stake). However,
support from PIFSS is
constrained by Bahrain's Country Ceiling and the Stable Outlook
reflects that on
the Bahraini sovereign rating.
VR
The loan books of each of the Fitch-rated Bahraini banks have
different
geographic risk profiles as a result of their disparate business
models and
strategies. As wholesale banks, ABC and GIB have limited
exposure to Bahrain,
despite being headquartered there. The domestic retail banks,
BBK and NBB, are
more constrained by the local operating environment. AUB is
geographically
diversified, with significant operations in Kuwait and elsewhere
in the Middle
East and the UK, with Bahrain onshore operations contributing
only around 13% of
AUB's profit.
NBB's VR reflects the bank's solid capitalisation, although we
view the high
capital ratios as appropriate in the context of a weakening
operating
environment, lower risk-weighted assets due to high government
exposure and a
concentrated balance sheet. The rating also reflects the bank's
strong domestic
franchise, consistent and solid profitability, generally
adequate asset quality
despite a fairly high headline impaired loan ratio, and sound
liquidity.
It also factors in NBB's reliance on a small and competitive
domestic
environment and concentrations in both loans and deposits, which
although
comparing well with GCC peers, still give rise to event risk.
BBK's VR is supported by the bank's satisfactory and resilient
financial
performance, despite the weakening operating environment in
Bahrain. It has
maintained solid margins and consistent profitability through
its
well-established franchise. Funding and liquidity indicators
remain satisfactory
and are important rating drivers. Asset quality metrics are
sound.
However, the VR also reflects the bank's loan book
concentration, which while
well below the levels of peers still gives rise to event risk.
We also take into
account the bank's dependence on the undiversified Bahraini
market. In light of
the weakening operating environment, Fitch views capital as only
adequate,
despite capital-raising in 2Q16.
AUB's VR reflects the bank's diversified franchise, with
operations across the
GCC, specifically in Kuwait, sound asset quality despite
exposure to the
higher-risk Middle East/North Africa (MENA) markets, such as
Egypt, and solid
operating profitability. Risk appetite is conservative compared
with many peers
in the region and asset quality metrics are consistently sound
and compare well
with peers.
The VR also takes into account loan book concentrations, which
however is
somewhat mitigated at group level by geographic and sector
diversification. The
rating also reflects capitalisation ratios that although
adequate for the bank's
operations, are low compared with domestic and regional peers.
The VR of ABC factors in its geographic diversification; in
particular, its
Brazilian subsidiary, Banco ABC Brasil S.A. (BABC:
BB+/Negative/bb), which
remains a significant contributor to the group's overall
profitability despite a
weaker operating environment in Brazil. The Brazilian operation
provides the
bank with diversified earnings but could also expose it to
increasing risks
outside of its home market.
The rating also takes into account ABC's strong capitalisation,
while also
considering concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet
(with lending
concentrations significantly lower than those of peers; but high
funding
concentration) and exposure to volatile markets in the MENA
region. Liquidity is
sound, but should be viewed in light of the bank's concentrated
funding profile.
GIB's VR reflects the bank's sound asset quality, comfortable
liquidity and
solid capitalisation and a somewhat more conservative risk
appetite than
domestic peers, in Fitch's view. It also factors in GIB's low
operating
profitability and the execution risks of expanding into retail
banking in Saudi
Arabia, although Fitch expects GIB will maintain a conservative
risk appetite.
SENIOR DEBT
Senior debt ratings are aligned with the respective banks' IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BBK's and ABC's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the
respective banks'
Long-Term IDRs, reflecting below-average recoveries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SRs AND SRFs
NBB's and BBK's Long-Term IDRs would only be downgraded if both
their VR and SRF
are downgraded. Downside risk to their SRs and SRFs could arise
from reduced
sovereign propensity or ability to support the largest Bahraini
banks.
AUB's IDR and SR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of
PIFSS's ability or
propensity to provide support or to changes in Bahrain's Country
Ceiling. The
IDRs would be downgraded if Bahrain's Country Ceiling is revised
downwards or if
Fitch believes that PIFSS's ability or willingness to support
has diminished.
GIB's IDRs and SR are sensitive to a reduced willingness or
ability of the Saudi
authorities to provide support to the bank, although we view the
willingness of
the Saudi sovereign to provide support to GIB is unlikely to
change.
The Negative Outlook on GIB's Long-Term IDR mirrors that on the
Saudi sovereign.
GIB's IDR and SR will be downgraded to 'BBB+' and '2',
respectively, in the
event of a downgrade by one notch of the Saudi sovereign,
reflecting a reduced
ability to provide support. As GIB's Long-Term IDR is not
constrained by the
Bahraini Country Ceiling, it is not sensitive to negative rating
action on the
Bahraini sovereign.
ABC's Long-Term IDR will move in line with the bank's VR. Its SR
is sensitive to
a change in Fitch's view of the ability or willingness of KIA to
provide
institutional support, if needed.
VR
Further downside pressure on NBB's and BBK's VRs could arise
from a further
material worsening of the Bahraini operating environment that is
reflected in a
downgrade of the sovereign rating. Downside risk to NBB's VR may
also arise from
further deterioration in asset quality. Downside risk to BBK's
VR could also
arise if asset quality or capitalisation considerably weakens
from current
levels.
AUB's VR is sensitive to asset quality or liquidity
deterioration or if the
bank's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio is severely eroded. Upside
is currently
limited given concentration in the loan book as well as the
uncertain operating
environment in Bahrain and elsewhere in the Middle East, notably
Egypt.
ABC's VR is sensitive to the risk of an escalation of political
and social
unrest in the bank's markets (Bahrain, Brazil, and MENA
generally). A material
deterioration in the profitability and asset quality of ABC's
Brazilian
subsidiary could also have a negative impact on the rating, in
light of the
subsidiary's significance to group profitability.
Downside risk to GIB's VR could arise from a prolonged delay in
the bank's new
retail strategy becoming profitable and negative developments
eroding the bank's
healthy capital buffer. These could come, for example, from
uncontrolled loan
growth, a spike in non-performing loans or rapid expansion into
new
international investments, none of which are in Fitch's base
case assumptions.
An upgrade would likely result from improved profitability
metrics and tangible
evidence that the new expansion strategy is successfully gaining
traction.
SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The senior and subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect each of the bank's Long-Term
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
AUB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
ABC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+'
BBK:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB'
GIB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
NBB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
