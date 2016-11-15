(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'A+(EXP)' rating to
Pfizer's senior unsecured notes offering. The net proceeds of
the issuance will
be used to fund the purchase of the company's 6.2% notes due
March 15, 2019.
The ratings apply to roughly $42.3 billion of debt outstanding
at July 3, 2016.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Little Leverage Flexibility: Despite Fitch's expectation that
Pfizer will
continue to generate stable operating performance and
significant free cash flow
(FCF), leverage remains strained, stemming from acquisitions and
share
repurchases during the past two years. The company's net cash
outlays for
acquisitions and share repurchases were roughly $30.5 billion
during the period
(excluding the subsequent $14 billion acquisition of
Medivation), while FCF was
$7 billion. As a result, Pfizer currently has little-to-no
flexibility to
increase leverage further within the 'A+' rating category.
Strategic Uncertainty Removed: Pfizer will retain its Global
Established
Pharmaceuticals (GEP) business for the time being. Fitch would
view a
divestiture as strategically positive for Pfizer, as it would
narrow the
company's focus on its higher margin, innovative portfolio.
However, the
company's business model would be more reliant on its innovative
drug discovery
efforts. Regardless, the decision removes the uncertainty
regarding whether it
would decrease debt subsequent to the spin.
Manageable Patent Expiries: The company's intermediate-term
patent cliff is
manageable. Over the next three years, roughly 18% of standalone
Pfizer's drug
portfolio is at risk of losing market exclusivity, including two
of its five
best-selling medicines - Lyrica (approximately 10% of total firm
sales) and
Enbrel (approximately 7%). The base patent for Enbrel expired
internationally
beginning in 2015. Pfizer does not have rights to Enbrel in the
U.S. and Canada,
but does receive modest royalty income from Amgen for sales in
those regions.
Lyrica's U.S. patent expires in late 2018.
Fitch does not expect that Enbrel will face as serious a
competitive threat from
generic alternatives as with traditional small molecules such as
Lyrica. Enbrel
is a biologic, and a generic biologic that is automatically
interchangeable with
Enbrel will not likely emerge. Therefore, Fitch expects
competitive challengers
will require significant research and marketing investments,
making steep price
discounts and drastic market share gains by competitors less
likely.
Pipeline Successes: Helping to mitigate the anticipated revenue
challenges from
patent expiries, Pfizer has added new revenue sources over the
past two years,
including Ibrance/palbociclib (breast cancer), Trumenba
(Neisseria meningitis
vaccine), (Duavee (vasomotor symptoms of menopause), Adult
Prevnar 13
(pneumococcal vaccine expanded use), Xeljanz (arthritis) and
Bosulif (cancer).
The company is making progress with late-stage pipeline
candidates, such as
tafamidis (polyneuropathy), dacomitinib (lung cancer),
inotuzumab (leukemia),
tanezumab (pain) and avelumab (various cancers). Pfizer is
conducting clinical
trials that could expand the market of its marketed products by
gaining
approvals for their broader clinical use. Pfizer is also
pursuing external
pipeline projects through collaborations and acquisitions, such
as its recent
acquisition of Medivation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Pfizer include:
--Mid-single-digit organic revenue growth during 2016-2017
supported by newer
product sales and manageable patent expiries;
--Incrementally improving margins driven by new product sales
mix and the
achievement of $800 million in Hospira acquisition related cost
savings;
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of $6 billion to $7 billion during 2016-2017;
--Leverage to decline to below 1.7x by 2017 through increased
operational EBITDA
or a combination of debt reduction and increased EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating
action in the near
term, future developments that may individually or collectively,
lead to such an
action include:
--If Pfizer maintains gross debt leverage in the range of 1.0x
to 1.3x;
--If the company sustains strong operational performance through
the current
patent cliff period, including relatively stable-to-positive
trends in revenues,
margins and FCF.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--If Pfizer does not return to a sustainable gross debt leverage
of 1.7x or
lower. This could stem from marketplace pressures, adverse
actions from
regulatory bodies, unfavorable clinical developments or an
aggressive capital
deployment strategy;
--If Pfizer pursues transactions (another large acquisition
and/or significant
share repurchases) that place pressure on gross leverage without
the expectation
of deleveraging in a timely manner.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch looks for Pfizer to maintain solid
liquidity through
strong FCF generation and ample access to the credit markets.
FCF for the latest
12 months (LTM) ending July 3, 2016 was $6.2 billion. At the end
of the period,
Pfizer had approximately $20.9 billion in cash/short-term
investments and full
availability on its $7 billion revolver, maturing in November
2020.
Fitch views Pfizer's debt maturity schedule as manageable and
expects the
company to refinance the vast majority of its upcoming
maturities with
additional borrowings. Pfizer has approximately $3.7 billion of
long-term debt
maturing in 2016, $4.3 billion in 2017 and $2.3 billion in 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates Pfizer as follows:
Pfizer Inc.
--Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1';
--Long-Term IDR 'A+';
--Credit facility 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A+';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Wyeth LLC
--Long-Term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A+'.
Pharmacia Corp.
--Long-Term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9121
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: April 6, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA are adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
