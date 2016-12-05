(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Money Market Funds
here
NEW YORK/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
rating and sector
outlooks for money market funds (MMFs) are stable in 2017, aided
by the
implementation of US money market fund reform and newly agreed
EU money fund
regulation. As a result of the structural changes from US money
fund reform,
Fitch expects alternative products to prime money funds to
continue to grow,
including private money funds, ultra-short bond funds and
separate accounts.
"As the dust settles in the US after the initial move from prime
to government
funds, investors are likely to re-evaluate their cash needs and
look to
alternative as well as prime funds and move money out of
government funds," said
Greg Fayvilevich, Senior Director, Fitch's MMF team in New York.
Ultra-short term bond fund growth has been fueled by low and
negative yields in
euro and sterling, which have depressed yields in European money
funds. In the
US, fund managers have been repositioning prime funds, following
large outflows,
as an attractive alternative to government funds.
In the run-up to US money fund reform implementation on 14
October 2016, over
USD1trn moved from prime to government funds, but asset levels
have now
stabilised and fund managers and investors are beginning to
revert to a more
normal portfolio strategy. Still, Fitch notes that the risk of
liquidity "fees &
gates" remains a concern for investors in prime money funds.
European money fund
reform will include similar rules for some fund types.
"With European money fund reforms finally agreed after three
years of debate,
the implementation clock is now ticking. Given an 18-month
implementation
period, reforms will likely be fully effective by the end of
2018, accompanied
by potential launches of newly authorised fund types," said
Alastair Sewell,
Senior Director, Fitch's MMF team in London.
The forthcoming European money fund regulation could further
shake up demand for
short-term corporate and bank debt. However, we expect the
impact of the reform
to be smaller than in the US because investors accustomed to
existing constant
NAV (CNAV) funds may be comfortable with the proposed low
volatility NAV funds,
which will still be able to hold non-government debt. In
addition, liquidity
fees and withdrawal gates will also apply to government CNAV
funds under the
European proposals, which might make these funds less attractive
to investors.
Chinese regulators implemented money fund rules in December
2015, moving
somewhat closer to international standards with liquidity
requirements, shorter
portfolio duration and liquidity fees and gates. Interest in
money funds in
China continues to grow and as of mid-2016 represented 12.6% of
the global
market according to ICI data. The growth has come from
institutional investors
seeking safe havens from extremely volatile equity markets.
However, these
investors could reallocate assets as new opportunities emerge,
which could lead
to volatile money fund asset flows and challenge liquidity
management.
The report, "2017 Outlook: Money Market Funds" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Greg Fayvilevich
Senior Director
Fund and Asset Managers
+1-212-908-9151
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
Fund and Asset Managers
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1
646 582 4947,
Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
