(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Mega Diamond Money Market Fund's (Mega Diamond MMF) National Fund Credit Quality Rating at 'AA+f(twn)' and its National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating at 'S1(twn)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the National Fund Credit Quality Rating reflects the fund's high credit quality and short maturity profile of its assets. The weighted-average rating factor (WARF) indicated a National Fund Credit Quality Rating of 'AAAf(twn)' at end-October 2016. However, the fund is exposed to securities rated 'BBB(twn)' and is subject to a regulatory maximum weighted-average maturity of 180 days, so Fitch has decided to affirm the fund's ratings at 'AA+f(twn) in line with its criteria, which takes into account the actual and prospective weighted-average credit quality of the underlying portfolio. The affirmation of the National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating is driven by the fund's low exposure to interest-rate and spread risk, as reflected in its short asset maturity profile. WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATING FACTOR The portfolio had a WARF of 0.24 at end-October 2016, with 90% of assets rated in the 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' range and 10% in 'BBB(twn)'. The weighted average maturity was 150 days. The fund has high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit outlook is broadly stable. The top-five issuers represent 40% of the fund's assets under management, lower than similarly rated peers. The WARF indicates credit quality of 'AAAf(twn)' if the top-five issuers are downgraded by one notch in the stress test. PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK The market risk factor (MRF) was 0.54 at end-October 2016, implying a National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating of 'S1(twn)'. The portfolio's weighted-average maturity has been longer than that of similarly rated peers. INVESTMENT ADVISOR The fund is advised by Mega International Investment Trust Co (MIT). The investment advisor is fully owned by the state-controlled Mega Financial Holdings Co, whose principal operating subsidiary is Mega International Commercial Bank. Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. The investment team is experienced and steady in implementing investment ideas. FUND PROFILE The fund invests in time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repos and short-term bonds. It is Taiwan's largest money market fund, with TWD83.2bn in assets under management end-October 2016 (equivalent to 9.5% of the domestic listed money fund market). RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The ratings may be sensitive to significant changes in the fund's credit quality or market risk profile. A large adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could lead to a rating downgrade. Specifically, the increase of 'BBB(twn)' rated securities and extension of asset maturity could negatively affect the WARF. The fund's rating is also sensitive to deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking sector due to its large exposure to that sector. Fitch expects the National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating to remain stable, given the fund's short asset maturity profile. However, if interest-rates or market volatility in Taiwan structurally change or the fund's asset maturity profile is substantially extended, Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating. MIT provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolio's holdings, credit quality and transactions, to maintain the fund's ratings. Fitch monitors the portfolio's credit composition, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments. RATING CRITERIA Fitch rates money market funds (MMFs) in Taiwan under its global bond fund rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency perceives between Taiwanese MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national MMF rating criteria. Specifically, the liquidity profile, asset credit quality and maturity mismatch are inconsistent with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or an individual national and international scale are inappropriate. Contact: Primary Analyst Li Huang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3018 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Limited 3401, 34/F, Shanghai Tower No.479, Lujiazuihuan Road 200120 Shanghai China Secondary Analyst Minyue Wang Analyst +44 20 3530 1406 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 22 Aug 2016) 